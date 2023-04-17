NICK Daicos has extended his lead in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award as the Collingwood gun was one of five players to earn a perfect 10 in round five.

Daicos was instrumental in the Magpies' six-point win over St Kilda on Sunday with a game-high 42 disposals.

His 10-vote game took him onto 35 votes overall to sit clear of Geelong star Jeremy Cameron (26), Sydney gun Chad Warner (24) and St Kilda defender Callum Wilkie (24).

Warner earned five votes in the Swans' win over Richmond and Wilkie took home six for his performance in the Saints' loss.

Daicos' game was one of five to earn 10 votes as Caleb Serong, Tom Papley, Lachie Neale and Zak Butters joined him.

The 10: Round five's best moments

Watch the best highlights from the inaugural Gather Round

Adelaide v Carlton

9 Rory Laird (ADEL)
9 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
6 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)
2 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
2 Chayce Jones (ADEL)
2 Tom Doedee (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:43

    Rankine relishes occasion with mesmerising opener

    Izak Rankine welcomes everyone to Gather Round with this sublime finish within the first minute

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Captain Dawson handing out goals for fun

    Jordan Dawson shows why he's regarded as one of the best kicks in the competition with these stellar deliveries adding to the Crows' hot start

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Walsh back with a bang after wild bounce

    Carlton superstar Sam Walsh marks his much-anticipated return with this well-deserved major

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Motlop mops up spillage in best way possible

    Jesse Motlop keeps the Blues alive with this classic gather and finish on the burst

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Pair of Keays revs Crows up once again

    Ben Keays halts the mini-momentum shift with two eye-catching majors in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Walker blasts one into stands to provide more icing

    Taylor Walker caps off his fine evening with another strong mark and goal right in front of the Adelaide faithful

    AFL
  • 01:01

    Fogarty's final-quarter hat-trick boasts bag of five

    Darcy Fogarty picks up where he left off with a flurry of goals in the final term

    AFL
  • 08:20

    Highlights: Adelaide v Carlton

    The Crows and Blues clash in round five

    AFL
  • 02:18

    Midfielder Dawson does it again in ominous sign for comp

    Crows skipper Jordan Dawson continues to dominate in his new midfield role with another stunning best-on-ground performance

    AFL
  • 09:33

    Full post-match, R5: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round five's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 15:52

    Full post-match, R5: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round five's match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 14:34

    Mini-Match: Adelaide v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Blues clash in round five

    AFL

Fremantle v Gold Coast

10 Caleb Serong (FRE)
6 Sean Darcy (FRE)
6 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)
4 Lachie Schultz (FRE)
3 Michael Walters (FRE)
1 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 01:00

    Lukosius proves last time was no fluke with epic bomb

    Jack Lukosius earns the opening goal of the game with this absolute beauty from long range

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Walters' near-identical double gets Freo firing early

    Michael Walters reels in two superb marks in similar style to earn a pair of gems for the Dockers

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Happy Holman knows where the sticks are

    Nick Holman comes charging through for a brilliant major on the run

    AFL
  • 01:05

    Humphrey surrounded by Suns after eye-catching first goal

    Bailey Humphrey clunks an impressive mark before slotting his maiden major in the AFL

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Sonny and Jackson bringing the action as Dockers dig deep

    A pair of quick majors from Luke Jackson and Michael Walters keeps Fremantle within reach

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Brayshaw bursts onto scene in a flash and buries beauty

    Dockers star Andrew Brayshaw whizzes through with pace and slots a brilliant goal on the run

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Anderson's stunning spin and snap as slick as they come

    Noah Anderson shows his smarts in front of the sticks with this awesome turn and finish

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Joy for Johnson as youngster's first may be the difference

    Matt Johnson is swarmed by Dockers after nailing his maiden major at a crucial time

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Fremantle v Gold Coast

    The Dockers and Suns clash in round five

    AFL
  • 11:42

    Full post-match, R5: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round five's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Full post-match, R5: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round five's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 14:13

    Mini-Match: Fremantle v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Suns clash in round five

