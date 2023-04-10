Jake Stringer celebrates a goal during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON'S Jake Stringer has picked up the maximum 10 votes in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award in round four.

Stringer was the only player from the first eight games of the round to poll a maximum of 10 votes, with seven players - Charlie Cameron, Harry McKay, Charlie Curnow, Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Sinclair, Chad Warner and Christian Petracca - getting nine votes each.

>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Stringer kicked four goals from 15 disposals against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday, including an eye-catching barrel from outside 50.

Collingwood's Nick Daicos picked up seven votes despite his side's loss to Brisbane, with the Pies youngster stretching his lead to two ahead of the Western Bulldogs captain Bontempelli.

AAA: Concern for McCartin, the 'blueprint' to beat the Pies, 'damning' Giants vision Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

Brisbane v Collingwood

9 Charlie Cameron (BL)

8 Cameron Rayner (BL)

7 Nick Daicos (COLL)

2 Oscar McInerney (BL)

2 Keidean Coleman (BL)

1 Brayden Maynard (COLL)

1 Conor McKenna (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:05 Explosive Rayner one-two punch has Lions roaring Cam Rayner makes his presence felt early with a spectacular mark and the Lions' first two majors

00:29 Speedy Hill leaves Lions for dust Bobby Hill pounces on an errant Harris Andrews handball before taking several bounces on his way to a ripping goal

00:38 Powerful Daniher snap continues Lions' run Joe Daniher makes it two goals in quick succession for his side with this brilliant snap sailing through

00:37 Silky Prior produces unreal finish Jaxon Prior makes it five unanswered Lions goals with this sensational finish during the second term

00:45 Brutal Lions burst stuns Pies Goals in quick succession from Charlie Cameron and Cam Rayner makes it nine unanswered goals for Brisbane

00:42 Mihocek's double keeps Pies in it Brody Mihocek snags two goals in a row to end Brisbane's 10-goal run

00:46 Sensational Charlie sidestep lights up Gabba Charlie Cameron shows off his speed with this scintillating finish to start the fourth term

02:30 Charlie's six leads big Lions bounce-back win Charlie Cameron slams home six past the Pies in a dominant display up forward

08:26 Highlights: Brisbane v Collingwood The Lions and Magpies clash in round four

05:17 Full post-match, R4: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round four's match against Brisbane

05:39 Full post-match, R4: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round four's match against Collingwood

14:25 Mini-Match: Brisbane v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Lions and Magpies clash in round four

North Melbourne v Carlton

9 Harry McKay (CARL)

9 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

3 Mitch McGovern (CARL)

3 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

2 Cameron Zurhaar (NMFC)

2 Zac Fisher (CARL)

1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

1 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Cracking Curnow clunk and finish kicks things off The Blues draw first blood as Charlie Curnow takes a strong mark and converts the resulting shot

00:38 McKay mops up own mess in wild goal Harry McKay fumbles the footy with an open goal beckoning, but makes amends with this super finish

00:37 Stephenson spiral catches all by surprise Jaidyn Stephenson sneaks through this crafty effort to put the Roos back in front

00:42 Phillips packs a punch before break North young gun Will Phillips nails this ripping goal shortly before half-time

00:43 Zurhaar fend, burst and strike as good as it gets Cam Zurhaar sends Roos fans into a frenzy with this stunning move and goal

00:41 Motlop mania as big bomb gets Blues bouncing Jesse Motlop lands this superb long-range effort as Carlton looks to pull away

00:29 Curnow bros land one more blow in silky play Ed Curnow and Charlie Curnow link up beautifully for another fine major

08:36 Highlights: North Melbourne v Carlton The Kangaroos and Blues clash in round four

02:49 Curnow and McKay enjoy party mode with 10 It was a goal-fest for Carlton's twin towers, with Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay combining for a whopping 10 goals

12:23 Full post-match, R4: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round four's match against North Melbourne

15:33 Full post-match, R4: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round four's match against Carlton

14:31 Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Carlton Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Blues clash in round four

00:28 McKay cops a week for late contact on Sheezel Harry McKay concedes a free kick after this action on Harry Sheezel

Adelaide v Fremantle

7 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

5 Max Michalanney (ADEL)

5 Ned McHenry (ADEL)

4 Brodie Smith (ADEL)

3 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

3 Chayce Jones (ADEL)

2 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

1 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:51 Walker's snap repays pressure Crows Repeat smothers from Lachie Murphy leads to Taylor Walker snapping through his second major for the term

00:47 Electric Rachele snap extends Crows' lead Josh Rachele puts through this brilliant running goal and gets the crowd roaring with this emphatic celebration

00:41 Dawson's rocket puts Dockers to the sword Skipper Jordan Dawson lets rip on this beauty from beyond the arc to further extend his side's commanding lead

00:48 Clever Schultz stems the flow Lachie Schultz runs into an open goal with this clever piece of play keeping his side within striking distance

