Jack Buckley in action during GWS' clash with Essendon in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Buckley, meet Lance Franklin.

With Greater Western Sydney missing its All-Australian full-back Sam Taylor and regular 'Buddy' opponent Phil Davis for Saturday's Sydney Derby, unheralded Buckley is the man set to line up on the Swans' superstar.

After missing 18 months with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, the 25-year-old has started 2023 in cracking form as a key pillar of the Giants' defence.

And on Saturday, coach Adam Kingsley will give the 23-gamer one of the AFL's ultimate tests.

"He's got the tools to be able to compete with Buddy," Kingsley said ahead of his team's captain's run at the SCG on Friday.

"He's got great speed and competes in the aerial (contests).

"It's a little bit about their mix up front, who are the other key forwards playing there, what does the balance look like for us?

"We won't just be set match-ups, it'll depend on what they're doing."

Franklin has returned to Sydney's line-up after missing the past fortnight with a knee niggle, adding some height to a team that has been decimated by key position injuries.

Franklin has kicked 47 goals in 16 games against the Giants, usually opposed by Davis – who is now on the comeback from a groin injury – or Taylor.

Hayden McLean and Logan McDonald have been named as Franklin's forward line sidekicks to face a Giants outfit that have also been hit by the injury bug.

Taylor tore his hamstring against Brisbane last Saturday, with Kingsley confirming the star defender would likely spend 10 weeks on the sidelines.

Callum Brown comes in for his first game of the season to play alongside Buckley and Nick Haynes.

"Sam is obviously frustrated with the injury, he was feeling pretty good prior to that," Kingsley said.

"Clearly, he's a really good player for us, a possession game player, one of the best in the comp.

"We've just got to manage that a different way now.

"Callum Brown will come in, he's been in really strong form in the VFL. He's got real speed, similar to Sam.

"Hopefully he can start to build on his career and we can find something there to work with beyond just this year.

"They're big shoes to fill, but as a back seven they need to lift their level collectively rather than just replacing Sam."

Kingsley said he didn't take too much notice of Sydney's heavy loss to Geelong last weekend, expecting them to "respond" against the Giants.