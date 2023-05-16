WHO IS a chance to play in round 10?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R10 ins and outs. Check it out.

Key defender Nick Murray will emerge from concussion protocols this week, just in time to battle the Western Bulldogs' tall forward line. Murray can replace teammate Tom Doedee, who has entered concussion protocols after presenting with delayed symptoms after the win against St Kilda. While Max Michalanney is capable of playing tall, if the Crows do decide they need another key defender against the Bulldogs, Josh Worrell was terrific in the SANFL with 23 disposals, nine marks and five rebound 50s. Wingman Brayden Cook (20 and five inside 50s) also excelled in the state league, providing plenty of run, while midfielders Matt Crouch (31 and 10 clearances) and Jackson Hately (20 and 11 tackles) were influential. Still, it is unlikely any of that trio will be able to force their way into a strong line-up with few other injury concerns this week. – Nathan Schmook

R9 sub: Ned McHenry (replaced Rory Laird in the fourth quarter)

Nick Murray spoils during the round six clash between Hawthorn and Adelaide in Launceston on April 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Six wins on the trot and no fresh injuries means it's hard to see the Lions making too many, if any, changes ahead of facing Gold Coast on Saturday night. Darcy Gardiner returned through the VFL at the weekend and could be considered, but is likely to need another match or two to build on his fitness, while Tom Fullarton's six-goal bag in the twos put his name in front of the match committee. Jarryd Lyons and Callum Ah Chee are also knocking the door down with strong performances at the lower level. - Michael Whiting

R9 sub: Noah Answerth (replaced Dayne Zorko)

The Blues will be looking to arrest a run of four defeats in five matches against the Magpies this Sunday. Tom De Koning remained in concussion protocols last weekend, though is expected to return to the action at some level in the coming days. Jack Martin made his long-awaited comeback from a calf injury in a VFL practice match last weekend, winning 18 disposals and nine tackles against the AFL Academy side. Lochie O'Brien (27 disposals, 11 marks) and Jordan Boyd (18 disposals, five marks) were others to impress in that unofficial hitout, with a number of senior players sitting out due to the VFL bye. - Riley Beveridge

R9 sub: Ed Curnow (replaced Ollie Hollands)

Tom De Koning celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood suddenly has options in the ruck with Darcy Cameron expected to be available after injuring his knee in round three. Josh Carmichael has struggled for opportunities this year but has starred at VFL level. The 2022 mid-season recruit amassed 28 touches and kicked four goals against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday morning. Fin Macrae and Arlo Draper both collected 24 touches at the AIA Centre. Trent Bianco was included in the squad and finished with 23 disposals as he hunts another shot at senior level. Trey Ruscoe was the carryover emergency on the weekend after being included in the squad.

R9 sub: Reef McInnes (replaced Scott Pendlebury)

The injury-hit Bombers will be hoping to regain Jordan Ridley and Jake Kelly for Dreamtime at the 'G after the defenders suffered concussions in round eight. Kaine Baldwin fought hard in the absence of Ridley, while Massimo D'Ambrosio (nine disposals) was substituted. Nick Hind (20 disposals, game-high eight turnovers) was below his best against Brisbane, while Jye Menzie (six disposals, one goal, four tackles) and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (eight disposals, one goal) were quiet. Nick Bryan (20 disposals, 29 hitouts, seven clearances), Will Snelling (28 disposals) and Rhett Montgomerie (23, nine marks) were again good in the VFL. – Dejan Kalinic



R9 sub: Alwyn Davey jnr (replaced Massimo D'Ambrosio)

The time has come for dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe to play a full game after back-to-back matches as an influential substitute. His elevation will create a forced change for the Dockers and a significant selection headache, with impressive youngster Neil Erasmus moving to the substitute role the most likely outcome. Fellow second-year midfielder Matthew Johnson is also available, however, after serving a two-match suspension. His form prior warrants an immediate return, but it will be difficult for the Dockers to find room this week after others performed their roles well. Will Brodie is on the fringe, as well as WAFL performers Karl Worner (36 disposals and a goal), Liam Henry (25 and 11 tackles) and Sam Sturt (24 and two goals). – Nathan Schmook

R9 sub: Nat Fyfe (replaced Neil Erasmus at three-quarter time)

