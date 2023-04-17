Tom and Patrick McCartin console each other after Sydney lost to Geelong in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY has had to wait until round six, but on Saturday night it gets a chance to face Geelong for the first time since being thrashed in September's Grand Final.

There's not really any such thing as revenge or redemption in Grand Final rematches, but for the Swans, the contest at GMHBA Stadium offers an opportunity to show progress.

Based on history though, it won't be easy.

Going back to 2000, the reigning premier has won 13 of 23 Grand Final rematches when the teams have first met the following season.

Although those statistics aren't too stark, dig a little deeper and there's a trend that would give the Cats confidence ahead of Saturday night.

When the previous season's combatants have squared off early the next season – inside the first six rounds like on this occasion – the premier has a resounding 11-2 advantage.

The only times teams vanquished the previous September who have then fronted up and beaten their conquerors early the following year were Geelong in 2009 and Adelaide in 2018.

The Cats were of course famously upset by Hawthorn in 2008 and had an opportunity in the opening round of next season to play the Hawks, holding off their fast-finishing opponent by eight points.

Adelaide was demolished by Richmond in 2017, but in just the second round of 2018 handled the Tigers comfortably on a Thursday night at Adelaide Oval, winning by six goals.

Rory Laird had 42 disposals and Josh Jenkins kicked five goals, while reigning Brownlow medallist Dustin Martin still put on a show, kicking five goals of his own from 25 touches.

But Brisbane (2002, 2003, 2004), Port Adelaide (2005), West Coast (2007, 2019), Geelong (2008), Hawthorn (2014, 2016), the Western Bulldogs (2017) and Melbourne (2022) have all saluted early the following year.

Sydney's key position stocks are in flux at the moment due to injury, but they do have a relatively good record at the Cats' home base, winning three of its past four there.

Can they upset recent Grand Final rematch history and add another win on Saturday?