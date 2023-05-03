WHEN you have designs on being one of the best players in the game, being dropped in round 19 of your third year in the AFL is not exactly easy to take.

It was a self-confessed "tough pill to swallow" for Greater Western Sydney midfield beast Tom Green last season, but it's seen the 22-year-old take his game to a whole new level since.

The Canberra product hasn't had to want for much since being introduced to the big time.

A top 10 draft pick in 2019, he has progressed into becoming one of the best midfield ball-winners in the competition in just 51 games.

But a call last year from interim coach Mark McVeigh to leave him out of the team for the round 19 clash against Fremantle, in his hometown of Canberra no less, was a fair setback.

Tom Green looks dejected after Greater Western Sydney's loss to Carlton in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Fatigue was cited as a reason, but form played a part as well. For a proud and burgeoning talent in Green, it's not something he wanted to hear.

"It was really disappointing, and it's something that I would've liked to not have happened, and to be able to alter that if I could. But that's just the way that it went," he told AFL.com.au.

"There were some tough conditions last year for us as a club, losing Leon (Cameron) and certain things like that going on. So, it was a bit of a turbulent time.

"'Spike' (McVeigh) was really, really honest with me about it and we were just honest to each other about how that all went. And yeah, it's just a decision that was come to, in the end.

"It was obviously a tough pill to swallow. But it's just about getting back on the horse and try to contribute again to playing some winning football."

Green has certainly done that since. He would go on to finish third in the Giants' best and fairest in 2022 and is averaging 32.5 disposals per game this season, the fourth best haul in the AFL.

Tom Green handballs while being tackled by Oliver Florent during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Sydney in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

He has become the No.1 contested ball-winner in an in-form midfield alongside Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio and Harry Perryman, filling the void of traded duo Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper superbly.

"I've definitely relished that extra opportunity that I was afforded. It's something that I've been reasonably happy with, how I've taken it so far," Green said.

"While it's nice to be playing good footy now, it's something that I'm looking to hopefully put together for the entirety of this season. It's about playing all 23 games at a higher, consistent level,” he added.

That's all part of a mission to reach a goal of being one of the best players in the game.

It’s an ambition that Green is not afraid to admit.

"All the best players set themselves goals. And I certainly do that as well. Everyone says they want to be among the best players in the competition. That's something that I certainly would like to be, and I think I have the ability to be," Green said.

"But the other part of that is the best players generally come from winning teams. It's not just about trying to touch the ball a million times every week. It's about contributing to team success, and bringing your teammates along with you."

Tom Green celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Adelaide in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

When it comes to that quest, Green has one of the best operators going around to learn from in his own captain, Toby Greene.

That was on show with his last-minute, match-winning heroics in the Sydney Derby to give the Giants' season an almighty lift.

And his near namesake is as effusive in his praise of the skipper as anyone.

"I'm glad that there's been some recognition in the media of recent about his actual status in the game. I feel like to some extent, he gets forgotten about, because we weren't great last year and a few things like that," Green said.

"His status is as a top five, top three player in the game. And once you're at that end, you're arguably the best player in the game. And he really is. The way he stands up in big moments, his impact per possession, and how he wins big contests and wins big games.

"We absolutely love having him as a skipper. Because he stands up as a skipper should, in those moments."

The last-gasp triumph over the Swans has lifted the Giants back into top-eight discussions, which is a belief they have held since Adam Kingsley was announced as their new coach.

If they want to be a flag contender again soon though, they need to rectify what has become a paltry record in their home away from home, Canberra.

They've lost their past eight games at Manuka Oval, which is where they face their rivals in the Western Bulldogs in what looms as a tense clash on Saturday night.

It's a record that a native of the nation's capital in Green is tired of, especially when the ground has a marquee on the hill with the 'Tom Green Fan Club' emblazoned upon it.

"A streak like that in your hometown is really disappointing, particularly when there's a stand with your name on it, as well, which is quite embarrassing," he said.

Tom Green in front of the 'Tom Green Fan Club' during a GWS captain's run on April 21, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"It is really disappointing, mainly because our Canberra fans are so loyal to us and support us. We get great turnouts there every single time we play, and we haven't been able to reward than properly over the last few years.

"It's about time we started serving up some wins in front of them."

Perhaps Saturday night against the Bulldogs will provide that moment.