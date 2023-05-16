Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 10.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hugh Bond  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Tom Doedee  Concussion  Concussion protocols
 Shane McAdam  Quad  2-3 weeks
 Andrew McPherson  Quad  8-12 weeks
 Kieran Strachan  Concussion  Concussion protocols
 Zac Taylor  Foot  11 weeks
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Doedee experienced concussion symptoms after the Crows' win against St Kilda and failed a concussion test, meaning he entered the 12-day protocols. He is joined by Strachan, who suffered the setback in the SANFL. McPherson strained his quad in the SANFL, with the defender not expected to run for up to five weeks. McAdam is back in main training but needs a bank of work under him before returning. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Carter Michael  Quad  2-3 weeks
 Daniel Rich  Calf  1-2 weeks
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Rich is progressing, but was jogging laps at the Lions' Tuesday training session and appears another week away from returning at least. Michael can't get a clean run at it and is back on the injured list following off-season shoulder surgery.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Tom De Koning  Concussion  Test
 Sam Durdin  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Calf  Test
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will be hoping Marchbank and Martin can make their official VFL returns this week, while Cuningham is another not far away. De Koning remained in concussion protocols over the weekend, with some hope he could also return to action soon. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Darcy Cameron  Knee  Test
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Jeremy Howe  Forearm  TBC
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  TBC
 Patrick Lipinski  Shoulder  3-6 weeks
 Dan McStay  Finger  3-6 weeks
 Joe Richards  Hamstring  Test
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Cameron is closing in on a return from a knee injury and could be available as soon as this weekend. The Magpies’ No. 1 ruckman hasn’t played since injuring his knee in round three. Kreuger is assessing a shoulder issue after an incident in the VFL. Lipinski continues to push for a return from a shoulder reconstruction and could be available before Collingwood’s mid-season bye in round 14.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Back  2 weeks
 Jayden Davey*  Knee  Season
 Matt Guelfi  Hamstring  1 week
 Harrison Jones  Back  TBC
 Jake Kelly  Concussion  Test
 Jayden Laverde  Shoulder  4-5 weeks
 Darcy Parish  Calf  4 weeks
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  5 weeks
 Jordan Ridley  Concussion  Test
 James Stewart  Foot  7-8 weeks
 Elijah Tsatas  Knee  3 weeks
 Peter Wright  Shoulder  8 weeks
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

The injuries are piling up again at Essendon. The Bombers will be hoping to regain Ridley and Kelly after they missed the trip to Brisbane. Parish will miss weeks with his calf injury, while Guelfi, Cox and Tsatas are all inching closer to fitness. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  5-7 weeks
 Josh Corbett  Concussion  Test
 Matt Taberner  Back  TBA
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Chapman and Taberner are the only serious concerns on the Walyalup injury list, with Corbett set to emerge from concussion protocols this week and play. Chapman and Taberner have each progressed to running on-field, the Dockers said, as they each focus on strength work in the gym. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowes  Calf  Short term
 Toby Conway  Foot  TBC
 Patrick Dangerfield  Hamstring  Short term
 Sam De Koning  Face  Test
 Jack Henry  Foot  Test
 Ollie Henry  Testicle  Short term
 Sam Menegola  Knee  TBC
 Gary Rohan  Hamstring  Short term
 Rhys Stanley  Eye socket  Short term
 Tyson Stengle  Arm  Test
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong could regain Jack Henry and Tyson Stengle for this weekend’s trip to Western Australia. Henry hasn't played this year following another foot injury in February, while Stengle hasn’t played since Gather Round due to a fractured arm. Ollie Henry has been ruled out for at least a fortnight after suffering a ruptured testicle in the loss to Richmond.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Ainsworth  Corked thigh  Test
 Connor Budarick  Knee  TBC
 Nick Holman  Foot  Test
 Touk Miller  Knee  TBC
 Lachie Weller  Knee  TBC
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Holman and Ainsworth are strong chances to be available to face Brisbane but will have to get through Wednesday night's main session. The swelling on Weller's knee has only just begun to subside, meaning he'll be at least another week away, possibly more.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Ankle  2 weeks
 Ryan Angwin  Ankle  Test
 Isaac Cumming  Calf  5 weeks
 Toby Greene  Ankle  Test
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  TBC
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Braydon Preuss  Back  TBC
 Conor Stone  Back  2-3 weeks
 Sam Taylor  Hamstring  7 weeks
 Jacob Wehr  Shoulder  2-4 weeks
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants expect Greene to return this week, which will be a massive boost for the club. However, Cumming will be sidelined until at least the mid-season bye. Jason Gillbee (calf), Nick Madden (foot) and Lachie Keeffe (thumb) all made their returns through the VFL over the weekend.– Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Changkuoth Jiath  Calf  TBC
 Max Lynch  Concussion  TBC
 Ned Reeves  Ankle  Test
 Josh Ward  Foot  TBC
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has lost Jiath for at least a week after he suffered a calf strain against Melbourne on the weekend. Ward will miss a second week due to a foot issue that is related to bone overload. Reeves is in the hunt to return after being a late out against the Demons due to an ankle issue that lingered last week. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Dunstan  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Christian Petracca  Ankle  Test
 Harrison Petty  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Tom Sparrow  Suspension  1 week
 Kye Turner  Groin  4-5 weeks
 Will Verrall  Pelvis  4-5 weeks
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Petty suffered a foot injury in Narrm's win over Hawthorn and will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. It's better news for Petracca, however, with scans showing minimal damage after he rolled his ankle. While he'll need to face a fitness test later this week, the Demons are hopeful he'll play. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jackson Archer  Groin  1 week
 Aiden Bonar  Quad  Test
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  8-10 weeks
 Aidan Corr  Suspension  Round 11
 Paul Curtis  Quad  Test
 Luke Davies-Uniacke  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Josh Goater  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Season
 Flynn Perez  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Tom Powell  Ankle  Test
 Darcy Tucker  Hamstring  1 week
 Tristan Xerri  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Lachie Young  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Cam Zurhaar  Face  1 week
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos have a long list of injuries stemming from last week's brutal loss to the Power. Curtis is expected to play, but Davies-Uniacke and Goater will miss the best part of a month. Mahony's season is over, while Perez and Young are in the concussion protocols. Tucker and Zurhaar are unlikely to feature this weekend, while Corr is suspended. In better news, Callum Coleman-Jones (concussion) and George Wardlaw (knee) returned through the VFL last week. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dixon  Quad  Test
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  2 weeks
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Todd Marshall  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Junior Rioli  Suspension  Round 11
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

