AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan will speak in Tasmania on the League's 19th licence. Pictures: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan will hold a media conference in Hobart on Wednesday, where he is expected to announce the League's 19th club will be based in Tasmania.

The 18 AFL club presidents unanimously approved the 19th licence on Tuesday afternoon, before the AFL Commission also ticked off on the decision to base the new AFL and AFLW teams in Tasmania.

McLachlan will speak at a media conference in Hobart from 2.15pm AEST. He will be joined by Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles.

>> WATCH THE MEDIA CONFERENCE LIVE FROM 2PM AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Richmond champion Jack Riewoldt, North Melbourne AFLW player Nicole Bresnehan and triple-premiership Lion Alastair Lynch - all Tasmanian products - will also be in attendance.

Learn More AFL to reveal 19th team

The outgoing AFL boss spoke briefly to reporters at Hobart airport on Wednesday morning, saying: "I'm thrilled for the game, I'm thrilled for Tasmania... this is an AFL state."

A new club in Tasmania will be the first expansion AFL team since Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney joined the League in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

“I’m thrilled for the game, I’m thrilled for Tasmania…this is an AFL state”



AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan speaks to media at Hobart airport ahead of this afternoon’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/sGVlEekM4x — AFL (@AFL) May 3, 2023

The imminent announcement comes after the Federal Government announced on Saturday it would contribute $240 million to the redevelopment of the Macquarie Point precinct in Hobart, including the construction of a new multi-purpose stadium that will host the bulk of the new team's games.

The Tasmanian Government will contribute $375 million to the project, while the AFL will add $15 million.

The League has already committed $360 million of funding to a Tasmanian team over 10 years, including $90 million in game development and $33 million for player talent academies.

More to come

FROM THE ARCHIVES Brett Godfrey tells Damian Barrett why a Tassie team makes sense