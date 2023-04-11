LANCE Franklin will miss Friday night's match against Richmond due to a knee problem while Sam Reid has suffered a major setback in his recovery from a glute injury and will not return until after the mid-season bye.

Franklin copped a knock to his knee in the final quarter of Saturday night's loss to Port Adelaide and will not travel to Adelaide to face the Tigers.

Franklin's absence will leave Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey to shoulder the load in the forward line, while Hayden McLean could be recalled to provide an extra tall option.

Both Paddy and Tom McCartin will miss at least this week after copping head knocks against the Power, with the older sibling still suffering some symptoms as debate swirls about his immediate and long-term future in the game.

"Paddy is doing well in the early stages of his recovery," Swans medico Damian Raper said.

"He still has some residual symptoms which are not unexpected. He will be monitored closely in accordance with the AFL's HIA protocols.

"Tom is also doing well in his recovery but will miss the match against Richmond after entering the AFL's HIA protocols. He will continue to be monitored closely."

In good news for the Swans, Ryan Clarke has recovered from a hamstring injury and is set to play on Friday night, while ruckman Tom Hickey is also edging closer to a return and should be available in the next one to two weeks.

But there are concerns over Reid, with the swingman to miss at least two months after suffering a fresh setback.

Sam Reid heads to the bench during the Grand Final between Sydney and Geelong at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Sam's rehabilitation has failed to progress over the last fortnight due to pain in his hamstring tendon," Rapier said.

"After further investigations and consultations with external specialist, Sam will now not run for four weeks and we don’t expect him to return to play before the midseason bye."