    AFL

Richmond v Sydney

10 Tom Papley (SYD)
8 Nick Blakey (SYD)
5 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
5 Chad Warner (SYD)
2 Liam Baker (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:57

    Riewoldt left bloodied after brutal contest

    Jack Riewoldt leaves the field following this contest during the first term

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Brilliant Cumberland keeps Tigers in touch

    Noah Cumberland puts through this ripping snap to give his side their second major late in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Amartey's night cut short with hamstring injury

    Joel Amartey's promising night has been cut short as he appears to injure his hamstring during the second term

    AFL
  • 01:17

    Lloyd denied by loose flap on goal post

    Jake Lloyd gives it a good roost from beyond the arc but his shot is ruled a behind

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Debutant Warner pumped after first AFL goal

    Corey Warner puts through his first ever major on debut and gets surrounded by Swans

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Pickett's ripper edges Tigers closer

    Marlion Pickett produces this great piece of individual brilliance to continue his side's momentum run

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Clever Heeney punishes big Balta blunder

    Isaac Heeney intercepts this errant Noah Balta handball and runs into the open goal to extend his side's lead

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Bolton's kicking in danger and late contact earns double penalty

    Shai Bolton concedes a free kick and 50m penalty for these two acts on Errol Gulden

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Deadly Campbell roost seals it for Swans

    Braeden Campbell lets rip with this long-range bomb to give his side a match-winning lead

    AFL
  • 01:32

    Papley's stellar second-half six in career-best blitz

    Tom Papley notches a career-high tally of six goals, all which came in the second half, as the Swans run over the Tigers

    AFL
  • 08:26

    Highlights: Richmond v Sydney

    The Tigers and Swans clash in round five

    AFL
  • 07:58

    Full post-match, R5: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round five's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 05:57

    Full post-match, R5: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round five's match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 14:39

    Mini-Match: Richmond v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Swans clash in round five

    AFL

Brisbane v North Melbourne

10 Lachie Neale (BL)
8 Joe Daniher (BL)
6 Eric Hipwood (BL)
3 Dayne Zorko (BL)
3 Josh Dunkley (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:59

    Super Sheezel goes big for first AFL goal

    Harry Sheezel continues his bright start to his AFL career with this booming effort his first ever major

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Outrageous Wilmot delivers from the boundary

    Darcy Wilmot produces this sensational snapping goal to level proceedings

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Silky McCluggage sells the dummy and goes bang

    A smooth side-step from Hugh McCluggage sees him put through his first goal of the season

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Lions pressure too hot as Daniher has five

    Some heavy Lions pressure in the middle of the ground leads to Joe Daniher slamming home his fifth goal of the match

    AFL
  • 01:13

    Charlie's hat-trick continues Lions blitz

    Charlie Cameron puts through three goals in as many minutes to continue his side's huge momentum swing late in the third

    AFL
  • 03:20

    Joe's big day out leads Lions to massive win

    Joe Daniher blasts home five majors in a statement performance to lead his side to a big win against the Roos

    AFL
  • 08:26

    Highlights: Brisbane v North Melbourne

    The Lions and Kangaroos clash in round five

    AFL
  • 07:32

    Full post-match, R5: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round five's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 05:25

    Full post-match, R5: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round five's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 14:53

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v North Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Kangaroos clash in round five

    AFL

Essendon v Melbourne

8 Zach Merrett (ESS)
8 Sam Draper (ESS)
4 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
4 Darcy Parish (ESS)
2 Kyle Langford (ESS)
2 Samuel Durham (ESS)
1 Christian Petracca (MELB)
1 Dylan Shiel (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:46

    Dons stung early with Zerk-Thatcher injury

    Brandon Zerk-Thatcher leaves the field after being injured during an inbound play

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Glorious Pickett snaps Dees opener

    Kysaiah Pickett makes use of the vacant space inside 50 to slot this terrific major

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Magnificent Martin drills beauty

    Essendon cashes in another six points as Nic Martin connects on this gem

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Mighty Draper strikes gold

    The Bombers offense continues to excel with this Sam Draper goal

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Crafty Stringer steals the moment

