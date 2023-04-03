Reuben Ginbey kicks the ball during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast young gun Reuben Ginbey has been rewarded for a fine performance in the Western Derby, named the round three AFL Rising Star nominee.

Ginbey, pick No.9 in last year's draft, has impressed to begin his AFL career and was a strong performer in the Eagles' 41-point loss to Fremantle on Sunday.

He had 20 disposals, eight tackles, six clearances and 13 contested possessions as the injury-hit Eagles were beaten.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More League's tackle king reflects on Derby debut West Coast young gun Reuben Ginbey chats to Callum Twomey after round three Rising Star nomination

Ginbey has laid more tackles than any other player through three rounds, with his 26 three clear of the next best.

He is averaging 17.3 disposals, 8.7 tackles, 3.3 clearances and 2.3 marks through the first three games of his career.

Ginbey is set to play an even bigger role for the Eagles in the next few weeks after they suffered seven injuries in the Western Derby.