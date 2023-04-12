ESSENDON defender Mason Redman and Port Adelaide forward Charlie Dixon are among a group of just seven remaining unsigned restricted free agents this year.

The AFL released its official list of 100 free agents to clubs on Wednesday, which followed AFL.com.au revealing its list earlier this year, with the bandings of restricted and unrestricted free agents communicated to clubs.

Qualifying for restricted free agency means the players are entering their eighth or ninth seasons at their respective clubs and are in the top 25 per cent of their club's earners. It also allows their holder clubs to match a rival's free agency bid on them and force a trade if they choose under the rules, whereas unrestricted free agents can walk to rival suitors.

Redman was expected to be on the fringe of restricted and unrestricted but has qualified, meaning the Bombers have both him and gun midfielder Darcy Parish in the same banding.

Dixon, who is in his eighth season with the Power after five years at Gold Coast, was a surprise inclusion in the select squad of seven.

It also includes Adelaide defender Tom Doedee, GWS swingman Harry Himmelberg, North Melbourne's Ben McKay and St Kilda's Jade Gresham. Inside Trading has revealed in recent weeks that McKay has interest from the Power, while Parish, Gresham and Himmelberg will also wait until deeper into the season before making their career-shaping free agency decisions.

Jade Gresham celebrates a goal in St Kilda's win over Fremantle in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL's official list of free agents also includes the likes of Jack Crisp and Jeremy Howe, who both registered as restricted free agents, however although the Magpies have announced their re-signings, they remain on the administrative list until their contracts are lodged in the AFL system.

The same applies for Carlton defender Sam Docherty, who has agreed to a new two-year deal but was on the AFL's list for the Blues' unrestricted free agents.

The AFL told clubs in the memo that some players' free agency status – from unrestricted to restricted – could also be subject to change across the year once the total player payments figure is locked in.

AFL.com.au revealed in recent weeks that West Coast was on the verge of signing free agents Jeremy McGovern and Jamie Cripps to new deals, with the pair currently remaining on the Eagles' list of unrestricted free agents.

For the first time, Lance Franklin is an unrestricted free agent, having been restricted when he left Hawthorn in 2013 and again last year at the end of his mega deal with Sydney.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS



Tom Doedee (Adelaide)

Darcy Parish (Essendon)

Mason Redman (Essendon)

Harry Himmelberg (GWS)

Ben McKay (North Melbourne)

Charlie Dixon (Port Adelaide)

Jade Gresham (St Kilda)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS



*Previously delisted

^Previously a free agent

Tyler Brown*

Matt Crouch

Andrew McPherson*

Paul Seedsman*

Rory Sloane

Taylor Walker

Nakia Cockatoo*

Darragh Joyce*

Ryan Lester*

Rhys Mathieson*

Daniel Rich

Dayne Zorko

David Cuningham

Ed Curnow*

Sam Durdin*

Lachie Plowman

Jack Silvagni

Mason Cox

Oleg Markov*

Cooper Murley*

Scott Pendlebury

Mason Cox celebrates Collingwood's win over Port Adelaide in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dyson Heppell

Will Snelling*

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti

Nat Fyfe

Joel Hamling^

Lachie Schultz*

Michael Walters

Mark Blicavs

Jon Ceglar*

Tom Hawkins

Sam Menegola*

Isaac Smith^

Rhys Stanley

Mark Blicavs and Tom Hawkins pose during Geelong's official team photo day on February 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jed Anderson*

Connor Blakely*

Levi Casboult*

Charlie Constable*

Sam Day

Jake Stein*

Phil Davis*

Matt Flynn

Lachie Keeffe*

Daniel Lloyd*

Jacob Wehr*

Fergus Greene*

Seamus Mitchell*

Luke Dunstan*

James Jordon*

Jake Melksham

Alex Neal-Bullen

Jake Melksham celebrates a goal during the R3 match between Melbourne and Sydney at the MCG on April 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Todd Goldstein

Daniel Howe*

Liam Shiels*

Kayne Turner*

Jack Ziebell

Travis Boak

Riley Bonner

Trent Dumont*

Tom Jonas

Scott Lycett^

Trent McKenzie*

Dylan Williams*

Nathan Broad

Trent Cotchin

Dylan Grimes

Kamdyn McIntosh

Ben Miller*

Bigoa Nyuon*

Jack Riewoldt

Robbie Tarrant^

Tom Campbell*

Daniel McKenzie

Liam Stocker*

Jimmy Webster

Mason Wood*

Lance Franklin

Lewis Melican

Dane Rampe

Sam Reid

Dane Rampe in action during the R1 clash between Sydney and Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium, on March 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jamie Cripps

Shannon Hurn

Jeremy McGovern

Luke Shuey

Zane Trew*

Isiah Winder*

Oskar Baker*

Taylor Duryea^

Tom Liberatore

Toby McLean

Tim O'Brien^

Roarke Smith*

Bailey Williams