Chris Scott will regain Brad Close after he served a one-game ban for a dangerous tackle and the Cats could be boosted by the return of two other premiership players. Jack Henry is line to play his first game of the year after foot surgery in February, while Tyson Stengle is set to be available after recovering from a fractured arm. Geelong only had seven AFL-listed players feature in the VFL on the weekend and none of them were standout performers at Punt Road Oval. Cooper Whyte was included in the 26-man squad on Friday night and could be considered this weekend. Oisin Mullin has been named in that squad in the past fortnight and is edging closer to a debut. James Willis is also in the same boat. - Josh Gabelich

R9 sub: Jhye Clark (replaced Ollie Dempsey)

Tom Atkins and Jack Henry at Geelong training on May 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns could be set to welcome back a couple of critical members to their forward line for Saturday night's QClash against Brisbane at the Gabba. Ben Ainsworth (corked quad) and Nick Holman (foot) will have to prove their fitness as the week goes on, but after missing the past two matches both are a strong chance to return. Sam Flanders bounced back from his omission from the senior side by racking up 35 disposals and kicking a goal in the VFL, while Levi Casboult could also be considered after he was rested from the win against West Coast. - Michael Whiting

R9 sub: James Tsitas (replaced Sean Lemmens)

Levi Casboult during the round four clash between St Kilda and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on April 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants expect to regain captain Toby Greene from an ankle injury for this week's clash with the Saints, providing the side with a massive boost. However, expect defender Isaac Cumming to be sidelined until at least the mid-season bye with a calf issue. Harry Rowston (33 disposals, one goal) was among the best in the VFL last weekend and could give the club an additional midfield option. Kieren Briggs (25 disposals, 41 hitouts, one goal) was also strong, while Wade Derksen (15 disposals, five goals) returned to the forward line following a stint in the ruck and staked his claim for a senior debut. - Riley Beveridge

R9 sub: Callan Ward (replaced Callum Brown)

Box Hill had the bye in the VFL making it hard for Fergus Greene to put his hand up for an instant recall after being dropped last week. Tyler Brockman has served his one-game suspension for a dangerous tackle and will come under consideration to return. Conor Macdonald has recovered from illness and could play. Ned Reeves was a late out due to an ankle injury but is on track to return. Cooper Stephens has been building a case at Box Hill and could come in for his first game since moving to Hawthorn in October. - Josh Gabelich

R9 sub: Lachie Bramble (replaced James Blanck)

Fergus Greene kicks the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Adelaide in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Narrm needs to make at least two changes for its clash with Yartapuulti after midfielder Tom Sparrow copped a one-week suspension for a dangerous tackle and utility Harrison Petty suffered a foot injury which will sideline him for 4-6 weeks. The Demons have been experimenting with their forward line mix all season with Petty and Jacob van Rooyen the favoured duo of late, but that will need to change this week. The Demons had the bye in the VFL so there is no recent form to pick from, however Tom McDonald was an emergency at the weekend and is a likely choice to replace Petty. James Jordon was the tactical sub and could come into the 22 to replace Sparrow, while James Harmes is also waiting in the wings after limited opportunity and is another potential replacement. – Alison O’Connor

R9 sub: James Jordon (replaced Harrison Petty)

Tom McDonald after the R5 match between Melbourne and Essendon at Adelaide Oval on April 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Kangaroos could be forced to make six changes for this week's clash with the Swans. Aidan Corr (suspended) is out, while Luke Davies-Uniacke (hamstring) is likely to miss the best part of the month and Jack Mahony (shoulder) is done for the remainder of the season. Flynn Perez (concussion) is in the AFL's 12-day protocols, while Darcy Tucker (hamstring) and Cam Zurhaar (face) are both highly unlikely to feature. Josh Goater (knee) and Lachie Young (concussion) will also miss, having played VFL last weekend. The raft of enforced changes could put last year's No.4 pick George Wardlaw in the frame for an AFL debut, after he won 19 disposals and two goals in the VFL last weekend. Callum Coleman-Jones is almost certain to return, having kicked nine goals from 22 disposals in a standout reserves performance. Ben Cunnington (24 disposals, six marks), Will Phillips (19 disposals, nine tackles) and Dan Howe (28 disposals, nine marks) were also impressive, while Aaron Hall (30 disposals, four marks) and Charlie Lazzaro (20 disposals, eight marks) staked their claim to play. Tom Powell could recover from an ankle injury in time to play, while Paul Curtis is likely to feature despite suffering a corked quad last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

