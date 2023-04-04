|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Berry
|Calf
|Test
|Hugh Bond
|Knee
|TBA
|Darcy Fogarty
|Knee
|1 week
|Shane McAdam
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Patrick Parnell
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Josh Worrell
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Fogarty is showing "positive signs" in training but remains unlikely to return this week. Berry has a minor calf complaint and will train ahead of the clash with Fremantle to push his case. A timeline for Bond to return from a knee fracture will be known later this week. Worrell will be in full training next week with his sights on a round six return. – Nathan Schmook
|Darcy Gardiner
|Ankle
|Test
|Daniel Rich
|Quad
|Test
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Rich took part in the Lions' warm up on Tuesday morning and is not yet a confirmed starter for Thursday night's match against Collingwood after missing out last week. Gardiner is a curious case. He had off-season shoulder surgery, was on track nicely before picking up an ankle problem a month ago. The club is now listing him as a shoulder again and is closing in on a return, although he took no part in Tuesday's main warm up. - Michael Whiting
|Blake Acres
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Jordan Boyd
|Foot
|TBC
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|TBC
|Sam Durdin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Matt Kennedy
|Calf
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Calf
|TBC
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Matt Owies
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Back
|TBC
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues will be hopeful of having Kennedy and Martin available for selection this week, though Owies looks set for a few weeks on the sidelines after hurting his hamstring. David Cuningham (shoulder) returned through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge
|Aiden Begg
|Back
|TBC
|Darcy Cameron
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Mason Cox
|Hematoma
|TBC
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Arlo Draper
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jeremy Howe
|Arm
|TBC
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|2-4 weeks
|Patrick Lipinski
|Shoulder
|Post mid-season bye
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
The ruck stocks at the AIA Centre have taken a battering with Cameron not expected to be available until the mid-season bye after suffering an MCL injury against Richmond last Thursday. Cox will be assessed in a fortnight after discovering a hematoma in his rib region last week. Begg is still a month away with a back issue. Kreuger could return for some minutes within a fortnight. Howe’s return has been delayed by an infection in his arm that hospitalised the veteran defender last week. - Josh Gabelich
|Nick Bryan
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Nik Cox
|Back
|3-5 weeks
|Jayden Davey*
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Ben Hobbs
|Ankle
|Test
|Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti
|Quad
|1 week
|Zach Reid
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|James Stewart
|Foot
|TBC
|Elijah Tsatas
|Knee
|10-12 weeks
|Peter Wright
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
There were a couple of blows for the Bombers last week with confirmation Guelfi (hamstring) and Hobbs (ankle) had suffered injuries, although the latter is expected to be available for selection this weekend. Essendon will be hoping Zerk-Thatcher is back for round three after missing last week due to an ankle injury. – Dejan Kalinic
|Heath Chapman
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Travis Colyer
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Nat Fyfe
|Plantar fascia
|TBA
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Fyfe will not return this week as the Dockers try "a few different things" to help him through his foot injury, with the dual Brownlow medallist hoping to return shortly. Chapman suffered a "moderate" calf injury in the Western Derby that will sideline him for at least three weeks. – Nathan Schmook
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Sam De Koning
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|TBC
|Rhys Stanley
|Ribs
|Test
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
De Koning has entered concussion protocols following a brutal collision with Nick Holman in Sunday’s loss at Heritage Bank Stadium. Mitch Duncan will be available for selection after missing the start to the season due to a pre-season calf injury. Stanley could be available after being named as an emergency against the Suns following a blow to the ribs in round two. - Josh Gabelich
|Jed Anderson
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|TBC
|Brandon Ellis
|Calf
|TBC
|Sam Flanders
|Knee
|6 weeks
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Terrible news for Flanders after confirmation he suffered a medial collateral ligament injury in his knee during Sunday's win over Geelong and will miss six weeks. Anderson also suffered a substantial hamstring injury in the VFL, while Ellis is making a slow comeback. - Michael Whiting
|Leek Aleer
|Quad
|3 weeks
|Toby Bedford
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Madden
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Quad
|Test
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|6-8 weeks
|Jacob Wehr
|Shoulder
|10-12 weeks
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants will lose first-round pick Jones for the entire season after he ruptured his ACL over the weekend. O'Halloran should return this week, while veteran Phil Davis (ankle) made his comeback through the VFL last Saturday. Aleer and Perryman are expected to be back within the month. – Riley Beveridge
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Lewis
|ACL
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Morris
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Jai Serong
|Pericarditis
|Indefinite
