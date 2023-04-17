Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against St Kilda in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK Daicos has extended his lead in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award as the Collingwood gun was one of five players to earn a perfect 10 in round five.

Daicos was instrumental in the Magpies' six-point win over St Kilda on Sunday with a game-high 42 disposals.

>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

His 10-vote game took him onto 35 votes overall to sit clear of Geelong star Jeremy Cameron (26), Sydney gun Chad Warner (24) and St Kilda defender Callum Wilkie (24).

Warner earned five votes in the Swans' win over Richmond and Wilkie took home six for his performance in the Saints' loss.

Daicos' game was one of five to earn 10 votes as Caleb Serong, Tom Papley, Lachie Neale and Zak Butters joined him.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More The 10: Round five's best moments Watch the best highlights from the inaugural Gather Round

Adelaide v Carlton

9 Rory Laird (ADEL)

9 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

6 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)

2 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

2 Chayce Jones (ADEL)

2 Tom Doedee (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:43 Rankine relishes occasion with mesmerising opener Izak Rankine welcomes everyone to Gather Round with this sublime finish within the first minute

00:56 Captain Dawson handing out goals for fun Jordan Dawson shows why he's regarded as one of the best kicks in the competition with these stellar deliveries adding to the Crows' hot start

00:37 Walsh back with a bang after wild bounce Carlton superstar Sam Walsh marks his much-anticipated return with this well-deserved major

00:37 Motlop mops up spillage in best way possible Jesse Motlop keeps the Blues alive with this classic gather and finish on the burst

00:34 Pair of Keays revs Crows up once again Ben Keays halts the mini-momentum shift with two eye-catching majors in the third term

00:48 Walker blasts one into stands to provide more icing Taylor Walker caps off his fine evening with another strong mark and goal right in front of the Adelaide faithful

01:01 Fogarty's final-quarter hat-trick boasts bag of five Darcy Fogarty picks up where he left off with a flurry of goals in the final term

08:20 Highlights: Adelaide v Carlton The Crows and Blues clash in round five

02:18 Midfielder Dawson does it again in ominous sign for comp Crows skipper Jordan Dawson continues to dominate in his new midfield role with another stunning best-on-ground performance

09:33 Full post-match, R5: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round five's match against Adelaide

15:52 Full post-match, R5: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round five's match against Carlton

14:34 Mini-Match: Adelaide v Carlton Extended highlights of the Crows and Blues clash in round five

Fremantle v Gold Coast

10 Caleb Serong (FRE)

6 Sean Darcy (FRE)

6 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)

4 Lachie Schultz (FRE)

3 Michael Walters (FRE)

1 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:00 Lukosius proves last time was no fluke with epic bomb Jack Lukosius earns the opening goal of the game with this absolute beauty from long range

00:51 Walters' near-identical double gets Freo firing early Michael Walters reels in two superb marks in similar style to earn a pair of gems for the Dockers

00:47 Happy Holman knows where the sticks are Nick Holman comes charging through for a brilliant major on the run

01:05 Humphrey surrounded by Suns after eye-catching first goal Bailey Humphrey clunks an impressive mark before slotting his maiden major in the AFL

00:38 Sonny and Jackson bringing the action as Dockers dig deep A pair of quick majors from Luke Jackson and Michael Walters keeps Fremantle within reach

00:47 Brayshaw bursts onto scene in a flash and buries beauty Dockers star Andrew Brayshaw whizzes through with pace and slots a brilliant goal on the run

00:51 Anderson's stunning spin and snap as slick as they come Noah Anderson shows his smarts in front of the sticks with this awesome turn and finish

00:29 Joy for Johnson as youngster's first may be the difference Matt Johnson is swarmed by Dockers after nailing his maiden major at a crucial time

08:09 Highlights: Fremantle v Gold Coast The Dockers and Suns clash in round five

11:42 Full post-match, R5: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round five's match against Gold Coast

08:16 Full post-match, R5: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round five's match against Fremantle

