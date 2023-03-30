Jamarra Ugle-Hagan makes a powerful statement after kicking a goal against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on March 30, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

NEARLY three decades to the day since AFL legend Nicky Winmar took his famous stance against racism, emerging star Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has made his own statement.

Ugle-Hagan had a day away from the Western Bulldogs earlier this week after he was the victim of racial abuse during the round-two loss to St Kilda.

But the 20-year-old lined up in Thursday night's vital clash with Brisbane at Marvel Stadium and had an early impact, kicking the opening goal.

As it sailed through he turned to the crowd and celebrated in Winmar's iconic pose, lifting his jumper and pointing to the colour of his skin.

Ugle-Hagan ignites the Dogs with an early major Jamarra Ugle-Hagan gets on the board following brilliant team play from the Dogs

Bulldogs players mobbed Ugle-Hagan after the goal in a public show of support for their teammate.

Fittingly, fellow Indigenous player Arthur Jones was the man who started the play that led to Ugle-Hagan's goal.

Jones' tackle on Cam Rayner forced a turnover on the wing before Bailey Smith's pinpoint pass found Ugle-Hagan in the forward pocket.

He stepped around and calmly snapped the goal.

Ugle-Hagan had presented Jones with his Bulldogs jumper this week before the 19-year-old's debut.

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTE

Western Bulldogs: Robbie McComb

Brisbane: Noah Answerth