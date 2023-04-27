SAM Docherty has made a whirlwind return from knee surgery to bolster Carlton's team ahead of Saturday night's trip to Perth to face West Coast.
Adam Saad will also return from a hamstring injury for the Blues, while Sydney has regained superstar forward Lance Franklin and full-back Tom McCartin to face crosstown rivals Greater Western Sydney, who will unleash Toby Bedford for the first time.
In other Thursday night team news, Cam Guthrie is out with injury for Geelong as the Cats try and make it four on the trot against Essendon, while Sam Mitchell has axed four players at Hawthorn.
But the big news comes with Docherty returning less than three weeks after having surgery on a meniscus injury to strengthen the wobbling Blues.
>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES
Matthew Kennedy has been dropped by Michael Voss, while the Eagles have regained Shannon Hurn in the same week that Luke Shuey will again miss with a hamstring problem.
The Swans, decimated by injury in recent weeks, regain Franklin (knee) and McCartin (concussion), while the Giants have not only called in Bedford after his off-season move from Melbourne, but also Callum Brown to replace injured Sam Taylor.
Brisbane has recalled veteran Ryan Lester into defence at the expense of omitted Darragh Joyce for its match with Fremantle, while the Dockers have got Sam Switkowski back from a calf niggle.
Among Mitchell's four axings from the Hawks to face the Western Bulldogs are top-10 draft picks Denver Grainger-Barras and Cam Mackenzie, while key forward Mitch Lewis and Will Day return.
The Dogs get Bailey Smith back from a calf injury.
Josh Schache will play his first game in Melbourne colours at the MCG against North Melbourne, while Alastair Clarkson has dropped three Kangaroos including Will Phillips.
The Roos will welcome back co-captain Jy Simpkin following finger surgery.
Charlie Dixon is back to strengthen Port Adelaide's forward line, now missing Todd Marshall (concussion) and Mitch Georgiades (ACL) for Friday night's big clash with an unchanged St Kilda, after missing last week with a knee injury.
Guthrie is the only change for the Cats at this stage to face Essendon, while Brad Scott has given Dyson Heppell a rest (managed).
Zach Merrett is back from suspension for the Bombers, while Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti has been named in the 26-man squad.
Gold Coast has named youngster Bailey Humphrey in its starting 22 for the injured Touk Miller to face Richmond at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.
The Tigers have managed Dion Prestia, while regaining ruckman Ivan Soldo from a foot injury.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: Nil
Out: M.Windhager (sub)
Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Burgoyne, C.Dixon
Out: T.Jonas (suspension), K.Farrell (jaw), T.Marshall (concussion)
Last week's sub: Dylan Williams
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Brisbane v Fremantle at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: R.Lester
Out: D.Joyce (omitted), J.Lyons (sub)
Last week's sub: Jarryd Lyons
FREMANTLE
In: S.Switkowski, N.O'Driscoll
Out: M.Frederick (adductor), C.Wagner (omitted), J.Corbett (sub)
Last week's sub: Josh Corbett
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 2.10pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: T.McCartin, L.Franklin, A.Sheldrick
Out: J.McInerney (omitted), R.Fox (concussion), M.Roberts (knee), W.Gould (sub)
Last week's sub: Will Gould
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.Bedford, T.Green, C.Brown
Out: H.Rowston (omitted), C.Ward (suspension), S.Taylor (hamstring), A.Kennedy (knee)
Last week's sub: Adam Kennedy
Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: B.Smith
Out: T.McLean (omitted), T.Liberatore (concussion)
Last week's sub: Lachlan McNeil
HAWTHORN
In: J.Weddle, J.Ward, M.Ramsden, M.Lewis, W.Day
Out: D.Grainger-Barras (omitted), C.Mackenzie (omitted), N.Long (omitted), C.Macdonald (omitted), M.Lynch (injured), J.Scrimshaw (sub)
Last week's sub: Jack Scrimshaw
Melbourne v North Melbourne at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: J.Schache
Out: H.Petty (concussion), B.Laurie (sub)
Last week's sub: Bailey Laurie
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Simpkin, C.Coleman-Jones
Out: D.Tucker (omitted), W.Phillips (omitted), D.Howe (omitted)
Last week's sub: Liam Shiels
West Coast v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: S.Hurn, X.O'Neill
Out: L.Shuey (ankle/hamstring), Z.Trew (omitted), R.Bazzo (sub)
Last week's sub: Rhett Bazzo
CARLTON
In: B.Kemp, S.Docherty, A.Saad
Out: M.Kennedy (omitted), J.Motlop (suspension), L.Cowan (managed), L.O'Brien (sub)
Last week's sub: Lochie O'Brien
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Essendon v Geelong at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: Z.Merrett, N.Hind, H.Jones, M.D'Ambrosio, A.McDonald-Tipungwuti
Out: J.Laverde (shoulder), D.Heppell (managed)
Last week's sub: Ben Hobbs
GEELONG
In: J.Ceglar, B.Parfitt, T.Bruhn, J.Bews
Out: C.Guthrie (toe)
Last week's sub: Mitch Knevitt
Richmond v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: I.Soldo, N.Broad, J.Ross, J.Bauer, T.Sonsie
Out: D.Prestia (managed), M.Rioli (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Hugo Ralphsmith
GOLD COAST
In: R.Atkins, A.Davies, J.Jeffrey, H.Oea, A.Sexton
Out: T.Miller (knee), L.Casboult (rested)
Last week's sub: Bailey Humphrey
Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: B.Cook, H.Schoenberg, M.Crouch, E.Himmelberg
Out: N.McHenry (sub)
Last week's sub: Ned McHenry
COLLINGWOOD
In: N.Murphy, T.Adams, H.Harrison
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Will Kelly