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Hawthorn returned to the winners list at UTAS Stadium on the weekend and is hoping to regain a big name star for the Easter Thursday blockbuster against Geelong. Wingard just missed out last week, with the Hawks opting not to take a risk after he suffered a minor calf strain in round one. The dual All-Australian will be tested later in the week. While Lewis is the big injury issue at Waverley Park right now, youngster Serong will miss at least the next two months after being diagnosed with a heart issue last week. - Josh Gabelich
|Max Gawn
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Josh Schache
|Concussion
|Test
|Joel Smith
|Thumb
|3 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Ribs
|Test
|Will Verrall
|Pelvis
|8-10 weeks
|Taj Woewodin
|Finger
|4 weeks
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Spearhead Ben Brown was subbed off in the third quarter of Sunday’s win with a back issue but has been cleared to face West Coast. Gawn was back running this week as he continues to make inroads on his recovery from an MCL sprain, but the skipper is still up to a month away. Defender Smith underwent surgery this week on a thumb injury. Schache, who is yet to play a senior game with his new club, will face a test before exiting concussion protocols. – Alison O’Connor
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Foot
|Test
|Luke Davies-Uniacke
|Calf
|Test
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Griffin Logue
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Ben McKay
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Tristan Xerri
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos expect Davies-Uniacke to be fit for their Good Friday clash against the Blues, while Coleman-Jones should return via the VFL. However, McKay is still at least another week away. - Riley Beveridge
|Lachie Jones
|Hamstring
|Test
|Trent McKenzie
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Possibly some good news for Port with McKenzie recovering quickly from his opening round ankle injury. The veteran defender needs to get through training this week to be available to face Sydney. Jones will also be assessed later in the week after having hamstring tightness following Saturday night's Showdown against Adelaide. - Michael Whiting
|Nathan Broad
|Suspension
|3 weeks
|Tom Brown
|Wrist
|4-6 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|6-11 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Jayden Short
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Kaleb Smith
|Foot
|6-11 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Dustin Martin (hamstring) and Jacob Hopper (knee) are available to face the Bulldogs, but Short will miss at least another week. Brown has suffered a setback and now needs an operation on his wrist after consultation with a surgeon. Soldo has progressed from a medium-term injury to a short-term injury, while Robbie Tarrant (hip) returned through the VFL last week. – Sarah Black
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Jack Billings
|Fractured leg
|3-4 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Foot
|10-12 weeks
|Olli Hotton
|Back
|10-12 weeks
|Zak Jones
|Achilles
|Indefinite
|Isaac Keeler
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Max King
|Shoulder
|6-9 weeks
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|Indefinite
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Indefinite
|Tim Membrey
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Steele
|Collarbone
|3-4 weeks
|Jimmy Webster
|Hand
|5-6 weeks
|Mason Wood
|Shoulder
|Test
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
St Kilda has dodged a bullet with Wood. The 29-year-old injured his shoulder against Essendon but remains a chance to face Gold Coast this weekend. Webster’s bad run has continued. The Tasmanian will miss more than a month with a fractured cheekbone, while skipper Steele is at least three weeks away from returning from a broken collarbone. King is set to miss most, if not all, of the first half of the season after that shoulder reconstruction in December. - Josh Gabelich
|Ryan Clarke
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Robbie Fox
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Hickey
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Jacob Konstanty
|Shin
|TBC
|Sam Reid
|Glute
|2 weeks
|Sam Wicks
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
There's little change on the injury front for the Swans, with the quartet of Hickey, Reid, Fox and Clarke still a little while away. A return to winning ways against Port this week may help convince the club to take the cautious route and get them some game time in the VFL first, particularly for the likes of Hickey and Reid given their injury history. There were no fresh casualties from the loss to the Dees. – Martin Smith
|Campbell Chesser
|Knee
|TBC
|Jamie Cripps
|Ankle
|TBC
|Callum Jamieson
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|TBC
|Liam Ryan
|Back
|TBC
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jack Williams
|Spleen
|5-6 weeks
|Alex Witherden
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Elliot Yeo
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
The Eagles are yet to reveal the full extent of their Western Derby injuries, but Shuey’s hamstring is minor and McGovern’s is serious and potentially requiring surgery. Cripps will undergo surgery for a broken ankle, with Witherden subject to the concussion protocols. Injuries to Ryan and Chesser will be explained on Tuesday night, with potentially more damage to come out of round three. – Nathan Schmook
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Harvey Gallagher
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Fractured leg
|2-4 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 4, 2023
Early prognosis
Taylor Duryea will be available to face Richmond on Saturday after recovering from the illness that ruled him out of last Thursday night’s win over Brisbane. Weightman is closing in on a return from the adductor complaint that curtailed his pre-season. The small forward is aiming to be fit for Gather Round, while Vandermeer is still at least a fortnight away from returning. - Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list