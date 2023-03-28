Jacob Wehr receives assistance during the round two clash between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney youngster Jacob Wehr bounced back from the huge bump he copped from Shane McAdam in round one to suit up in round two, but the wingman is set to miss the next couple of months after breaking his scapula on Sunday.

The AFL tribunal hit McAdam with a three-game suspension for that bump, Adelaide failing to overturn on appeal last Thursday night, before Wehr was crunched legally by West Coast defender Liam Duggan on Sunday.



The 24-year-old was subbed out of the Giants' 19-point loss at Optus Stadium in the second quarter with an AC joint injury, with subsequent scans revealing a broken scapula.

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED, R2 Freo's midfield mix simply isn't working

"That's really disappointing for a young guy who's finding his way, I've been really pleased with him on the wing so to have him missing is disappointing but that's footy," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.

Wehr was drafted at 22 via pick No. 59 in the 2020 AFL Draft – the final pick in that year’s draft – after playing in a SANFL premiership with Woodville-West Torrens that year.

Wehr cops brutal Duggan bump Jacob Wehr was left clutching his shoulder following this massive bump from Liam Duggan in the second term

After not playing a game in his first year, Wehr played 10 in 2022 and saw his stocks rise over pre-season to earn a spot in Adam Kingsley’s round one side.

In better news for the Giants, All-Australian pair Lachie Whitfield and Josh Kelly seem certain to return to the side for Saturday's crunch clash with Carlton.

Kingsley was buoyed by the likely return of the star duo after both missed the loss to the Eagles due to head knocks from round one.

"I'd expect we do (get them back), they're progressing well through their protocols but they've still got one or two things to tick off before they’re cleared," he said.

"They've been able to do a little bit, not with the squad yet but they've been able to run and use a little bit of the footy but the next progression will be being ticked off to train with the group on Thursday.

"Speaking to both of them they seem like they’re both fine without any issues whatsoever."

Lachie Whitfield during GWS's pre-season training on January 20, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Another headline inclusion may be key forward Aaron Cadman, who was taken with the No.1 pick in last year's NAB AFL Draft, with the Giants struggling to provide Jesse Hogan and Toby Greene with adequate marking support inside 50 in the opening two weeks.

Harry Himmelberg has kicked only two goals and Jake Riccardi none as a key tall and second ruck support for Matt Flynn.

"It's concerning but it's more that the way we're using the ball that isn't maximising their capabilities," Kingsley said.

"I think they’re putting themselves in good positions, Riccardi has been more second ruck than key forward but if we can use the ball better going inside 50, I think they'll get reward for their efforts."

Kingsley said opting for a straight forward/second ruck in Kieren Briggs is "certainly possible" after he impressed in the VFL on the weekend.

But Cadman continues to firm for his AFL debut after six goals in his opening VFL game of the season before battling away in the VFL in an 80-point defeat to the Bombers on the weekend.

"He had a quiet game in the VFL, the ball didn't get forward a lot but when it did, he competed really strongly. He's here for a career but more than happy to bring him in when the time is right."

Aaron Cadman kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's VFL clash against Essendon on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The key position stocks are far more settled at the other end of the field with All-Australian full back Sam Taylor again leading the Giants' back six which is preparing for arguably the most arduous defensive task in football, trying to contain Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay.

"It's probably the best pairing in the league, so whether it's Jack Buckley on Curnow and Sam (Taylor) on McKay I'm not sure yet, we'll work on those match-ups as we get closer.

"It's a huge challenge for us, one that we're embracing that's for sure. They played really well against the reigning premier last week. Looked really sharp, they’re strong in the contest and really good on the outside so they’ll challenge us," Kingsley said.