14:13 Mini-Match: Fremantle v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Dockers and Suns clash in round five

Richmond v Sydney

10 Tom Papley (SYD)

8 Nick Blakey (SYD)

5 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

5 Chad Warner (SYD)

2 Liam Baker (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:57 Riewoldt left bloodied after brutal contest Jack Riewoldt leaves the field following this contest during the first term

00:42 Brilliant Cumberland keeps Tigers in touch Noah Cumberland puts through this ripping snap to give his side their second major late in the first term

00:36 Amartey's night cut short with hamstring injury Joel Amartey's promising night has been cut short as he appears to injure his hamstring during the second term

01:17 Lloyd denied by loose flap on goal post Jake Lloyd gives it a good roost from beyond the arc but his shot is ruled a behind

00:56 Debutant Warner pumped after first AFL goal Corey Warner puts through his first ever major on debut and gets surrounded by Swans

00:33 Pickett's ripper edges Tigers closer Marlion Pickett produces this great piece of individual brilliance to continue his side's momentum run

00:47 Clever Heeney punishes big Balta blunder Isaac Heeney intercepts this errant Noah Balta handball and runs into the open goal to extend his side's lead

00:36 Bolton's kicking in danger and late contact earns double penalty Shai Bolton concedes a free kick and 50m penalty for these two acts on Errol Gulden

00:41 Deadly Campbell roost seals it for Swans Braeden Campbell lets rip with this long-range bomb to give his side a match-winning lead

01:32 Papley's stellar second-half six in career-best blitz Tom Papley notches a career-high tally of six goals, all which came in the second half, as the Swans run over the Tigers

08:26 Highlights: Richmond v Sydney The Tigers and Swans clash in round five

07:58 Full post-match, R5: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round five's match against Richmond

05:57 Full post-match, R5: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round five's match against Sydney

14:39 Mini-Match: Richmond v Sydney Extended highlights of the Tigers and Swans clash in round five

Brisbane v North Melbourne

10 Lachie Neale (BL)

8 Joe Daniher (BL)

6 Eric Hipwood (BL)

3 Dayne Zorko (BL)

3 Josh Dunkley (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:59 Super Sheezel goes big for first AFL goal Harry Sheezel continues his bright start to his AFL career with this booming effort his first ever major

00:48 Outrageous Wilmot delivers from the boundary Darcy Wilmot produces this sensational snapping goal to level proceedings

00:42 Silky McCluggage sells the dummy and goes bang A smooth side-step from Hugh McCluggage sees him put through his first goal of the season

00:47 Lions pressure too hot as Daniher has five Some heavy Lions pressure in the middle of the ground leads to Joe Daniher slamming home his fifth goal of the match

01:13 Charlie's hat-trick continues Lions blitz Charlie Cameron puts through three goals in as many minutes to continue his side's huge momentum swing late in the third

03:20 Joe's big day out leads Lions to massive win Joe Daniher blasts home five majors in a statement performance to lead his side to a big win against the Roos

08:26 Highlights: Brisbane v North Melbourne The Lions and Kangaroos clash in round five

07:32 Full post-match, R5: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round five's match against North Melbourne

05:25 Full post-match, R5: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round five's match against Brisbane

14:53 Mini-Match: Brisbane v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Lions and Kangaroos clash in round five

Essendon v Melbourne

8 Zach Merrett (ESS)

8 Sam Draper (ESS)

4 Andrew McGrath (ESS)

4 Darcy Parish (ESS)

2 Kyle Langford (ESS)

2 Samuel Durham (ESS)

1 Christian Petracca (MELB)

1 Dylan Shiel (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:46 Dons stung early with Zerk-Thatcher injury Brandon Zerk-Thatcher leaves the field after being injured during an inbound play

00:43 Glorious Pickett snaps Dees opener Kysaiah Pickett makes use of the vacant space inside 50 to slot this terrific major

00:41 Magnificent Martin drills beauty Essendon cashes in another six points as Nic Martin connects on this gem

