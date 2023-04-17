COULD this be the season we witness some Brownlow Medal history?

At just 20 years of age, Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos has taken an early lead in AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor and could be looking to join a select group of players to have won the highest individual honour in just their second season.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race?

Should Daicos take home this year's Brownlow Medal, he would become the seventh youngest champion and just the second player behind Gavin Wanganeen to have won the award as a 20-year-old since 1940.

The Brownlow Predictor has Daicos leading the count with 11 votes after five matches, one clear of Essendon ball magnet Darcy Parish and a full game clear of a chasing pack that includes four players on eight votes.

Daicos has been tipped to poll in every match so far this season including best-on-ground displays against Geelong, Port Adelaide and St Kilda, as well as one-vote performances against Richmond and Brisbane.

Parish has also made a hot start and currently sits in second on 10 votes while Jeremy Cameron, Jordan Dawson, Clayton Oliver and Caleb Serong are three behind Daicos on eight votes each.

Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Green, Harry Sheezel, Jack Sinclair and Chad Warner have each amassed six votes from five rounds. Meanwhile last season's winner, Carlton captain Patrick Cripps, is back on four votes.

11 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

10 Darcy Parish (Essendon)

8 Jeremy Cameron (Geelong)

8 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

8 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

8 Caleb Serong (Fremantle)

6 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

6 Tom Green (GWS Giants)

6 Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

6 Jack Sinclair (St Kilda)

6 Chad Warner (Sydney)