Jimmy Webster is helped from the ground in the round three clash between St Kilda and Essendon at the MCG on April 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Berry Calf Test Hugh Bond Knee TBA Darcy Fogarty Knee 1 week Shane McAdam Suspension Round 5 Patrick Parnell Concussion Concussion protocols Josh Worrell Hamstring 2 weeks Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Fogarty is showing "positive signs" in training but remains unlikely to return this week. Berry has a minor calf complaint and will train ahead of the clash with Fremantle to push his case. A timeline for Bond to return from a knee fracture will be known later this week. Worrell will be in full training next week with his sights on a round six return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Gardiner Ankle Test Daniel Rich Quad Test Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Rich took part in the Lions' warm up on Tuesday morning and is not yet a confirmed starter for Thursday night's match against Collingwood after missing out last week. Gardiner is a curious case. He had off-season shoulder surgery, was on track nicely before picking up an ankle problem a month ago. The club is now listing him as a shoulder again and is closing in on a return, although he took no part in Tuesday's main warm up. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Acres Suspension Round 5 Jordan Boyd Foot TBC Matt Cottrell Foot TBC Sam Durdin Hamstring Test Matt Kennedy Calf Test Caleb Marchbank Calf TBC Jack Martin Calf Test Matt Owies Hamstring TBC Sam Philp Foot Season Sam Walsh Back TBC Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will be hopeful of having Kennedy and Martin available for selection this week, though Owies looks set for a few weeks on the sidelines after hurting his hamstring. David Cuningham (shoulder) returned through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Back TBC Darcy Cameron Knee 8-10 weeks Mason Cox Hematoma TBC Charlie Dean Foot Season Arlo Draper Concussion TBC Jeremy Howe Arm TBC Nathan Kreuger Shoulder 2-4 weeks Patrick Lipinski Shoulder Post mid-season bye Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

The ruck stocks at the AIA Centre have taken a battering with Cameron not expected to be available until the mid-season bye after suffering an MCL injury against Richmond last Thursday. Cox will be assessed in a fortnight after discovering a hematoma in his rib region last week. Begg is still a month away with a back issue. Kreuger could return for some minutes within a fortnight. Howe’s return has been delayed by an infection in his arm that hospitalised the veteran defender last week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Hamstring 1-2 weeks Nik Cox Back 3-5 weeks Jayden Davey* Knee Season Matt Guelfi Hamstring TBC Ben Hobbs Ankle Test Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti Quad 1 week Zach Reid Back 2-3 weeks James Stewart Foot TBC Elijah Tsatas Knee 10-12 weeks Peter Wright Shoulder TBC Brandon Zerk-Thatcher Ankle Test Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

There were a couple of blows for the Bombers last week with confirmation Guelfi (hamstring) and Hobbs (ankle) had suffered injuries, although the latter is expected to be available for selection this weekend. Essendon will be hoping Zerk-Thatcher is back for round three after missing last week due to an ankle injury. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Calf 3-5 weeks Travis Colyer Knee 3-4 weeks Nat Fyfe Plantar fascia TBA Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Fyfe will not return this week as the Dockers try "a few different things" to help him through his foot injury, with the dual Brownlow medallist hoping to return shortly. Chapman suffered a "moderate" calf injury in the Western Derby that will sideline him for at least three weeks. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Foot TBC Sam De Koning Concussion 1-2 weeks Jack Henry Foot TBC Sam Menegola Knee TBC Rhys Stanley Ribs Test Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

