PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Sam Berry  Calf  Test
 Hugh Bond  Knee  TBA
 Darcy Fogarty  Knee  1 week
 Shane McAdam  Suspension  Round 5
 Patrick Parnell  Concussion  Concussion protocols
 Josh Worrell  Hamstring  2 weeks
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Fogarty is showing "positive signs" in training but remains unlikely to return this week. Berry has a minor calf complaint and will train ahead of the clash with Fremantle to push his case. A timeline for Bond to return from a knee fracture will be known later this week. Worrell will be in full training next week with his sights on a round six return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Darcy Gardiner  Ankle  Test
 Daniel Rich  Quad  Test
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Rich took part in the Lions' warm up on Tuesday morning and is not yet a confirmed starter for Thursday night's match against Collingwood after missing out last week. Gardiner is a curious case. He had off-season shoulder surgery, was on track nicely before picking up an ankle problem a month ago. The club is now listing him as a shoulder again and is closing in on a return, although he took no part in Tuesday's main warm up. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Blake Acres  Suspension  Round 5
 Jordan Boyd  Foot  TBC
 Matt Cottrell  Foot  TBC
 Sam Durdin  Hamstring  Test
 Matt Kennedy  Calf  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Calf  TBC
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Matt Owies  Hamstring  TBC
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Sam Walsh  Back  TBC
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will be hopeful of having Kennedy and Martin available for selection this week, though Owies looks set for a few weeks on the sidelines after hurting his hamstring. David Cuningham (shoulder) returned through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Begg  Back  TBC
 Darcy Cameron  Knee  8-10 weeks
 Mason Cox  Hematoma  TBC
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Arlo Draper  Concussion  TBC
 Jeremy Howe  Arm  TBC
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder   2-4 weeks
 Patrick Lipinski  Shoulder  Post mid-season bye
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

The ruck stocks at the AIA Centre have taken a battering with Cameron not expected to be available until the mid-season bye after suffering an MCL injury against Richmond last Thursday. Cox will be assessed in a fortnight after discovering a hematoma in his rib region last week. Begg is still a month away with a back issue. Kreuger could return for some minutes within a fortnight. Howe’s return has been delayed by an infection in his arm that hospitalised the veteran defender last week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nick Bryan  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Nik Cox  Back  3-5 weeks
 Jayden Davey*  Knee  Season
 Matt Guelfi  Hamstring  TBC
 Ben Hobbs  Ankle  Test
 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti  Quad  1 week
 Zach Reid  Back  2-3 weeks
 James Stewart  Foot  TBC
 Elijah Tsatas  Knee  10-12 weeks
 Peter Wright  Shoulder  TBC
 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher  Ankle  Test
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

There were a couple of blows for the Bombers last week with confirmation Guelfi (hamstring) and Hobbs (ankle) had suffered injuries, although the latter is expected to be available for selection this weekend. Essendon will be hoping Zerk-Thatcher is back for round three after missing last week due to an ankle injury. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Calf  3-5 weeks
 Travis Colyer  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Nat Fyfe  Plantar fascia  TBA
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Fyfe will not return this week as the Dockers try "a few different things" to help him through his foot injury, with the dual Brownlow medallist hoping to return shortly. Chapman suffered a "moderate" calf injury in the Western Derby that will sideline him for at least three weeks. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Toby Conway  Foot  TBC
 Sam De Koning  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Jack Henry  Foot  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Knee  TBC
 Rhys Stanley  Ribs  Test
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

