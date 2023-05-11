Darcy Moore and Lance Franklin after Collingwood's win over Sydney in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2023 season is really starting to shake out now and it'll all continue with a blockbuster weekend on the field.

Round nine kicks off with a Friday night double-header that sees Richmond and Geelong do battle at the MCG, followed by a clash between West Coast and Gold Coast in Perth.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Footy Feed: Clarko slams Hawks, Dimma's plea, Neale's mural Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest news

Sydney and Fremantle lock horns in the opening game on Saturday, which winds up with a crunch match between Carlton and the Western Bulldogs.

Two intriguing matches await us on Sunday with Adelaide and St Kilda facing off in the early game, before Collingwood meets Greater Western Sydney at the MCG.