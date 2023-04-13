The AFL is pleased to announce that ALL nine Gather Round games have now sold out.

After 47,435 fans attended the opening game between Adelaide Crows and Carlton at the Adelaide Oval, the last remaining tickets were snapped up overnight.

Thursday, April 13 Adelaide Crows vs. Carlton Adelaide Oval – SOLD OUT Friday, April 14 Fremantle vs. Gold Coast SUNS Norwood Oval – SOLD OUT Sydney Swans vs. Richmond Adelaide Oval – SOLD OUT Saturday, April 15 North Melbourne vs. Brisbane Lions Adelaide Hills – SOLD OUT Essendon vs. Melbourne Adelaide Oval – SOLD OUT Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs Adelaide Oval – SOLD OUT Sunday, April 16 Geelong Cats vs. West Coast Eagles Adelaide Oval – SOLD OUT Hawthorn vs. GWS GIANTS Norwood Oval – SOLD OUT St Kilda vs. Collingwood Adelaide Oval – SOLD OUT

The AFL encourages all ticket-holders that can no longer attend to share them with someone who can attend or easily can return their tickets via the Ticketek app.

Fans wanting tickets are encouraged to keep checking the Ticketek website, as more tickets become available throughout the day. Almost 1000 tickets were returned yesterday to last night's Adelaide vs Carlton match, which were then purchased by new fans who were able to attend.

The AFL and Ticketek will continue to communicate new ticketing offerings if they become available.

Please note: Club membership entitlements are not valid during Gather Round.

All members will need to have redeemed or purchased a ticket to access any Gather Round matches.

If you can’t attend Gather Round anymore, can you return your ticket?

If your circumstances have changed, and you can’t get to Gather Round, you can return your ticket via the Ticketek App so other footy fans and members can attend the game. If you purchased a ticket, you’ll get a refund. More details here.