NICK Daicos has extended his lead in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award as the Collingwood gun was one of five players to earn a perfect 10 in round five.
Daicos was instrumental in the Magpies' six-point win over St Kilda on Sunday with a game-high 42 disposals.
His 10-vote game took him onto 35 votes overall to sit clear of Geelong star Jeremy Cameron (26), Sydney gun Chad Warner (24) and St Kilda defender Callum Wilkie (24).
Warner earned five votes in the Swans' win over Richmond and Wilkie took home six for his performance in the Saints' loss.
Daicos' game was one of five to earn 10 votes as Caleb Serong, Tom Papley, Lachie Neale and Zak Butters joined him.
Adelaide v Carlton
9 Rory Laird (ADEL)
9 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
6 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)
2 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
2 Chayce Jones (ADEL)
2 Tom Doedee (ADEL)
Fremantle v Gold Coast
10 Caleb Serong (FRE)
6 Sean Darcy (FRE)
6 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)
4 Lachie Schultz (FRE)
3 Michael Walters (FRE)
1 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
Richmond v Sydney
10 Tom Papley (SYD)
8 Nick Blakey (SYD)
5 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
5 Chad Warner (SYD)
2 Liam Baker (RICH)
Brisbane v North Melbourne
10 Lachie Neale (BL)
8 Joe Daniher (BL)
6 Eric Hipwood (BL)
3 Dayne Zorko (BL)
3 Josh Dunkley (BL)
Essendon v Melbourne
8 Zach Merrett (ESS)
8 Sam Draper (ESS)
4 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
4 Darcy Parish (ESS)
2 Kyle Langford (ESS)
2 Samuel Durham (ESS)
1 Christian Petracca (MELB)
1 Dylan Shiel (ESS)
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs
10 Zak Butters (PORT)
8 Cody Weightman (WB)
4 Dan Houston (PORT)
3 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
2 Todd Marshall (PORT)
2 Tim English (WB)
1 Liam Jones (WB)
Geelong v West Coast
9 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
6 Max Holmes (GEEL)
5 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
4 Esava Ratugolea (GEEL)
3 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
2 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
1 Jake Waterman (WCE)
Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn
9 Sam Taylor (GWS)
7 Toby Greene (GWS)
7 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
3 Jack Buckley (GWS)
2 James Worpel (HAW)
1 Ned Reeves (HAW)
1 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
Collingwood v St Kilda
10 Nick Daicos (COLL)
8 Darcy Moore (COLL)
6 Callum Wilkie (STK)
3 Josh Daicos (COLL)
2 Rowan Marshall (STK)
1 Brad Crouch (STK)
LEADERBOARD
35 Nick Daicos (COLL)
26 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
24 Chad Warner (SYD)
24 Callum Wilkie (STK)
23 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
22 Tim Kelly (WCE)
22 Christian Petracca (MELB)
21 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
21 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
20 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
20 Zach Merrett (ESS)
20 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
20 Caleb Serong (FRE)
19 Toby Greene (GWS)
19 Darcy Parish (ESS)
18 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
18 Jack Sinclair (STK)
17 Mason Redman (ESS)
16 Mason Wood (STK)
15 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
15 Zak Butters (PORT)
15 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)
15 Izak Rankine (ADEL)