00:51 Mighty Draper strikes gold The Bombers offense continues to excel with this Sam Draper goal

00:45 Crafty Stringer steals the moment Jake Stringer spikes the ball out of the hands of the opposition and delivers this beauty

00:41 Chandler's left-foot craft secures crucial major The Demons continue to fight hard as Kade Chandler drills this vital goal

00:42 Hind's delightful double sums up Dons' dreamy day Nick Hind slots two major goals after entering the game as the tactical sub

08:11 Highlights: Essendon v Melbourne The Bombers and Demons clash in round five

07:36 Full post-match, R5: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round five's match against Essendon

08:35 Full post-match, R5: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round five's match against Melbourne

13:59 Mini-Match: Essendon v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Bombers and Demons clash in round five

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

10 Zak Butters (PORT)

8 Cody Weightman (WB)

4 Dan Houston (PORT)

3 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

2 Todd Marshall (PORT)

2 Tim English (WB)

1 Liam Jones (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:37 Powell-Pepper pumped after pressure opener activates Power Sam Powell-Pepper snares the first goal of the game in style after a solid tackle from Jed McEntee

00:29 Weightman screamer has serious hangtime Cody Weightman rises over the top of Kane Farrell to reel in this huge speccy

00:37 Boak wows crowd with special strike in the wet Some individual brilliance from Travis Boak gets the Port faithful rocking again

00:21 Lycett's tenacious tackle on Libba deemed dangerous Scott Lycett gets penalised for this tackle on Tom Liberatore

00:24 Cody catches soccer to perfection in eye-catching goal Cody Weightman uses his forward smarts to craft this impressive major

00:41 Houston heave sneaks through right in nick of time Dan Houston's terrific effort just manages to cross the line as the rain begins to pour further

00:27 Air Naughton takes flight in super grab Aaron Naughton climbs highest to haul in this stellar mark over the top

00:43 Power gather around Butters after wild sealer Port Adelaide swarms a hyped-up Zak Butters after his brilliant pressure and finish helps put the result beyond doubt

08:17 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs The Power and Bulldogs clash in round five

07:24 Full post-match, R5: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round five's match against Western Bulldogs

09:34 Full post-match, R5: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round five's match against Port Adelaide

14:35 Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Power and Bulldogs clash in round five

07:18 Full post-match, R5: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round five's match against West Coast

Geelong v West Coast

9 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

6 Max Holmes (GEEL)

5 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

4 Esava Ratugolea (GEEL)

3 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

2 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

1 Jake Waterman (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:56 Tomahawk double leads Cats' fightback Tom Hawkins snags two first-quarter goals to propel his side to the lead at quarter-time

00:56 Terrific Tuohy turns one to perfection Zach Tuohy produces this brilliant checkside to make it seven goals in a row for his side

01:19 Jezza bursts onto scene with hat-trick of goals Jeremy Cameron quickly makes up for a quiet first term with three goals in quick succession early in the second quarter

00:43 Ginbey joy after young gun nails first AFL goal Reuben Ginbey puts through this brilliant running finish, marking his first in the big league

00:48 Pair of dangerous tackles could see MRO trouble Rhys Stanley and Josh Rotham could both be under MRO scrutiny following these tackles late in the second term

00:41 Booming Darling kick sails through from long range Jack Darling nails this ripping kick from beyond the arc midway through the third term

08:21 Highlights: Geelong v West Coast The Cats and Eagles clash in round five

01:09 Dangerfield takes a hanger over Ginbey Paddy Dangerfield uses Reuben Ginbey as a stepladder to take a spectacular mark at Adelaide Oval

09:11 Full post-match, R5: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round five's match against Geelong

14:44 Mini-Match: Geelong v West Coast Extended highlights of the Cats and Eagles clash in round five

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn

9 Sam Taylor (GWS)

7 Toby Greene (GWS)

7 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

3 Jack Buckley (GWS)

2 James Worpel (HAW)

1 Ned Reeves (HAW)

1 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 13:33 Mini-Match: GWS v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Giants and Hawks clash in round five