00:47 Taberner's dribble gives Dockers hope Matt Taberner produces this brilliant goal which gives his side an ideal start to the final term

00:42 Walker makes it three with stellar snap Taylor Walker slots this brilliant goal on the run to notch his third for the match

00:33 Doedee's dazzling scorpion-kick save stuns Adelaide Oval Tom Doedee produces this outrageous effort to prevent a certain Dockers goal

00:39 Explosive Thilthorpe produces the icing Riley Thilthorpe produces this brilliant goal to put the result beyond doubt

08:08 Highlights: Adelaide v Fremantle The Crows and Dockers clash in round four

01:51 Dawson marks birthday with best-on-ground outing Jordan Dawson once again shows his versatility around the ground with this stirring performance

09:32 Full post-match, R4: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round four's match against Fremantle

05:56 Full post-match, R4: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round four's match against Adelaide

14:39 Mini-Match: Adelaide v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Crows and Dockers clash in round four

Richmond v Western Bulldogs

9 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

8 Tim English (WB)

4 Tom Liberatore (WB)

3 Caleb Daniel (WB)

2 Liam Baker (RICH)

2 Bailey Dale (WB)

2 Daniel Rioli (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Skilful Lobb nails brilliant goal Rory Lobb puts through this ripping major to give his side their first of the game

00:41 Dogs defender out with concussion Alex Keath has been subbed out with concussion following this contest midway through the opening term

00:46 Brilliant Bolton crumb get Tigers roaring Shai Bolton was superb with this silky running finish during the second term

00:33 Luckless Tiger subbed out with hamstring injury Jack Graham appears to injure his hamstring late in the second term which ends his night

01:14 Red-hot Tigers bolt into the lead A manic minute sees the Tigers put through three majors past the Dogs to go into the second half with a commanding lead

00:43 Hannan makes amends with super snap Mitch Hannan puts through this ripping snap to give his side their first lead since the second term

00:36 Tiger Tim nails first in yellow and black Tim Taranto puts through this crucial goal which is his first as a Tiger

08:30 Highlights: Richmond v Western Bulldogs The Tigers and Bulldogs clash in round four

04:31 Last two mins: Bulldogs hold off resurgent Tigers in wild finish Enjoy the thrilling final moments between the Dogs and Tigers at the MCG

04:39 Full post-match, R4: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round four's match against Western Bulldogs

12:07 Full post-match, R4: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round four's match against Richmond

14:13 Mini-Match: Richmond v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Tigers and Bulldogs clash in round four

St Kilda v Gold Coast

9 Jack Sinclair (STK)

8 Mitch Owens (STK)

6 Jack Higgins (STK)

3 Brad Crouch (STK)

3 Callum Wilkie (STK)

1 Sebastian Ross (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:05 Saints go end-to-end before Windhager makes sure of it Marcus Windhager gets Saints their first following a terrific pass from Jade Gresham

00:41 Ross roves it to perfection before snapping a ripper St Kilda hits the lead following a brilliant individual effort from Seb Ross

00:42 Suns hit right back with Rosas brilliance Malcolm Rosas hits the contest at full pace before hammering it home

00:43 Anderson zigs and zags to get Suns another Noah Anderson shows all his skills to kick a goal from tight congestion

00:55 Saints at their best with two in a minute Jack Sinclair and Anthony Caminiti kick two goals in quick succession to extend the lead for St Kilda

00:45 Three strikes and out as Hill delivers mesmerising goal Brad Hill is called back three times before eventually nailing it perfectly from a difficult spot

01:00 Saints fans delirious as Cordy and Owens bring house down Successive goals from Mitch Owens and Zaine Cordy further extend the lead for St Kilda

00:33 Saints injury curse continues as Bytel limps off the ground Jack Bytel will hope to have escaped serious injury following this incident against Gold Coast

02:00 Owens the full package in breakout performance Mitch Owens does it all over the ground as the Saints dominate against the Suns

06:47 Full post-match, R4: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round four's match against St Kilda

07:22 Full post-match, R4: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round four's match against Gold Coast

08:39 Highlights: St Kilda v Gold Coast The Saints and Suns clash in round four

14:53 Mini-Match: St Kilda v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Saints and Suns clash in round four

Sydney v Port Adelaide

9 Chad Warner (SYD)

7 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

7 Oliver Florent (SYD)

5 Zak Butters (PORT)

1 Xavier Duursma (PORT)

1 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:48 Luckless McCartin suffers cruel injury blow Paddy McCartin succumbs to another concerning setback after hitting his head on the ground in the opening quarter

00:36 Brilliant Warner drills gorgeous 50m gem Chad Warner winds up and strikes from beyond the arc to secure this fine major

00:32 Powell-Pepper snaps electrifying beauty Sam Powell-Pepper provides a much-needed spark for Port Adelaide with this goal