R9 sub: Phoenix Spicer (replaced Darcy Tucker)

All eyes will be on Charlie Dixon this week as he races to overcome a quad strain for Friday night's monster clash with Narrm. Dixon's return has become even more critical with Todd Marshall set to miss for a second time in the past three weeks with concussion, following his head clash with North Melbourne's Curtis Taylor at the weekend. Darcy Byrne-Jones should be reinstated after withdrawing late with illness against the Kangaroos, while Jase Burgoyne and Josh Sinn impressed in the SANFL. - Michael Whiting

R9 sub: Jackson Mead (replaced Todd Marshall)

Charlie Dixon celebrates a goal during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

There's a spot up for grabs in the absence of Jacob Hopper (calf). Both Jack Ross and Jack Graham can play inside midfield roles if required, opening up spots on the wing or at half-forward. Toby Nankervis is a test to return this week, and would likely replace Ben Miller, given the developing form of Samson Ryan. Sub Judson Clarke showed some spark in the fourth quarter, while Noah Cumberland booted three goals from 11 touches in the VFL. Tyler Sonsie (23 and three clearances) and Sam Banks (13 and four tackles) also found the footy. Tylar Young is also a test, but might find it difficult to break back into the defensive seven, with Hugo Ralphsmith possibly the most vulnerable. – Sarah Black

R9 sub: Judson Clarke (replaced Jacob Hopper)

Toby Nankervis leads out his side for the Collingwood v Richmond game in round three, 2023 at the MCG. Picture: Getty Images

After he looked set to return last week, Max King is expected to play this Sunday. The gun spearhead hasn’t played since undergoing a shoulder reconstruction but is on track to face Greater Western Sydney this weekend. Marcus Windhager has been unlucky on the selection front this year, but is a chance after collecting 36 touches and three goals for Sandringham on the weekend. Jimmy Webster returned from a fractured cheekbone and finished with 28 disposals to put his name up for a senior recall. Jack Billings continued to press for his first chance under Ross Lyon by collecting 24 possessions and six marks against Port Melbourne.

R9 sub: Jack Bytel (replaced Tim Membrey)

Sydney's list depth will be tested even further this week against North Melbourne, with Callum Mills and Logan McDonald the latest added to a long injury list. Angus Sheldrick (36 disposals, nine clearances) continued his dominance in the VFL and is primed for a recall, while Dylan Stephens (26 disposals last week) has also got plenty of the ball since being dropped. Lewis Melican and Sam Wicks have both returned from injury in the twos and could also come into consideration, while the status of Peter Ladhams (arm) and Tom McCartin (concussion) remains unclear. A huge concern for coach John Longmire is a lack of forward options; the Swans kicked just four goals in the VFL last week and the absence of McDonald, Joel Amartey and Sam Reid could force Aaron Francis into attack, which would further expose an already depleted backline.

R9 sub: Marc Sheather (replaced Callum Mills)

The balancing act with returning players starts this week for West Coast as wingman Campbell Chesser returns after managed minutes in the WAFL and young pair Noah Long and Elijah Hewitt come off the injury list. Chesser is probably the only one who returns at AFL level this week, while midfielder Luke Edwards can step back into the 22 after being managed as the substitute last week. Replacing injured key forward Jack Darling could be a matter of increasing responsibility on Jake Waterman and giving ruckman Bailey Williams more time forward. Defender Josh Rotham has also been used as a forward/ruck in the past. Midfielder Zane Trew is available after 32 disposals in the WAFL, while fitness will determine the availability of Rhett Bazzo, who is due to exit concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

R9 sub: Luke Edwards (replaced Jamaine Jones at half-time)

Campbell Chesser during the round two clash between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dogs are flying at the moment and have options at Footscray. Jordon Sweet is stuck behind Tim English but produced one of his best performances of the year, amassing 53 hit-outs to go with 12 disposals, six tackles and five clearances. Josh Bruce is expected to be available for selection this weekend and could be considered for Saturday’s game against Adelaide in Ballarat. Tim O’Brien starred for Footscray on Sunday and will come under consideration after collecting 19 touches and 12 marks against Werribee. Luke Cleary finished with 20 touches, while Mitch Hannan was named in the 26-man squad against Carlton. Buku Khamis kicked three goals from seven marks to keep his name in selection contention.

R9 sub: Lachie McNeil (replaced James O’Donnell)