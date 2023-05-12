FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

Southport takes on ladder leader Gold Coast in a massive clash that pits fifth against first in an all-Queensland contest from 12.05pm AEST, among five games to be played on Saturday.

On Sunday, Collingwood takes on GWS Giants from 11.05am AEST as both sides look to launch into the top eight, while Brisbane and Essendon also do battle from 12.05pm AEST as the Bombers seek to revive their fortunes.

VFLW

Box Hill Hawks and Essendon clash on Saturday in what looms as the game of the round, when fourth takes on fifth from 12pm AEST at Box Hill City Oval.

SANFL

A monster game looms on Saturday afternoon when reigning premier and ladder leader Sturt takes on second-placed Adelaide from 2.30pm ACST.

WAFL

One of the leading contenders for the AFL Mid-Season Draft on May 31, Jack Buller, will be in action when Claremont takes on Swan Districts on Saturday from 2.10pm AWST.

Fremantle and West Coast fans will also be able to enjoy the WAFL edition of the Western Derby when Peel Thunder and West Coast do battle at the same time.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round eight

Saturday, May 13

Sydney v Williamstown, Tramway Oval, 10.35am AEST

Richmond v Geelong, Swinburne Centre, 11.05am AEST

Southport v Gold Coast, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

North Melbourne v Frankston, Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Coburg v Northern Bullants, Piranha Park, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, May 14

Collingwood v GWS Giants, AIA Centre, 11.05am AEST

Brisbane v Essendon, Brighton Homes Arena, 12.05pm AEST

Sandringham v Port Melbourne, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Footscray v Werribee, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round eight

Saturday, May 13

Carlton v Western Bulldogs, Ikon Park, 11am AEST

Box Hill Hawks v Essendon, Box Hill City Oval, 12pm AEST

Sunday, May 14

Southern Saints v Port Melbourne, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 10am AEST

Williamstown v Casey Demons, DSV Stadium, 2pm AEST

Darebin v Geelong, La Trobe University, 3pm AEST

Collingwood v North Melbourne, AIA Centre, 3pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round six

Saturday, May 13

Norwood v West Adelaide, Centenary Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Glenelg v North Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Woodville-West Torrens v Central District, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Sturt v Adelaide, Wigan Oval, 2.30pm ACST

Sunday, May 14

Port Adelaide v South Adelaide, Alberton Oval, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round six

Saturday, May 13

Swan Districts v Claremont, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v West Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

East Perth v South Fremantle, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder v West Coast, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

East Fremantle v Subiaco, WACA, 4.10pm AWST