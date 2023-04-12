ESSENDON defender Mason Redman and Port Adelaide forward Charlie Dixon are among a group of just seven remaining unsigned restricted free agents this year.
The AFL released its official list of 100 free agents to clubs on Wednesday, which followed AFL.com.au revealing its list earlier this year, with the bandings of restricted and unrestricted free agents communicated to clubs.
Qualifying for restricted free agency means the players are entering their eighth or ninth seasons at their respective clubs and are in the top 25 per cent of their club's earners. It also allows their holder clubs to match a rival's free agency bid on them and force a trade if they choose under the rules, whereas unrestricted free agents can walk to rival suitors.
>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST OF FREE AGENTS
Redman was expected to be on the fringe of restricted and unrestricted but has qualified, meaning the Bombers have both him and gun midfielder Darcy Parish in the same banding.
Dixon, who is in his eighth season with the Power after five years at Gold Coast, was a surprise inclusion in the select squad of seven.
It also includes Adelaide defender Tom Doedee, GWS swingman Harry Himmelberg, North Melbourne's Ben McKay and St Kilda's Jade Gresham. Inside Trading has revealed in recent weeks that McKay has interest from the Power, while Parish, Gresham and Himmelberg will also wait until deeper into the season before making their career-shaping free agency decisions.
The AFL's official list of free agents also includes the likes of Jack Crisp and Jeremy Howe, who both registered as restricted free agents, however although the Magpies have announced their re-signings, they remain on the administrative list until their contracts are lodged in the AFL system.
The same applies for Carlton defender Sam Docherty, who has agreed to a new two-year deal but was on the AFL's list for the Blues' unrestricted free agents.
The AFL told clubs in the memo that some players' free agency status – from unrestricted to restricted – could also be subject to change across the year once the total player payments figure is locked in.
AFL.com.au revealed in recent weeks that West Coast was on the verge of signing free agents Jeremy McGovern and Jamie Cripps to new deals, with the pair currently remaining on the Eagles' list of unrestricted free agents.
For the first time, Lance Franklin is an unrestricted free agent, having been restricted when he left Hawthorn in 2013 and again last year at the end of his mega deal with Sydney.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Tom Doedee (Adelaide)
Darcy Parish (Essendon)
Mason Redman (Essendon)
Harry Himmelberg (GWS)
Ben McKay (North Melbourne)
Charlie Dixon (Port Adelaide)
Jade Gresham (St Kilda)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
*Previously delisted
^Previously a free agent
Tyler Brown*
Matt Crouch
Andrew McPherson*
Paul Seedsman*
Rory Sloane
Taylor Walker
Nakia Cockatoo*
Darragh Joyce*
Ryan Lester*
Rhys Mathieson*
Daniel Rich
Dayne Zorko
David Cuningham
Ed Curnow*
Sam Durdin*
Lachie Plowman
Jack Silvagni
Mason Cox
Oleg Markov*
Cooper Murley*
Scott Pendlebury
Dyson Heppell
Will Snelling*
Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti
Nat Fyfe
Joel Hamling^
Lachie Schultz*
Michael Walters
Mark Blicavs
Jon Ceglar*
Tom Hawkins
Sam Menegola*
Isaac Smith^
Rhys Stanley
Jed Anderson*
Connor Blakely*
Levi Casboult*
Charlie Constable*
Sam Day
Jake Stein*
Phil Davis*
Matt Flynn
Lachie Keeffe*
Daniel Lloyd*
Jacob Wehr*
Fergus Greene*
Seamus Mitchell*
Luke Dunstan*
James Jordon*
Jake Melksham
Alex Neal-Bullen
Todd Goldstein
Daniel Howe*
Liam Shiels*
Kayne Turner*
Jack Ziebell
Travis Boak
Riley Bonner
Trent Dumont*
Tom Jonas
Scott Lycett^
Trent McKenzie*
Dylan Williams*
Nathan Broad
Trent Cotchin
Dylan Grimes
Kamdyn McIntosh
Ben Miller*
Bigoa Nyuon*
Jack Riewoldt
Robbie Tarrant^
Tom Campbell*
Daniel McKenzie
Liam Stocker*
Jimmy Webster
Mason Wood*
Lance Franklin
Lewis Melican
Dane Rampe
Sam Reid
Jamie Cripps
Shannon Hurn
Jeremy McGovern
Luke Shuey
Zane Trew*
Isiah Winder*
Oskar Baker*
Taylor Duryea^
Tom Liberatore
Toby McLean
Tim O'Brien^
Roarke Smith*
Bailey Williams