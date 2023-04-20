THEY are the small forwards having big impacts through the midfield. And they are the player every club wants on their list.
Tom Papley's career-best six-goal performance last week in Sydney's win over Richmond was stellar for his impact inside 50 but the star Swan has fashioned a dual role that has been replicated throughout the competition.
The Papley forward/midfield mix is redefining the use of smalls across the AFL, a result that could also filter through to this year's AFL draft.
From starting his career as a yappy small forward, Papley is still that but much more, averaging more than six centre bounce attendances and three clearances a game this season. He's both cause and effect of chaos for the Swans, capable of deciding when to roam higher up the ground and when to stay at home close to goal.
Over the past year-and-a-half, Papley's midfield minutes have been central to his more rounded game, with other clubs also using their small forwards in similar ways.
Melbourne premiership star Kysaiah Pickett has been similarly deployed, as has Josh Rachele at Adelaide, where both have been midfield firestarters who then hit the scoreboard.
Pickett has averaged more than five centre bounce attendances this season and spends about a quarter of his game time in the midfield. But he ranks No.1 at Melbourne for his centre bounce win rate, which is when the Demons win the centre clearance when he's in attendance.
Rachele is the same for the Crows, although he has an even bigger sample size to pick from.
The air-punching goal celebrations have taken attention but Rachele's capacity to win the ball in the midfield has been crucial for the Crows, with the 20-year-old splitting his time 49 per cent as a midfielder and 51 per cent as a forward. It's no wonder coach Matthew Nicks wants Rachele in the centre: Champion Data shows he has a 47 per cent centre bounce win rate.
St Kilda's free agent Jade Gresham is fourth at the Saints for his centre bounce win rate as he spends nearly 30 per cent of his game time in a midfield role, while Fremantle has also flirted with Sam Switkowski playing a similar 'whip through the middle' role.
Despite only averaging just under four centre bounces a game this year, Switkowski ranks first at Fremantle for his win rate.
Cody Weightman was exceptional last week for the Western Bulldogs in his return to the AFL after injury, booting four goals against Port Adelaide. He didn't feature in the Dogs' centre bounces last week but with more fitness under his belt will likely be another small-forward-turned-midfield igniter.
The swathe of smalls should have a ripple through the ranks, too.
A conversation all year will persist on how high 170cm talent Nick Watson can be picked in the draft. It is rare for a player his size to be selected inside the top 10, but players of Watson's calibre are also extremely hard to find.
Watson's speed, leap and smarts around goal have made him a brilliant goalkicker and in the early part of this season he has also been used across half-back and through the midfield where his impact has continued.
The high bars set by the shorter players at the top level should dispel any concerns around Watson's capacity to take his traits into the AFL.
|
|
Centre bounce attendances
|
Midfield time %
|
Forward time %
|
Clearances
|
Centre bounce win rate
|
Club Rank
|
Josh Rachele
|
13.2
|
49%
|
51%
|
1.8
|
47%
|
#1
|
Jade Gresham
|
10.2
|
28%
|
72%
|
0.8
|
49%
|
#4
|
Cam Zurhaar
|
7.6
|
29%
|
71%
|
2.8
|
61%
|
#1
|
Tom Papley
|
6.2
|
17%
|
83%
|
3.0
|
45%
|
#5
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
5.3
|
27%
|
73%
|
1.0
|
63%
|
#1
|
Sam Switkowski
|
3.6
|
11%
|
89%
|
1.2
|
56%
|
#1
*Centre bounce win rate is the club winning the centre bounce clearance when this player is in attendance – even if they do nothing