    Jake Stringer spikes the ball out of the hands of the opposition and delivers this beauty

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Chandler's left-foot craft secures crucial major

    The Demons continue to fight hard as Kade Chandler drills this vital goal

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Hind's delightful double sums up Dons' dreamy day

    Nick Hind slots two major goals after entering the game as the tactical sub

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Essendon v Melbourne

    The Bombers and Demons clash in round five

    AFL
  • 07:36

    Full post-match, R5: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round five's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Full post-match, R5: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round five's match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 13:59

    Mini-Match: Essendon v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Demons clash in round five

    AFL

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

10 Zak Butters (PORT)
8 Cody Weightman (WB)
4 Dan Houston (PORT)
3 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
2 Todd Marshall (PORT)
2 Tim English (WB)
1 Liam Jones (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:37

    Powell-Pepper pumped after pressure opener activates Power

    Sam Powell-Pepper snares the first goal of the game in style after a solid tackle from Jed McEntee

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Weightman screamer has serious hangtime

    Cody Weightman rises over the top of Kane Farrell to reel in this huge speccy

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Boak wows crowd with special strike in the wet

    Some individual brilliance from Travis Boak gets the Port faithful rocking again

    AFL
  • 00:21

    Lycett's tenacious tackle on Libba deemed dangerous

    Scott Lycett gets penalised for this tackle on Tom Liberatore

    AFL
  • 00:24

    Cody catches soccer to perfection in eye-catching goal

    Cody Weightman uses his forward smarts to craft this impressive major

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Houston heave sneaks through right in nick of time

    Dan Houston's terrific effort just manages to cross the line as the rain begins to pour further

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Air Naughton takes flight in super grab

    Aaron Naughton climbs highest to haul in this stellar mark over the top

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Power gather around Butters after wild sealer

    Port Adelaide swarms a hyped-up Zak Butters after his brilliant pressure and finish helps put the result beyond doubt

    AFL
  • 08:17

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

    The Power and Bulldogs clash in round five

    AFL
  • 07:24

    Full post-match, R5: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round five's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 09:34

    Full post-match, R5: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round five's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:35

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Power and Bulldogs clash in round five

    AFL
  • 07:18

    Full post-match, R5: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round five's match against West Coast

    AFL

Geelong v West Coast

9 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
6 Max Holmes (GEEL)
5 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
4 Esava Ratugolea (GEEL)
3 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
2 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
1 Jake Waterman (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:56

    Tomahawk double leads Cats' fightback

    Tom Hawkins snags two first-quarter goals to propel his side to the lead at quarter-time

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Terrific Tuohy turns one to perfection

    Zach Tuohy produces this brilliant checkside to make it seven goals in a row for his side

    AFL
  • 01:19

    Jezza bursts onto scene with hat-trick of goals

    Jeremy Cameron quickly makes up for a quiet first term with three goals in quick succession early in the second quarter

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Ginbey joy after young gun nails first AFL goal

    Reuben Ginbey puts through this brilliant running finish, marking his first in the big league

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Pair of dangerous tackles could see MRO trouble

    Rhys Stanley and Josh Rotham could both be under MRO scrutiny following these tackles late in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Booming Darling kick sails through from long range

    Jack Darling nails this ripping kick from beyond the arc midway through the third term

    AFL
  • 08:21

    Highlights: Geelong v West Coast

    The Cats and Eagles clash in round five

    AFL
  • 01:09

    Dangerfield takes a hanger over Ginbey

    Paddy Dangerfield uses Reuben Ginbey as a stepladder to take a spectacular mark at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 09:11

    Full post-match, R5: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round five's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 14:44

    Mini-Match: Geelong v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Eagles clash in round five

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn

9 Sam Taylor (GWS)
7 Toby Greene (GWS)
7 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
3 Jack Buckley (GWS)
2 James Worpel (HAW)
1 Ned Reeves (HAW)
1 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 13:33

    Mini-Match: GWS v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Hawks clash in round five

