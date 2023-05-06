BROWNLOW medalist Patrick Dangerfield has been subbed out of Geelong's clash with Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium early in the third quarter with a leg injury.

Dangerfield was outstanding in the first half with 16 disposals including a game-high 343m gained and five inside 50s.

But the Cats skipper was spotted on broadcast looking hampered walking towards the Geelong changerooms early in the third term.

Geelong activated sub Oliver Dempsey shortly after, with 33-year-old Dangerfield officially ruled out with a leg injury.

Dangerfield was later spotted on the sidelines chatting to players, wearing his club hoodie with ice strapped to his left hamstring.

Dangerfield had sparked the reigning premiers' four-game winning run coming into Saturday's clash after the Cats' 0-3 start, having a career-high 15 inside 50s in the 28-point win over Essendon last week where he had 28 disposals.

