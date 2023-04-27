SAM Docherty has made a whirlwind return from knee surgery to bolster Carlton's team ahead of Saturday night's trip to Perth to face West Coast.

Adam Saad will also return from a hamstring injury for the Blues, while Sydney has regained superstar forward Lance Franklin and full-back Tom McCartin to face crosstown rivals Greater Western Sydney, who will unleash Toby Bedford for the first time.

In other Thursday night team news, Cam Guthrie is out with injury for Geelong as the Cats try and make it four on the trot against Essendon, while Sam Mitchell has axed four players at Hawthorn.

Cam Guthrie celebrates a Geelong goal against Sydney in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

But the big news comes with Docherty returning less than three weeks after having surgery on a meniscus injury to strengthen the wobbling Blues.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

Matthew Kennedy has been dropped by Michael Voss, while the Eagles have regained Shannon Hurn in the same week that Luke Shuey will again miss with a hamstring problem.

00:46
Published ago

Luckless Eagle goes down again early

West Coast's Luke Shuey is helped off by medical staff from this tackle

Published ago

The Swans, decimated by injury in recent weeks, regain Franklin (knee) and McCartin (concussion), while the Giants have not only called in Bedford after his off-season move from Melbourne, but also Callum Brown to replace injured Sam Taylor.

Brisbane has recalled veteran Ryan Lester into defence at the expense of omitted Darragh Joyce for its match with Fremantle, while the Dockers have got Sam Switkowski back from a calf niggle.

Among Mitchell's four axings from the Hawks to face the Western Bulldogs are top-10 draft picks Denver Grainger-Barras and Cam Mackenzie, while key forward Mitch Lewis and Will Day return.

The Dogs get Bailey Smith back from a calf injury.

Josh Schache will play his first game in Melbourne colours at the MCG against North Melbourne, while Alastair Clarkson has dropped three Kangaroos including Will Phillips.

01:26
Published on

VFL Showreel, R4: Josh Schache highlights

Enjoy Josh Schache's standout VFL performance for the Demons

Published on

The Roos will welcome back co-captain Jy Simpkin following finger surgery.

Charlie Dixon is back to strengthen Port Adelaide's forward line, now missing Todd Marshall (concussion) and Mitch Georgiades (ACL) for Friday night's big clash with an unchanged St Kilda, after missing last week with a knee injury.

Guthrie is the only change for the Cats at this stage to face Essendon, while Brad Scott has given Dyson Heppell a rest (managed).

05:39
Published ago

Footy Feed: Hawk's leadership lesson, star Crow in doubt

Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

Published ago

Zach Merrett is back from suspension for the Bombers, while Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti has been named in the 26-man squad.

Gold Coast has named youngster Bailey Humphrey in its starting 22 for the injured Touk Miller to face Richmond at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The Tigers have managed Dion Prestia, while regaining ruckman Ivan Soldo from a foot injury.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

ST KILDA 

In: Nil
Out: M.Windhager (sub)

Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Burgoyne, C.Dixon
Out: T.Jonas (suspension), K.Farrell (jaw), T.Marshall (concussion)

Last week's sub: Dylan Williams

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Brisbane v Fremantle at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: R.Lester
Out: D.Joyce (omitted), J.Lyons (sub)

Last week's sub: Jarryd Lyons

FREMANTLE

In: S.Switkowski, N.O'Driscoll
Out: M.Frederick (adductor), C.Wagner (omitted), J.Corbett (sub)

Last week's sub: Josh Corbett

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 2.10pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: T.McCartin, L.Franklin, A.Sheldrick
Out: J.McInerney (omitted), R.Fox (concussion), M.Roberts (knee), W.Gould (sub)

Last week's sub: Will Gould

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Bedford, T.Green, C.Brown
Out: H.Rowston (omitted), C.Ward (suspension), S.Taylor (hamstring), A.Kennedy (knee)

Last week's sub: Adam Kennedy

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: B.Smith
Out: T.McLean (omitted), T.Liberatore (concussion)

Last week's sub: Lachlan McNeil

HAWTHORN

In: J.Weddle, J.Ward, M.Ramsden, M.Lewis, W.Day
Out: D.Grainger-Barras (omitted), C.Mackenzie (omitted), N.Long (omitted), C.Macdonald (omitted), M.Lynch (injured), J.Scrimshaw (sub)

Last week's sub: Jack Scrimshaw

Melbourne v North Melbourne  at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Schache
Out: H.Petty (concussion), B.Laurie (sub)                

Last week's sub: Bailey Laurie

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Simpkin, C.Coleman-Jones
Out: D.Tucker (omitted), W.Phillips (omitted), D.Howe (omitted)

Last week's sub: Liam Shiels

West Coast v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: S.Hurn, X.O'Neill
Out: L.Shuey (ankle/hamstring), Z.Trew (omitted), R.Bazzo (sub)

Last week's sub: Rhett Bazzo

CARLTON

In: B.Kemp, S.Docherty, A.Saad
Out: M.Kennedy (omitted), J.Motlop (suspension), L.Cowan (managed), L.O'Brien (sub)

Last week's sub: Lochie O'Brien

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Essendon v Geelong at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: Z.Merrett, N.Hind, H.Jones, M.D'Ambrosio, A.McDonald-Tipungwuti
Out: J.Laverde (shoulder), D.Heppell (managed)

Last week's sub: Ben Hobbs

GEELONG

In: J.Ceglar, B.Parfitt, T.Bruhn, J.Bews
Out: C.Guthrie (toe)

Last week's sub: Mitch Knevitt

Richmond v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: I.Soldo, N.Broad, J.Ross, J.Bauer, T.Sonsie
Out: D.Prestia (managed), M.Rioli (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Hugo Ralphsmith

GOLD COAST

In: R.Atkins, A.Davies, J.Jeffrey, H.Oea, A.Sexton
Out: T.Miller (knee), L.Casboult (rested)

Last week's sub: Bailey Humphrey

Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: B.Cook, H.Schoenberg, M.Crouch, E.Himmelberg
Out: N.McHenry (sub)

Last week's sub: Ned McHenry

COLLINGWOOD

In: N.Murphy, T.Adams, H.Harrison
Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Will Kelly