    AFL
  • 02:30

    Greene produces remarkable performance in Giants victory

    Toby Greene dominated the footy in all areas of the ground including three goals to help secure the win for GWS

    AFL
  • 08:34

    Highlights: GWS v Hawthorn

    The Giants and Hawks clash in round five

    AFL
  • 08:00

    Full post-match, R5: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round five's match against GWS

    AFL
  • 09:27

    Full post-match, R5: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round five's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 03:25

    Last two mins: Giants hold on by their fingertips against Hawks

    Enjoy the enthralling final moments between Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney at Norwood Oval

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Hawthorn heartbreak with clutch GWS goal-line save

    The Giants prevent the Hawks from landing a late winner with this phenomenal last-minute save

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Outrageous Himmelberg hanger and winner rocks stadium

    GWS forward Harry Himmelberg lights up Norwood Oval with this spectacular grab and finish deep into the final term

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Moore strikes gold with marvelous snap

    The Hawks regain control with this Dylan Moore goal

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Classy Greene slots momentous goal

    The Giants close the gap as Toby Greene delivers this crucial major

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Speedy Long cashes in first AFL major

    The Hawks bolster their lead as Ned Long charges goalward to secure his maiden goal

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Spectacular Newcombe launches cracking gem

    The Hawks are red hot as Jai Newcombe hammers home this sensational major

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Amon conjures accidental beauty

    Karl Amon miraculously manages to drill this goal after missing the intended leading target

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Could Green be in hot water for this tackling motion?

    GWS gun midfielder Tom Green is penalised for a dangerous tackle on Josh Ward

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Cadman's first ever goal one to remember for Giants

    No.1 draft selection Aaron Cadman grabs his first major on debut in exciting signs for GWS fans

    AFL

Collingwood v St Kilda

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)
8 Darcy Moore (COLL)
6 Callum Wilkie (STK)
3 Josh Daicos (COLL)
2 Rowan Marshall (STK)
1 Brad Crouch (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 01:18

    Saints and Pies unite in powerful stance against racism

    St Kilda and Collingwood show a great sign of respect in the fight against racism

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Mega Mitchell kick powers through big sticks

    Collingwood recruit Tom Mitchell nails this ripping goal on the run

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Elliott left sore after stinging tackle

    Jamie Elliott leaves the field in a spot of bother after this strong tackle from Liam Stocker

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Phillipou picks his spot after cool clunk

    Saints young gun Mattaes Phillipou takes a strong grab and finishes with precision

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Caminiti comes up big as Saints break damn wall

    Anthony Caminiti nets two crucial goals in the third as the Saints finally find a way through

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Ginnivan shows jumper after hyped-up return goal

    Jack Ginnivan celebrates in style after marking his comeback to the senior team with a major

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Hill hack oozes class as Pies pull away

    Bobby Hill bobs up for a clever soccer goal as Collingwood starts to take control

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Pie gestures towards Saints bench after hard contact

    Collingwood defender Nathan Murphy lets out some frustration after receiving a hard knock from a Saint

    AFL
  • 03:20

    Last two mins: Saints' lightning late surge falls just short

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Collingwood and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Collingwood v St Kilda

    The Magpies and Saints clash in round five

    AFL
  • 09:24

    Full post-match, R5: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round five's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 09:11

    Full post-match, R5: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round five's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 14:33

    Mini-Match: Collingwood v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Saints clash in round five

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

35 Nick Daicos (COLL)
26 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
24 Chad Warner (SYD)
24 Callum Wilkie (STK)
23 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
22 Tim Kelly (WCE)
22 Christian Petracca (MELB)
21 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
21 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
20 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
20 Zach Merrett (ESS)
20 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
20 Caleb Serong (FRE)
19 Toby Greene (GWS)
19 Darcy Parish (ESS)
18 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
18 Jack Sinclair (STK)
17 Mason Redman (ESS)
16 Mason Wood (STK)
15 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
15 Zak Butters (PORT)
15 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)
15 Izak Rankine (ADEL)