De Koning has entered concussion protocols following a brutal collision with Nick Holman in Sunday’s loss at Heritage Bank Stadium. Mitch Duncan will be available for selection after missing the start to the season due to a pre-season calf injury. Stanley could be available after being named as an emergency against the Suns following a blow to the ribs in round two. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Hamstring 4 weeks Connor Budarick Knee TBC Brandon Ellis Calf TBC Sam Flanders Knee 6 weeks Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Terrible news for Flanders after confirmation he suffered a medial collateral ligament injury in his knee during Sunday's win over Geelong and will miss six weeks. Anderson also suffered a substantial hamstring injury in the VFL, while Ellis is making a slow comeback. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Quad 3 weeks Toby Bedford Hamstring 4-5 weeks Darcy Jones Knee Season Nick Madden Foot 5-7 weeks Xavier O'Halloran Quad Test Harry Perryman Hamstring 3-4 weeks Braydon Preuss Back 6-8 weeks Jacob Wehr Shoulder 10-12 weeks Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will lose first-round pick Jones for the entire season after he ruptured his ACL over the weekend. O'Halloran should return this week, while veteran Phil Davis (ankle) made his comeback through the VFL last Saturday. Aleer and Perryman are expected to be back within the month. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emerson Jeka Hamstring 1-2 weeks Mitch Lewis ACL 1-2 weeks Josh Morris Shoulder 1 week Jai Serong Pericarditis Indefinite Chad Wingard Calf Test Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn returned to the winners list at UTAS Stadium on the weekend and is hoping to regain a big name star for the Easter Thursday blockbuster against Geelong. Wingard just missed out last week, with the Hawks opting not to take a risk after he suffered a minor calf strain in round one. The dual All-Australian will be tested later in the week. While Lewis is the big injury issue at Waverley Park right now, youngster Serong will miss at least the next two months after being diagnosed with a heart issue last week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Max Gawn Knee 3-5 weeks Christian Salem Knee 4-6 weeks Josh Schache Concussion Test Joel Smith Thumb 3 weeks Daniel Turner Ribs Test Will Verrall Pelvis 8-10 weeks Taj Woewodin Finger 4 weeks Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Spearhead Ben Brown was subbed off in the third quarter of Sunday’s win with a back issue but has been cleared to face West Coast. Gawn was back running this week as he continues to make inroads on his recovery from an MCL sprain, but the skipper is still up to a month away. Defender Smith underwent surgery this week on a thumb injury. Schache, who is yet to play a senior game with his new club, will face a test before exiting concussion protocols. – Alison O’Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Foot Test Luke Davies-Uniacke Calf Test Brayden George Knee Season Griffin Logue Suspension Round 5 Ben McKay Foot 1-2 weeks Tristan Xerri Ankle TBC Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos expect Davies-Uniacke to be fit for their Good Friday clash against the Blues, while Coleman-Jones should return via the VFL. However, McKay is still at least another week away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Jones Hamstring Test Trent McKenzie Ankle Test Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Possibly some good news for Port with McKenzie recovering quickly from his opening round ankle injury. The veteran defender needs to get through training this week to be available to face Sydney. Jones will also be assessed later in the week after having hamstring tightness following Saturday night's Showdown against Adelaide. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nathan Broad Suspension 3 weeks Tom Brown Wrist 4-6 weeks Mate Colina Back 6-11 weeks Josh Gibcus Hamstring 3-5 weeks Jayden Short Calf 1-2 weeks Kaleb Smith Foot 6-11 weeks Ivan Soldo Foot 1-3 weeks Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Dustin Martin (hamstring) and Jacob Hopper (knee) are available to face the Bulldogs, but Short will miss at least another week. Brown has suffered a setback and now needs an operation on his wrist after consultation with a surgeon. Soldo has progressed from a medium-term injury to a short-term injury, while Robbie Tarrant (hip) returned through the VFL last week. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot Indefinite Jack Billings Fractured leg 3-4 weeks Nick Coffield Calf 3-5 weeks Jack Hayes Foot 10-12 weeks Olli Hotton Back 10-12 weeks Zak Jones Achilles Indefinite Isaac Keeler Knee 4-6 weeks Max King Shoulder 6-9 weeks Dan McKenzie Calf Indefinite Angus McLennan Back Indefinite Tim Membrey Knee 2-3 weeks Jack Steele Collarbone 3-4 weeks Jimmy Webster Hand 5-6 weeks Mason Wood Shoulder Test Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda has dodged a bullet with Wood. The 29-year-old injured his shoulder against Essendon but remains a chance to face Gold Coast this weekend. Webster’s bad run has continued. The Tasmanian will miss more than a month with a fractured cheekbone, while skipper Steele is at least three weeks away from returning from a broken collarbone. King is set to miss most, if not all, of the first half of the season after that shoulder reconstruction in December. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Clarke Hamstring 1-2 weeks Robbie Fox Calf 1-2 weeks Tom Hickey Hamstring 3 weeks Jacob Konstanty Shin TBC Sam Reid Glute 2 weeks Sam Wicks Shoulder TBC Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

There's little change on the injury front for the Swans, with the quartet of Hickey, Reid, Fox and Clarke still a little while away. A return to winning ways against Port this week may help convince the club to take the cautious route and get them some game time in the VFL first, particularly for the likes of Hickey and Reid given their injury history. There were no fresh casualties from the loss to the Dees. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Campbell Chesser Knee TBC Jamie Cripps Ankle TBC Callum Jamieson Ankle 1-2 weeks Nic Naitanui Achilles TBC Liam Ryan Back TBC Luke Shuey Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jeremy McGovern Hamstring TBC Jack Williams Spleen 5-6 weeks Alex Witherden Concussion Concussion protocols Elliot Yeo Calf Test Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

The Eagles are yet to reveal the full extent of their Western Derby injuries, but Shuey’s hamstring is minor and McGovern’s is serious and potentially requiring surgery. Cripps will undergo surgery for a broken ankle, with Witherden subject to the concussion protocols. Injuries to Ryan and Chesser will be explained on Tuesday night, with potentially more damage to come out of round three. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin Indefinite Harvey Gallagher Hamstring 4-6 weeks Roarke Smith Foot 4-6 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Fractured leg 2-4 weeks Cody Weightman Groin 1-2 weeks Updated: April 4, 2023

Early prognosis

Taylor Duryea will be available to face Richmond on Saturday after recovering from the illness that ruled him out of last Thursday night’s win over Brisbane. Weightman is closing in on a return from the adductor complaint that curtailed his pre-season. The small forward is aiming to be fit for Gather Round, while Vandermeer is still at least a fortnight away from returning. - Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list