De Koning has entered concussion protocols following a brutal collision with Nick Holman in Sunday’s loss at Heritage Bank Stadium. Mitch Duncan will be available for selection after missing the start to the season due to a pre-season calf injury. Stanley could be available after being named as an emergency against the Suns following a blow to the ribs in round two. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Hamstring  4 weeks
 Connor Budarick  Knee  TBC
 Brandon Ellis  Calf  TBC
 Sam Flanders  Knee  6 weeks
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Terrible news for Flanders after confirmation he suffered a medial collateral ligament injury in his knee during Sunday's win over Geelong and will miss six weeks. Anderson also suffered a substantial hamstring injury in the VFL, while Ellis is making a slow comeback. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Quad  3 weeks
 Toby Bedford  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Nick Madden  Foot  5-7 weeks
 Xavier O'Halloran  Quad  Test
 Harry Perryman  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Back  6-8 weeks
 Jacob Wehr Shoulder  10-12 weeks
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will lose first-round pick Jones for the entire season after he ruptured his ACL over the weekend. O'Halloran should return this week, while veteran Phil Davis (ankle) made his comeback through the VFL last Saturday. Aleer and Perryman are expected to be back within the month. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Mitch Lewis  ACL  1-2 weeks
 Josh Morris  Shoulder  1 week
 Jai Serong  Pericarditis  Indefinite
 Chad Wingard  Calf  Test
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn returned to the winners list at UTAS Stadium on the weekend and is hoping to regain a big name star for the Easter Thursday blockbuster against Geelong. Wingard just missed out last week, with the Hawks opting not to take a risk after he suffered a minor calf strain in round one. The dual All-Australian will be tested later in the week. While Lewis is the big injury issue at Waverley Park right now, youngster Serong will miss at least the next two months after being diagnosed with a heart issue last week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Max Gawn  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Christian Salem  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Josh Schache  Concussion  Test
 Joel Smith  Thumb  3 weeks
 Daniel Turner  Ribs  Test
 Will Verrall  Pelvis  8-10 weeks
 Taj Woewodin  Finger  4 weeks
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Spearhead Ben Brown was subbed off in the third quarter of Sunday’s win with a back issue but has been cleared to face West Coast. Gawn was back running this week as he continues to make inroads on his recovery from an MCL sprain, but the skipper is still up to a month away. Defender Smith underwent surgery this week on a thumb injury. Schache, who is yet to play a senior game with his new club, will face a test before exiting concussion protocols. – Alison O’Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Foot  Test
 Luke Davies-Uniacke  Calf  Test
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Griffin Logue  Suspension  Round 5
 Ben McKay  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Tristan Xerri  Ankle  TBC
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos expect Davies-Uniacke to be fit for their Good Friday clash against the Blues, while Coleman-Jones should return via the VFL. However, McKay is still at least another week away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachie Jones  Hamstring  Test
 Trent McKenzie  Ankle  Test
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Possibly some good news for Port with McKenzie recovering quickly from his opening round ankle injury. The veteran defender needs to get through training this week to be available to face Sydney. Jones will also be assessed later in the week after having hamstring tightness following Saturday night's Showdown against Adelaide. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nathan Broad  Suspension  3 weeks
 Tom Brown  Wrist  4-6 weeks
 Mate Colina  Back  6-11 weeks
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Jayden Short  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Kaleb Smith  Foot  6-11 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Foot  1-3 weeks
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Dustin Martin (hamstring) and Jacob Hopper (knee) are available to face the Bulldogs, but Short will miss at least another week. Brown has suffered a setback and now needs an operation on his wrist after consultation with a surgeon. Soldo has progressed from a medium-term injury to a short-term injury, while Robbie Tarrant (hip) returned through the VFL last week. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  Indefinite
 Jack Billings  Fractured leg  3-4 weeks
 Nick Coffield  Calf  3-5 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Foot  10-12 weeks
 Olli Hotton  Back  10-12 weeks
 Zak Jones  Achilles  Indefinite
 Isaac Keeler  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Max King  Shoulder  6-9 weeks
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  Indefinite
 Angus McLennan  Back  Indefinite
 Tim Membrey  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Jack Steele  Collarbone  3-4 weeks
 Jimmy Webster  Hand  5-6 weeks
 Mason Wood  Shoulder  Test
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda has dodged a bullet with Wood. The 29-year-old injured his shoulder against Essendon but remains a chance to face Gold Coast this weekend. Webster’s bad run has continued. The Tasmanian will miss more than a month with a fractured cheekbone, while skipper Steele is at least three weeks away from returning from a broken collarbone. King is set to miss most, if not all, of the first half of the season after that shoulder reconstruction in December. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Clarke   Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Robbie Fox  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Tom Hickey  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Jacob Konstanty   Shin  TBC
 Sam Reid  Glute  2 weeks
 Sam Wicks   Shoulder  TBC
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

There's little change on the injury front for the Swans, with the quartet of Hickey, Reid, Fox and Clarke still a little while away. A return to winning ways against Port this week may help convince the club to take the cautious route and get them some game time in the VFL first, particularly for the likes of Hickey and Reid given their injury history. There were no fresh casualties from the loss to the Dees. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Campbell Chesser  Knee  TBC
 Jamie Cripps  Ankle  TBC
 Callum Jamieson  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  TBC
 Liam Ryan  Back  TBC
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Hamstring  TBC
 Jack Williams  Spleen  5-6 weeks
 Alex Witherden  Concussion  Concussion protocols
 Elliot Yeo  Calf  Test
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

The Eagles are yet to reveal the full extent of their Western Derby injuries, but Shuey’s hamstring is minor and McGovern’s is serious and potentially requiring surgery. Cripps will undergo surgery for a broken ankle, with Witherden subject to the concussion protocols. Injuries to Ryan and Chesser will be explained on Tuesday night, with potentially more damage to come out of round three. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  Indefinite
 Harvey Gallagher  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Roarke Smith  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Fractured leg  2-4 weeks
 Cody Weightman  Groin  1-2 weeks
Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Taylor Duryea will be available to face Richmond on Saturday after recovering from the illness that ruled him out of last Thursday night’s win over Brisbane. Weightman is closing in on a return from the adductor complaint that curtailed his pre-season. The small forward is aiming to be fit for Gather Round, while Vandermeer is still at least a fortnight away from returning. - Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 