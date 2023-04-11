THE AFL confirms the AFL Integrity Unit has today interviewed Collingwood player Jack Crisp in relation to content that was uploaded to social media last week.

The investigation concluded the content, which was distributed last week without Crisp's consent, was taken a number of years ago, with Crisp admitting it was he who sent the images to another person.

Crisp has acknowledged the content and his language, regardless of the setting, was extremely inappropriate and will issue a public apology this afternoon via Collingwood.

In assessing the situation, AFLIU took into consideration Crisp's acknowledgement of his behaviour, his track record in the years since the content was produced and the public apology.

Crisp has been ordered to undertake an appropriate education program and the AFL considers the matter to be finalised.

"While the content was produced a number of years ago, and Jack has shown significant improvement in his behaviour, the incident serves as a reminder to all players to understand the responsibility to themselves, their clubs and their professional careers," AFL EGM Football Andrew Dillon said.