Ben Cavarra will return to Hawthorn's AFLW side as forwards coach

Ben Cavarra during the VFL R20 match between Box Hill and Footscray at Box Hill City Oval on August 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN favourite Ben Cavarra has re-joined the club as an AFLW assistant coach.

The small forward played four AFL games for the Western Bulldogs in 2020-21 before becoming a much-loved player at VFL affiliate Box Hill.

He previously served as backline coach for the AFLW team in 2023, before stepping away to focus on his own ACL rehabilitation.

Cavarra will take on Hawthorn's forward line as the sole change to Daniel Webster's coaching panel.

Ben Cavarra celebrates a goal during the round 12 match between the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide Crows at Metricon Stadium on August 16, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Last year's forwards coach, Cam Howat, has pivoted to the midfield, relieving head of AFLW Keegan Brooksby from his additional line coaching duties.

Long-term assistant Steph Binder will enter her sixth AFLW season – and third at Hawthorn – by once again taking charge of the Hawks' backline.

It's understood the Hawks will also be advertising for a head of AFLW development in the coming days.

The role is growing in popularity across AFLW clubs as teams look to fast-track skill and footy IQ development among its younger players, particularly for those who are unable to break into the senior team and don't have a second-tier side to play in.

AFLW pre-season begins on May 11.