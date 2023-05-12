FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
VFL
Southport takes on ladder leader Gold Coast in a massive clash that pits fifth against first in an all-Queensland contest from 12.05pm AEST, among five games to be played on Saturday.
On Sunday, Collingwood takes on GWS Giants from 11.05am AEST as both sides look to launch into the top eight, while Brisbane and Essendon also do battle from 12.05pm AEST as the Bombers seek to revive their fortunes.
VFLW
Box Hill Hawks and Essendon clash on Saturday in what looms as the game of the round, when fourth takes on fifth from 12pm AEST at Box Hill City Oval.
SANFL
A monster game looms on Saturday afternoon when reigning premier and ladder leader Sturt takes on second-placed Adelaide from 2.30pm ACST.
WAFL
One of the leading contenders for the AFL Mid-Season Draft on May 31, Jack Buller, will be in action when Claremont takes on Swan Districts on Saturday from 2.10pm AWST.
Fremantle and West Coast fans will also be able to enjoy the WAFL edition of the Western Derby when Peel Thunder and West Coast do battle at the same time.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round eight
Saturday, May 13
Sydney v Williamstown, Tramway Oval, 10.35am AEST
Richmond v Geelong, Swinburne Centre, 11.05am AEST
Southport v Gold Coast, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST
North Melbourne v Frankston, Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEST
Coburg v Northern Bullants, Piranha Park, 2.05pm AEST
Sunday, May 14
Collingwood v GWS Giants, AIA Centre, 11.05am AEST
Brisbane v Essendon, Brighton Homes Arena, 12.05pm AEST
Sandringham v Port Melbourne, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Footscray v Werribee, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST
rebel VFL Women's fixture, round eight
Saturday, May 13
Carlton v Western Bulldogs, Ikon Park, 11am AEST
Box Hill Hawks v Essendon, Box Hill City Oval, 12pm AEST
Sunday, May 14
Southern Saints v Port Melbourne, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 10am AEST
Williamstown v Casey Demons, DSV Stadium, 2pm AEST
Darebin v Geelong, La Trobe University, 3pm AEST
Collingwood v North Melbourne, AIA Centre, 3pm AEST
SANFL fixture, round six
Saturday, May 13
Norwood v West Adelaide, Centenary Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Glenelg v North Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST
Woodville-West Torrens v Central District, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Sturt v Adelaide, Wigan Oval, 2.30pm ACST
Sunday, May 14
Port Adelaide v South Adelaide, Alberton Oval, 2.10pm ACST
WAFL fixture, round six
Saturday, May 13
Swan Districts v Claremont, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST
Perth v West Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST
East Perth v South Fremantle, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST
Peel Thunder v West Coast, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
East Fremantle v Subiaco, WACA, 4.10pm AWST