00:29 Splendid major as smooth as Butters Port Adelaide finds its Power surge as Zak Butters collects this vital goal

00:37 Classy Florent cashes in Oliver Florent swoops in to collect the footy and slot this much-needed Swans gem

00:46 Finlayson digs deep with heartwarming winner for family Port Adelaide surrounds Jeremy Finlayson after the tall forward hauls in a crucial mark and converts to edge the Power in front

01:57 Swans in shock as would-be winner falls short after siren Oliver Florent's incredible opportunity to win the match falls agonisingly close

03:36 Last two mins: Swans agony as Florent's late shot falls short Enjoy the thrilling final moments between the Swans and Power at the SCG

08:25 Highlights: Sydney v Port Adelaide The Swans and Power clash in round four

02:06 Finlayson provides heroic performance Port Adelaide's Jeremy Finlayson dominates the footy and claims the game-winning goal in a memorable outing

09:20 Full post-match, R4: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round four's match against Sydney

04:45 Full post-match, R4: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round four's match against Port Adelaide

13:27 Mini-Match: Sydney v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Swans and Power clash in round four

Essendon v GWS Giants

10 Jake Stringer (ESS)

7 Zach Merrett (ESS)

6 Mason Redman (ESS)

3 Nick Martin (ESS)

2 Sam Draper (ESS)

1 Josh Kelly (GWS)

1 Nick Haynes (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:47 Rolls-Royce gives Giants perfect start Josh Kelly puts through this silky running goal to give his side the first major of the afternoon

00:38 Martin gives Dons much-needed major Nic Martin delivers this exceptional finish to finally alleviate his side's goalkicking woes and gives them the lead

00:50 Dons' day done with concussion Sam Weideman has been subbed out with concussion following this incident early in the second term

00:48 Martin's missile gives Dons the lead Nic Martin puts his side in front with this super effort from beyond the arc

00:46 Redman delivers long-range ripper Mason Redman made his mark up forward with this super effort from beyond 50m

00:59 Stringer lights up Marvel with outrageous barrel Jake Stringer brought the house down with this incredible torpedo goal from well beyond the arc

08:06 Highlights: Essendon v GWS The Bombers and Giants clash in round four

08:48 Full post-match, R4: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round four's match against Essendon

16:14 Full post-match, R4: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round four's match against GWS

13:46 Mini-Match: Essendon v GWS Extended highlights of the Bombers and Giants clash in round four

West Coast v Melbourne

9 Christian Petracca (MELB)

8 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

6 Brodie Grundy (MELB)

5 Tim Kelly (WCE)

2 Tom McDonald (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:46 Trusty Spargo strikes gold Melbourne builds momentum as Charlie Spargo mops up the footy and slots this major

00:38 Fiery Fritsch snaps stellar beauty Melbourne flexes its strength as Bayley Fritsch delivers this superb goal

00:41 Neal-Bullen hits bulls-eye Alex Neal-Bullen collects the footy and sends this one home in style

00:47 Classy Petracca drills marvelous gem Christian Petracca plays on after the mark and drives this major through

00:51 Mighty Allen cashes in much-needed goal West Coast continues to fight hard as Oscar Allen takes a solid mark and finishes strong with this beauty

00:47 Kelly claims sensational consolation goal Tim Kelly slots this gorgeous major blazing towards the big sticks

00:41 Pickett's delightful double the perfect way to finish Kysaiah Pickett earns a pair of well-deserved majors after a series of attempts

05:24 Full post-match, R4: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round four's match against West Coast

08:35 Full post-match, R4: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round four's match against Melbourne

08:40 Highlights: West Coast v Melbourne The Eagles and Demons clash in round four

02:20 Glorious McDonald nets four in Dees' demolition Tom McDonald produces a stirring scoring effort securing four goals as part of Melbourne's dominant victory

13:41 Mini-Match: West Coast v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Eagles and Demons clash in round four

Geelong v Hawthorn

Votes for Monday's match will be released on Tuesday.

LEADERBOARD

25 - Nick Daicos (COLL)

23 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

22 - Tim Kelly (WCE)

21 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

21 - Christian Petracca (MELB)

20 - Jordan De Goey (COLL)

20 - Clayton Oliver (MELB)

19 - Chad Warner (SYD)

18 - Charlie Curnow (CARL)

18 - Jack Sinclair (STK)

18 - Callum Wilkie (STK)

17 - Mason Redman (ESS)

16 - Mason Wood (STK)

15 - Darcy Parish (ESS)

15 - Izak Rankine (ADEL)

13 - Harris Andrews (BL)

12 - Aliir Aliir (PORT)

12 - Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

12 - Toby Greene (GWS)

12 - Brodie Grundy (MELB)

12 - Zach Merrett (ESS)

12 - Daniel Rioli (RICH)

12 - Matt Rowell (GCFC)

12 - Luke Ryan (FRE)

12 - Harry Sheezel (NMFC)