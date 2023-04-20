ROUND six is upon us already and it's yet another massive week of footy!

Collingwood and Essendon lock horns in the traditional Anzac Day blockbuster on Tuesday, with both teams sitting 4-1 and in hot form.

Before that, however, we have plenty of action to whet the appetite including the Anzac Day eve clash between Melbourne and Richmond, while the round kicks off tomorrow night as Fremantle looks to resurrect its season against the Western Bulldogs.

Geelong and Sydney clash on Saturday night in a Grand Final rematch, and Sunday's games include a huge match-up between Carlton and high-flying St Kilda.

