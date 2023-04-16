Zach Merrett in action during Essendon's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON star Zach Merrett is set to miss the Anzac Day blockbuster against Collingwood after being offered a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

Merrett has been charged with rough conduct for his tackle on Tom Sparrow during the final term of the Bombers' surprise 27-point win over Melbourne on Saturday.

The tackle was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in the one-game suspension.

It shapes as a huge blow to Essendon, which has a 4-1 record ahead of facing Collingwood in round six.

There is growing scrutiny over dangerous tackles after suspensions for Hawthorn's Will Day and Geelong forward Gary Rohan last week as well as Adelaide's Luke Pedlar and Richmond's Nathan Broad earlier in the season.

Melbourne's Angus Brayshaw can accept a $1,000 fine for tripping Bombers ruckman Sam Draper.

Port Adelaide's Dylan Williams can do likewise after being cited for tripping Western Bulldog Mitch Hannan during the Power's 14-point win on Saturday night.