OLEG Markov was driving home from his new job on the Gold Coast when Craig McRae called two days after last November's AFL Draft. For the next half an hour, the Collingwood coach transformed into a pseudo psychologist, barely getting a word in as the former Gold Coast and Richmond half-back unpacked a difficult period in his career, a career that he was content leaving in the rear vision mirror.

McRae and Markov crossed paths during their shared years at Punt Road, where they won the 2019 VFL premiership together. He thought the Belarusian-born backman had more to offer at AFL level. Collingwood had one spot left on its rookie list and the man affectionately known as 'Fly' wanted his former pupil to audition for it during the pre-season supplemental selection period.

The only problem was the 26-year-old was done with the AFL. At least that's what he thought. Things hadn't panned out the way he planned at the Suns. Gold Coast had made it clear to him that they didn't want him. They never came close to offering him an extension, despite playing 28 games across two seasons in Carrara. And no other club reached out after he was delisted. It looked, and felt, over.

Markov had just started working as a support worker at Being Mentors in Coomera and been offered a role full-time in January. He was talking to local clubs about playing in the QAFL in 2023, but hadn't touched a footy since packing up his locker at the Suns and leaving the club for the final time at the end of August.

Oleg Markov in action for Gold Coast against Brisbane in round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Then the man who had just led the Magpies within a kick of a Grand Final appearance, amid a wild ride in his first season as a senior coach, convinced Markov to commit to one last crack at AFL level.

Five months on from that call on the M1 highway, the dashing defender with the wiry moustache and eclectic mix of tattoos has just played the past three games for the premiership favourites, including the Anzac Day blockbuster in front of 95,179 people at the MCG on Tuesday. A career that looked over last spring is about to launch into another winter.

"To think three months ago I was probably going to play at a QAFL club, it is honestly a surreal journey. I wouldn't have it any other way. I was pretty content to move on with my life," Markov told AFL.com.au after the 13-point win over Essendon on Tuesday.

"I did write on a piece of paper and show my partner that there were only two scenarios that I would come back to footy and give it a shot. One was Collingwood, the other was potentially Richmond, going back to an environment that I knew I could trust. I knew 'Fly' and obviously being at Richmond for a period of time.

"I guess the stars just aligned. Fly called me and said, 'Look it's not a certainty but there is a training spot there for ya'. I ummed and ahhed and he kept calling me. I'm really happy I took that opportunity – I'm getting emotional even thinking about it – I'm really happy I haven't left a stone unturned."

Collingwood offered Markov the opportunity to start training when the main group returned for pre-season on December 5, but it was decided it was best for him to start in the new year after he had banked a training block, given he hadn't touched a footy or run since being delisted by Gold Coast.

Much like not providing a debut until a player is ready, McRae wanted to set Markov up to succeed when he arrived at the AIA Centre. It is that level of care and investment that is why the South Australian didn't knock back the offer when he initially wasn't interested in playing again after two years of feeling like an outsider at Heritage Bank Stadium.

"I probably would be out of the system to be honest (if it wasn't for McRae). I just wasn't very happy for a period there. I was very keen to stop that unhappiness and move on with things that were giving me a different purpose in my life. The support work was great for that, I had a great sense of gratitude a real sense of purpose every day. I didn't think footy would provide that for me ever again," Markov said.

"The moment I got into this environment at Collingwood, they are just doing so much right with how they think of the person first before the player. I come home and tell my partner how my day has actually gone rather than brushing it off like I used to. I'm actually watching footy at home and my partner hates it, but at the same time she very happy that I have re-sparked a flame again; I feel like a kid again. Fly has always been someone to promote that."

Before Markov made his first appearance in black and white on Easter Thursday, his time at Collingwood looked over a month after it started. The Magpies rated what Markov had produced across four weeks of pre-season, but opted to address a need ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period deadline, signing South Australian teenage ruckman Oscar Steene instead.

What ensued next doesn't usually happen in this game. Carlton was suddenly in the market for a half-back after Zac Williams tore his ACL on a pre-season camp on the Sunshine Coast, but only had a week to find a ready-made option for the spot.

Blues list boss Nick Austin picked up the phone to Markov's manager, Marty Pask from Kapital Sports Group, on a Sunday morning in February and asked if his client wanted to trial for the spot. He did a medical on the Monday, but Michael Voss' squad was on an extended break and didn't start training until three days later.

Timing is everything in life. By the time Markov got off the track after his first training session at Princes Park on the Thursday, Collingwood had offered him a contract. Scans had confirmed Charlie Dean had suffered another foot injury and would miss the entire 2023 season. Just like that, the Magpies had another spot available, meaning Markov's wild return to the AFL would take another wicked turn.

Oleg Markov in action during Collingwood's intra-club match at Olympic Park Oval on February 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I got told on the Saturday that they were going to go with Oscar. I knew that conversation was going to go one of two ways. It was hard to swallow that pill because I felt like I was part of the furniture; I felt like I had really trained the house down. The following day when Carlton called, I felt like I almost had to call Fly and say I felt like I was being disloyal, dishonest, almost like going on a date with a mistress," he said.

"My biggest fear was he rekindled this flame but I was going to an environment with new coaches, new personnel. With Fly and the relationship we had from five years at Richmond, his words have a bit more traction. My manager he laid it out for me 'What would you prefer? Would you prefer to be at Collingwood or prefer to be at Carlton?' I said I would love to be at Collingwood. He said, 'Go back inside I think there is a contract that is available for you in a few hours'."

After starting as the sub against Brisbane in round four, the son of a world champion pole vaulter made a leap the following week against Adelaide in Gather Round, before collecting 19 disposals, 366m gained and six intercept possessions at the MCG on Tuesday.

Oleg Markov in action during Collingwood's round six match against Essendon at the MCG on April 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Markov knows his style can leave supporters pulling their hair out one minute and marvelling at his athleticism the next. He knows he is going to make mistakes. And he knows he is only going to get better the longer he is in McRae's system.

"It is an incredible club, I'm honoured to be playing here, but at the same time I know there are some incredible footballers that are coming back, so I'm just going to give Fly the biggest headache, put my hand up as high as I can and pick myself to play," he said.

"I'm hoping my energy, my love and support – I do make mistakes, it is a new system to me – but I'm glad I'm making mistakes going forward. I'm almost like a goldfish. Make a mistake, smile about it and move on. That's my attitude."

Football is full of sliding doors moments. Markov could have been playing for Carlton on Saturday night. Or for Surfers Paradise, Broadbeach or Labrador in the QAFL. Instead, Markov breathed further life into his career on Anzac Day in front of the biggest home and away crowd since 1958. And it all started with a call on the M1