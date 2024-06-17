The final bye round could be a challenge for some coaches, but a chance to move for others

Christian Salem in action during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TAGS are back in vogue for a lot of clubs and they're coming from unlikely sources.

Warnie didn't see Toby Bedford going to Zak Butters coming and the late inclusion of Will Phillips saw him go to Nick Daicos.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Some of our best AFL Fantasy players are tag targets. This obviously makes sense as they're the ones getting plenty of the ball. Should we target the second or third best midfielder for each club with our trades?

The Traders discuss what trades should be considered for the final bye round.

Christian Salem is high on Warnie's shopping list, Roy is keen on Zach Merrett while Calvin is scraping his 18 together and likes the look of Sam Walsh as a VC option.

Join our resident Fantasy experts for a fun episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast. They celebrate the highs from round 14 like Marcus Bontempelli's flu game and lament the lows such as Jy Simpkin being a late out and Luke Ryan's poor return after paying more than $1 million for him.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

In this episode ...

2:00 - Roy moved up and is knocking on the door of the top 100.

3:15 - Dayne Zorko gets Warnie's +3 even though Calvin doesn't think he deserves it.

4:30 - One of the big targets last week, Luke Ryan, let his new owners down.

9:00 - It's time to trade Tom Powell.

11:00 - Arie Schoenmaker gets the 5 votes in the Cash Cow of the Year.

15:20 - A late out on Sunday of Jy Simpkin was hard to handle.

22:00 - Warnie ended up holding Clayton Oliver in the Simpkin shuffle.

25:55 - Tags are back and Calvin looks towards who gets attention this week.

32:00 - Roy says to still target the midfielders you want and ride out any tags.

34:10 - What is trade strategy for the last bye round?

38:15 - How has Roy's team ended up after round 14?

40:20 - Christian Salem is a big target for this round.

43:45 - Are the top two rucks Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy?

47:00 - Warnie is considering Jye Menzie.

51:03 - Most traded players included The Traders' round 15 moves.

53:30 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

56:30 - Who are the forwards to target?

58:00 - Is Kysaiah Pickett a forward option?

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.