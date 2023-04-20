THEY are the small forwards having big impacts through the midfield. And they are the player every club wants on their list.

Tom Papley's career-best six-goal performance last week in Sydney's win over Richmond was stellar for his impact inside 50 but the star Swan has fashioned a dual role that has been replicated throughout the competition.

The Papley forward/midfield mix is redefining the use of smalls across the AFL, a result that could also filter through to this year's AFL draft.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Papley's stellar second-half six in career-best blitz Tom Papley notches a career-high tally of six goals, all which came in the second half, as the Swans run over the Tigers

From starting his career as a yappy small forward, Papley is still that but much more, averaging more than six centre bounce attendances and three clearances a game this season. He's both cause and effect of chaos for the Swans, capable of deciding when to roam higher up the ground and when to stay at home close to goal.

Over the past year-and-a-half, Papley's midfield minutes have been central to his more rounded game, with other clubs also using their small forwards in similar ways.

Melbourne premiership star Kysaiah Pickett has been similarly deployed, as has Josh Rachele at Adelaide, where both have been midfield firestarters who then hit the scoreboard.

Kysaiah Pickett celebrates a goal in the R5 clash between Melbourne and Essendon at Adelaide Oval on April 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Pickett has averaged more than five centre bounce attendances this season and spends about a quarter of his game time in the midfield. But he ranks No.1 at Melbourne for his centre bounce win rate, which is when the Demons win the centre clearance when he's in attendance.

Rachele is the same for the Crows, although he has an even bigger sample size to pick from.

The air-punching goal celebrations have taken attention but Rachele's capacity to win the ball in the midfield has been crucial for the Crows, with the 20-year-old splitting his time 49 per cent as a midfielder and 51 per cent as a forward. It's no wonder coach Matthew Nicks wants Rachele in the centre: Champion Data shows he has a 47 per cent centre bounce win rate.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Electric Rachele snap extends Crows' lead Josh Rachele puts through this brilliant running goal and gets the crowd roaring with this emphatic celebration

St Kilda's free agent Jade Gresham is fourth at the Saints for his centre bounce win rate as he spends nearly 30 per cent of his game time in a midfield role, while Fremantle has also flirted with Sam Switkowski playing a similar 'whip through the middle' role.

Despite only averaging just under four centre bounces a game this year, Switkowski ranks first at Fremantle for his win rate.

Cody Weightman was exceptional last week for the Western Bulldogs in his return to the AFL after injury, booting four goals against Port Adelaide. He didn't feature in the Dogs' centre bounces last week but with more fitness under his belt will likely be another small-forward-turned-midfield igniter.

The swathe of smalls should have a ripple through the ranks, too.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More GETTABLE: Gun could entice Eagles, clubs hunt 'most valuable role', mid on move? Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss West Coast's list, their big round 5 takeaways, and more

A conversation all year will persist on how high 170cm talent Nick Watson can be picked in the draft. It is rare for a player his size to be selected inside the top 10, but players of Watson's calibre are also extremely hard to find.

Watson's speed, leap and smarts around goal have made him a brilliant goalkicker and in the early part of this season he has also been used across half-back and through the midfield where his impact has continued.

The high bars set by the shorter players at the top level should dispel any concerns around Watson's capacity to take his traits into the AFL.

Centre bounce attendances Midfield time % Forward time % Clearances Centre bounce win rate Club Rank Josh Rachele 13.2 49% 51% 1.8 47% #1 Jade Gresham 10.2 28% 72% 0.8 49% #4 Cam Zurhaar 7.6 29% 71% 2.8 61% #1 Tom Papley 6.2 17% 83% 3.0 45% #5 Kysaiah Pickett 5.3 27% 73% 1.0 63% #1 Sam Switkowski 3.6 11% 89% 1.2 56% #1

*Centre bounce win rate is the club winning the centre bounce clearance when this player is in attendance – even if they do nothing