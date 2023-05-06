REIGNING premier Geelong has withstood the challenge of a plucky Adelaide to claim its fifth-straight win, although the 26-point victory came at a cost with skipper Patrick Dangerfield injured.

The Cats extended Adelaide's winless run at GMHBA Stadium - which dates back to 2003 - to 13 straight games with the 14.14 (98) to 11.6 (72) victory on Saturday afternoon.

Dangerfield had a first-half team-high 16 disposals before being subbed out early in the third term with an apparent left hamstring injury.

Coleman medal leader Jeremy Cameron booted three goals for Geelong, taking his season tally to 33, while defenders Tom Stewart (24 disposals with a game-high nine intercept possessions) and Mitch Duncan (20 disposals) bossed the game across half-back.

Geelong marginally won the disposal count (335-332), but was able to maintain control in possession, highlighted by winning the marks count 90-76, leading to more inside 50s (53-46)

Both sides came into the game with 4-3 records, occupying seventh and eighth spots on the ladder, and the Crows made Geelong work for the four points, putting in a persistent performance led by captain Jordan Dawson with a game-high 29 disposals.

Rory Laird had 21 touches along with 14 tackles and the crafty Izak Rankine booted two goals with 21 disposals.

After a tight opening term, Geelong surged with five of the first six goals inside 15 minutes in the second quarter to open up a 26-point lead but Adelaide kept coming, closing within nine points but never regaining the lead.

Max Holmes appeared to have sealed the game after Laird gave away an uncharacteristic off-the-ball free-kick allowed Geelong to open up a four-goal lead with 6min 32sec to play, but Luke Pedlar and Taylor Walker booted quick goals to narrow the gap again. Recruit Ollie Henry got the eventual sealer with a clinical finish with 2min 54sec remaining after Tom Hawkins' layoff.

Adelaide dominated early with the game's first seven inside 50s, but like last week against Collingwood, were unable to capitalise, trailing by two points at quarter-time. The game came to life in the second term, with 10 goals collectively for the quarter, with highlights from Hawkins' textbook left-to-right set shot from the boundary along with Cameron's right-foot snap.

Cameron grabbed his third in the third quarter with an expert left-foot finish after demanding a handball after Mitch Knevitt's strong mark as the Cats led by three goals at the final change. Adelaide kept pushing, with Rankine snapping truly from a tough angle, but Geelong had all the answers.

