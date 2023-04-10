ESSENDON'S Jake Stringer has picked up the maximum 10 votes in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award in round four.

Stringer was the only player from the first eight games of the round to poll a maximum of 10 votes, with seven players - Charlie Cameron, Harry McKay, Charlie Curnow, Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Sinclair, Chad Warner and Christian Petracca - getting nine votes each.

Stringer kicked four goals from 15 disposals against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday, including an eye-catching barrel from outside 50.

Collingwood's Nick Daicos picked up seven votes despite his side's loss to Brisbane, with the Pies youngster stretching his lead to two ahead of the Western Bulldogs captain Bontempelli.

Brisbane v Collingwood

9 Charlie Cameron (BL)
8 Cameron Rayner (BL)
7 Nick Daicos (COLL)
2 Oscar McInerney (BL)
2 Keidean Coleman (BL)
1 Brayden Maynard (COLL)
1 Conor McKenna (BL)

Geelong v Hawthorn

Votes for Monday's match will be released on Tuesday.

LEADERBOARD

25 - Nick Daicos (COLL)
23 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
22 - Tim Kelly (WCE)
21 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
21 - Christian Petracca (MELB)
20 - Jordan De Goey (COLL)
20 - Clayton Oliver (MELB)
19 - Chad Warner (SYD)
18 - Charlie Curnow (CARL)
18 - Jack Sinclair (STK)
18 - Callum Wilkie (STK)
17 - Mason Redman (ESS)
16 - Mason Wood (STK)
15 - Darcy Parish (ESS)
15 - Izak Rankine (ADEL)
13 - Harris Andrews (BL)
12 - Aliir Aliir (PORT)
12 - Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
12 - Toby Greene (GWS)
12 - Brodie Grundy (MELB)
12 - Zach Merrett (ESS)
12 - Daniel Rioli (RICH)
12 - Matt Rowell (GCFC)
12 - Luke Ryan (FRE)
12 - Harry Sheezel (NMFC)