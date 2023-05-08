Campbell Chesser during West Coast's match against Fremantle in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RELIEF could be on the way for a depleted West Coast this week after several potential inclusions, including young midfielder Campbell Chesser, were put through their paces in a light session on Monday.

Sidelined pair Rhett Bazzo and Samo Petrevski-Seton will also be assessed this week ahead of possible recalls against Gold Coast on Friday night as the Eagles hope to start rebuilding their playing stocks.

The Eagles are desperate for reinforcements after suffering another cruel blow against Richmond, with confirmation young midfielder Jai Culley's season was over after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

Chesser travelled as an emergency for the 46-point loss to the Tigers and is pushing to return from a knee injury after playing the opening three matches this season.

The second-year midfielder moved well while running laps on Monday before completing groundball and kicking drills with teammates, with roughly 30 Eagles on the track, including several still recovering from injuries.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Footy Feed: Dee challenge, Don's setback, Saints' relief Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

Bazzo is completing concussion protocols after a head knock against Carlton in round seven, while Petrevski-Seton suffered a corked quad against the Blues and has served a one-match suspension.

Both looked in good shape at Monday's session, with the club confirming they would be assessed early this week before determining their availability.

Wingman/half-back Brady Hough (hamstring) and tall defender Harry Edwards (wrist) have also been targeting a return for Friday night's clash against the Suns at Optus Stadium and trained with the main group.

Coach Adam Simpson cautioned, however, against expecting young players to step straight back into the team after the loss to Richmond at the MCG.

"We've just got to be careful. These kids have missed five weeks of football and just to throw them back in because they're available … we're going to have to work through that," the coach said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R8: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round eight's match against Richmond

Other young Eagles who appeared to be making good progress on Monday were Elijah Hewett (ankle) and Noah Long (hamstring), with the pair due back inside the next fortnight.

Hewett looked to be making particularly strong progress after suffering an ankle injury at the opening bounce of a WAFL clash in mid-April.

Young ruckmen Callum Jamieson and Harry Barnett and category B rookies Tyrell Dewar and Jordyn Baker were the only fit Eagles to play in the WAFL at the weekend.