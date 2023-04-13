SYDNEY has been decimated by injury for its Friday night match against Richmond at Adelaide Oval, with Dane Rampe added to an already long list.

Rampe (neck soreness) joins Tom and Paddy McCartin (both concussion) and star forward Lance Franklin (knee) as missing from the side to face the Tigers.

It means there are six tall defensive options missing from Sydney's 22, with former Bomber Aaron Francis injured at training last week and Sam Reid on the long-term injury list. Will Gould, who also picked up a minor injury last week, has been named as an emergency. Midfielder Ryan Clarke is also an emergency having overcome a recent hamstring injury.

The star Swans are not the only big changes ahead of the remainder of Gather Round, with Port Adelaide captain Tom Jonas (knee) to miss the match the Western Bulldogs due to injury, while the Dogs will be without wingman Bailey Smith (calf).

While the Swans will be missing some tall timber at both ends of the ground, the Tigers have recalled some height by confirming Jack Riewoldt and Ben Miller will both return as Tom Lynch and Toby Nankervis will miss.

In Friday's other game at Norwood Oval, Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew and his Fremantle counterpart Justin Longmuir have both swung the axe, dropping three players each.

The Suns are also resting Levi Casboult.

Dew has recalled Mabior Chol after three games in the VFL, while Brandon Ellis and Sean Lemmens will play their first games of the year after recovering from injury.

Sam Sturt and Michael Frederick are back for the Dockers, who have omitted Liam Henry and Nathan Wilson.

In Saturday's first game at Mount Barker, Brisbane has made two changes to face North Melbourne with Daniel Rich back from a quad niggle, along with ruckman Darcy Fort in at the expense of the rested Jack Gunston.

The Kangaroos have their own good news with Ben McKay selected to play his first game of the season and sure to stiffen the North backline after overcoming a foot injury he suffered late in the pre-season.

Ben McKay in action during North Melbourne's match sim against Richmond on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Alwyn Davey Jnr has been rested and won't line up for Essendon against Melbourne on Saturday, with Sam Weideman also missing through concussion, while the Demons are without Jake Lever (ankle) and have recalled Ben Brown and Adam Tomlinson.

The Bulldogs have recalled Cody Weightman for his first game of 2023 after overcoming an adductor problem.

In the extended squads for Sunday's games, Sam De Koning is back for Geelong to face West Coast, while the Eagles have rested veteran Shannon Hurn.

Sam de Koning during Geelong's match against St Kilda in round nine, 2022. Picture: Getty

Greater Western Sydney have named No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman on its eight-man bench, dropping Conor Stone, to face a Hawthorn outfit that will just be missing the suspended Will Day at this stage.

In the final, and possibly biggest, game of the round, Collingwood has named Jack Ginnivan in its 26-man squad, while St Kilda has made no changes at this stage, naming Tim Membrey on its eight-man bench, although the forward is expected to make his return through the VFL.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: D.Fogarty, L.Pedlar

Out: N.McHenry (omitted), L.Gollant (omitted), H.Schoenberg (sub)

Last week's sub: Harry Schoenberg

CARLTON

In: S.Walsh, B.Acres, M.Kennedy

Out: L.O'Brien (omitted), J.Honey (omitted), S.Docherty (knee), J.Carroll (sub)

Last week's sub: Jack Carroll

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Gold Coast v Fremantle at Norwood Oval, 4.40pm ACST

GOLD COAST

In: B.Ellis, M.Chol, B.Fiorini, S.Lemmens

Out: E.Hollands (omitted), J.Jeffrey (omitted), H.Oea (omitted), L.Casboult (managed), A.Sexton (sub)

Last week's sub: Alex Sexton

FREMANTLE

In: C.Wagner, S.Sturt, M.Frederick

Out: L.Henry (omitted), N.Wilson (omitted), N.O'Driscoll (omitted), M.Taberner (back)

Last week's sub: Matthew Johnson

Sydney v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

SYDNEY

In: H.McLean, C.Warner, M.Roberts

Out: D.Rampe (neck), T.McCartin (concussion), L.Franklin (knee), P.McCartin (concussion)

Last week's sub: Robbie Fox

RICHMOND

In: J.Riewoldt, B.Miller

Out: J.Graham (hamstring), T.Lynch (foot), T.Nankervis (ankle)

Last week's sub: Trent Cotchin

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

North Melbourne v Brisbane at Adelaide Hills, 12.40pm ACST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: G.Logue, B.McKay

Out: A.Bonar (omitted), P.Curtis (omitted), H.Greenwood (sub)



Last week's sub: Hugh Greenwood

BRISBANE

In: D.Rich, D.Fort

Out: J.Gunston (managed), J.Prior (omitted), D.Robertson (sub)

Last week's sub: Deven Robertson

Melbourne v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST

MELBOURNE

In: A.Tomlinson, B.Brown

Out: M.Hibberd (managed), J.Lever (injured), J.Jordon (sub)

Last week's sub: James Jordon

ESSENDON

In: W.Snelling

Out: S.Weideman (concussion), A.Davey Jnr (managed)

Last week's sub: Dyson Heppell

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 7.20pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: R.Burton

Out: T.Jonas (injured), J.Mead (omitted)

Last week's sub: Darcy Byrne-Jones

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.O'Brien, T.Duryea, C.Weightman

Out: R.McComb (omitted), A.Keath (concussion), B.Smith (calf), H.Crozier (back)

Last week's sub: Mitch Hannan

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

West Coast v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST

WEST COAST

In: A.Witherden, J.Petruccelle, X.O'Neill, Z.Trew, L.Foley, H.Edwards

Out: S.Hurn (managed), E.Hewett (omitted), T.Cole (ankle)

Last week's sub: Josh Rotham

GEELONG

In: S.De Koning, S.Simpson, T.Bruhn, M.Knevitt, B.Parfitt

Out: J.Bews (concussion), G.Rohan (suspension)

Last week's sub: Ollie Henry

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Norwood Oval, 2.50pm ACST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Peatling, K.Briggs, R.Angwin, A.Cadman, X.O'Halloran

Out: C.Stone (omitted), B.Daniels (managed)

Last week's sub: Cooper Hamilton

HAWTHORN

In: S.Mitchell, L.Bramble, N.Long, M.Lynch

Out: W.Day (suspension)

Last week's sub: Chad Wingard

St Kilda v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 4.20pm ACST

ST KILDA

In: T.Membrey, T.Campbell, C.Sharman

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Jack Bytel

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Bianco, T.Wilson, T.Ruscoe, J.Ginnivan

Out: R.McInnes (omitted)

Last week's sub: Oleg Markov

