Jacob Hopper and Dustin Martin during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on April 6, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

RICHMOND will welcome back refreshed stars Dustin Martin and Jacob Hopper as its undermanned backline prepares for a tall task against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

But the Tigers will be patient with key defender Robbie Tarrant, who played half a VFL match on return from a hip injury last week, while Josh Gibcus (hamstring) is still another month away.

It leaves Dylan Grimes, Noah Balta and two-game defender Tylar Young to take on the Bulldogs' tall timber at the MCG on Saturday.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicked a career-best five goals as the Dogs broke through for their first win of the season against Brisbane last week, while Aaron Naughton and Rory Lobb are imposing figures.

"They're challenging, aren't they, tall and athletic," Hardwick said.

"Ugle-Hagan was incredible last week, Rory Lobb's capable of winning the game off his own boot and then they've got a superstar in Aaron Naughton.

"It's going to be a good challenge for our boys but they've already come up against some really quality forwards this season, so we think they'll be up for the challenge."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Ugle-Hagan rises to the moment in monumental performance Jamarra Ugle-Hagan boots an equal career-high five goals in a brilliant response to a difficult week

The return of both Hopper (knee) and Martin (hamstring) will bolster the Tigers' midfield and forward line following their round-three defeat to Collingwood.

"A week off can do wonders, both mentally and physically, so we expect both those boys to come in and be firing for a really important game," Hardwick said.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Hardwick conceded in hindsight the Tigers had brought back Jayden Short too quickly from a calf injury for round one, with the dashing defender now set to miss a second straight match.

"Once you get close to the age of 30 they (calf muscles) start to get a little bit more delicate, so we do take the extra week because they can nag," Hardwick said.

"We've just got to make sure that such an important player - a best-and-fairest winner, All-Australian squad member - is right to go."

Jayden Short and Dustin Martin celebrate a goal during Richmond's draw with Carlton in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond co-captain Toby Nankervis has been on light duties but Hardwick declared the ruckman fit for a battle with Bulldog Tim English.

"General anger, I think, would be the (issue)," Hardwick offered, with a laugh.

"I try not to ask him too many questions, Nank, but no, he's just a management issue.

TIPPING Sign up and get your tips in now

"It's like that at various stages throughout the season and this is one of those, so we've just got to take it easy.

"He's so important to how we play, so we just need him for weekends and he'll do a limited amount of training."