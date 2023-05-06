BROWNLOW medalist Patrick Dangerfield has been subbed out of Geelong's clash with Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium early in the third quarter with a leg injury.

Dangerfield was outstanding in the first half with 16 disposals including a game-high 343m gained and five inside 50s.

But the Cats skipper was spotted on broadcast looking hampered walking towards the Geelong changerooms early in the third term.

Geelong activated sub Oliver Dempsey shortly after, with 33-year-old Dangerfield officially ruled out with a leg injury.

Dangerfield was later spotted on the sidelines chatting to players, wearing his club hoodie with ice strapped to his left hamstring.

Dangerfield had sparked the reigning premiers' four-game winning run coming into Saturday's clash after the Cats' 0-3 start, having a career-high 15 inside 50s in the 28-point win over Essendon last week where he had 28 disposals.

CATS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:54

    Simpson baulks through tackles to get on the board

    Geelong's Sam Simpson gets busy after breaking through a tackle to kick his first major of the day

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Silky Smith kicks brilliant mid-air soccer spectacular

    Geelong's Isaac Smith snags a superb soccer goal early in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Selfless Miers finally gets his first goal of 2023

    After a league-leading 14 goal assists, Gryan Miers gets his first major of the year

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Captivating Cameron dances through defenders for sublime goal

    Geelong's Jeremy Cameron kicks a ripping goal close to the boundary on opposite foot in second term

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Vintage Tex dribbles through crafty finish

    Adelaide's Taylor Walker fends off defender to kick a classy goal early in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Skipper's day done with hamstring concern

    Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield is subbed out of the game with an apparent hamstring injury in third term

    AFL