Jai Culley grabs at his knee during round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

INJURY-RAVAGED West Coast has been dealt another injury blow, with round six NAB AFL Rising Star nominee Jai Culley rupturing his ACL.

Culley was subbed out in the opening minutes of Saturday’s match against Richmond following a marking contest, with scans later confirming the injury.

“Unfortunately, scans have confirmed the worst for Jai and he will miss the remainder of the season,” Eagles’ footy boss Gavin Bell said on Sunday.

Cruel Culley blow as youngster hobbles off in pain The Eagles suffer another worrying injury concern with Jai Culley clutching at his knee after this contest

“It is a terribly disappointing result for him and the club only nine games into his AFL career.

“We know Jai will attack his rehabilitation with the utmost professionalism and determination, and the club will support him through the process.”

Culley was picked up by West Coast with pick No.1 in the 2022 AFL mid-season rookie draft, and has been a bright spot in a difficult season so far for the Eagles.