02:30 Greene produces remarkable performance in Giants victory Toby Greene dominated the footy in all areas of the ground including three goals to help secure the win for GWS

08:34 Highlights: GWS v Hawthorn The Giants and Hawks clash in round five

08:00 Full post-match, R5: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round five's match against GWS

09:27 Full post-match, R5: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round five's match against Hawthorn

03:25 Last two mins: Giants hold on by their fingertips against Hawks Enjoy the enthralling final moments between Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney at Norwood Oval

00:50 Hawthorn heartbreak with clutch GWS goal-line save The Giants prevent the Hawks from landing a late winner with this phenomenal last-minute save

00:41 Outrageous Himmelberg hanger and winner rocks stadium GWS forward Harry Himmelberg lights up Norwood Oval with this spectacular grab and finish deep into the final term

00:47 Moore strikes gold with marvelous snap The Hawks regain control with this Dylan Moore goal

00:39 Classy Greene slots momentous goal The Giants close the gap as Toby Greene delivers this crucial major

00:41 Speedy Long cashes in first AFL major The Hawks bolster their lead as Ned Long charges goalward to secure his maiden goal

00:41 Spectacular Newcombe launches cracking gem The Hawks are red hot as Jai Newcombe hammers home this sensational major

00:27 Amon conjures accidental beauty Karl Amon miraculously manages to drill this goal after missing the intended leading target

00:37 Could Green be in hot water for this tackling motion? GWS gun midfielder Tom Green is penalised for a dangerous tackle on Josh Ward

00:43 Cadman's first ever goal one to remember for Giants No.1 draft selection Aaron Cadman grabs his first major on debut in exciting signs for GWS fans

Collingwood v St Kilda

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

8 Darcy Moore (COLL)

6 Callum Wilkie (STK)

3 Josh Daicos (COLL)

2 Rowan Marshall (STK)

1 Brad Crouch (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:18 Saints and Pies unite in powerful stance against racism St Kilda and Collingwood show a great sign of respect in the fight against racism

00:48 Mega Mitchell kick powers through big sticks Collingwood recruit Tom Mitchell nails this ripping goal on the run

00:29 Elliott left sore after stinging tackle Jamie Elliott leaves the field in a spot of bother after this strong tackle from Liam Stocker

00:28 Phillipou picks his spot after cool clunk Saints young gun Mattaes Phillipou takes a strong grab and finishes with precision

00:42 Caminiti comes up big as Saints break damn wall Anthony Caminiti nets two crucial goals in the third as the Saints finally find a way through

00:38 Ginnivan shows jumper after hyped-up return goal Jack Ginnivan celebrates in style after marking his comeback to the senior team with a major

00:51 Hill hack oozes class as Pies pull away Bobby Hill bobs up for a clever soccer goal as Collingwood starts to take control

00:39 Pie gestures towards Saints bench after hard contact Collingwood defender Nathan Murphy lets out some frustration after receiving a hard knock from a Saint

03:20 Last two mins: Saints' lightning late surge falls just short Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Collingwood and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval

08:12 Highlights: Collingwood v St Kilda The Magpies and Saints clash in round five

09:24 Full post-match, R5: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round five's match against St Kilda

09:11 Full post-match, R5: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round five's match against Collingwood

14:33 Mini-Match: Collingwood v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Magpies and Saints clash in round five

LEADERBOARD

35 Nick Daicos (COLL)

26 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

24 Chad Warner (SYD)

24 Callum Wilkie (STK)

23 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

22 Tim Kelly (WCE)

22 Christian Petracca (MELB)

21 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

21 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

20 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

20 Zach Merrett (ESS)

20 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

20 Caleb Serong (FRE)

19 Toby Greene (GWS)

19 Darcy Parish (ESS)

18 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

18 Jack Sinclair (STK)

17 Mason Redman (ESS)

16 Mason Wood (STK)

15 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

15 Zak Butters (PORT)

15 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)

15 Izak Rankine (ADEL)