A second concussion in three matches means Yartapuulti will be cautious around Marshall over the coming weeks, although his initial testing on Monday showed an improvement after his head clash at the weekend. Dixon will be tested later in the week, while Fantasia is expected to rejoin full training in the next week.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Brown  Wrist  1-3 weeks
 Seth Campbell  Adductor  4-6 weeks
 Mate Colina  Back  Indefinite
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Jacob Hopper  Calf  4-6 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Foot  6-11 weeks
 Toby Nankervis  Ankle  Test
 Maurice Rioli jnr  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  7-12 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  Indefinite
 Tyler Young  Leg  Test
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

After a gradual shortening of the injury list, it's jumped out again at Punt Road. Hopper has suffered a strain to the soleus portion of his calf, which is in the lower portion of the leg. Soldo was a test last week, but has been bumped back out to a medium-term return as he battles a plantar fasciitis issue. Gibcus was poised to make a VFL return over the weekend, but suffered a setback to a different spot in his hamstring on Friday. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  Post-bye
 Nick Coffield  Calf  6-8 weeks
 Jade Gresham  Knee  Test
 Jack Hayes  Hamstring  7-8 weeks
 Olli Hotton  Back  Post-bye
 Zak Jones  Quad  6-8 weeks
 Max King  Shoulder  Test
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Angus McLennan  Back  Post-bye
 Tim Membrey  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Jack Steele  Knee  Test
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda finally looks set to regain King for the first time since he underwent a shoulder reconstruction in December. The young spearhead was on track to play last weekend before a couple of niggles prevented him from heading to Adelaide. Membrey has entered concussion protocols after an incident at Adelaide Oval. Steele is a watch after he suffered a medial ligament strain against the Crows. The skipper will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Gresham is expected to be available after missing the loss to Adelaide to a knee complaint. Jones has suffered a setback with his Achilles and will miss at least six more weeks just when he was set to return. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Amartey  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Peter Ladhams  Shoulder/Arm  TBC
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  Indefinite
 Tom McCartin  Concussion  TBC
 Logan McDonald  Ankle  8 weeks
 Callum Mills  Calf  4-6 weeks
 Dane Rampe  Neck  4-6 weeks
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Matt Roberts  Knee  6-8 weeks
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Sydney's injury toll has reached crisis point, with Mills and McDonald both ruled out for an extended period. The status of Ladhams remains unclear, with coach John Longmire indicating Tom Hickey's return last week was forced due to the absence of the incumbent ruckman. The club will take a conservative approach with Tom McCartin after he experienced delayed concussion symptoms last week, clouding his immediate future. All told, the Swans currently have their three best tall defenders, three tall forwards, incumbent ruckman and best midfielder in the casualty ward. The only bright spot last week was the return of Sam Wicks (shoulder) in the VFL. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  1 week
 Tom Cole  Ankle  7-8 weeks
 Jamie Cripps  Ankle  10-12 weeks
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Jack Darling  Arm  3-5 weeks
 Jamaine Jones  Broken nose  Test
 Jeremy McGovern  Hamstring  5-6 weeks
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  5-6 weeks
 Samo Petrevski-Seton  Quad  TBC
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  8-10 weeks
 Luke Shuey  Ankle/hamstring  3 weeks
 Jack Williams  Spleen  Test
 Isiah Winder  Knee  TBC
 Elliot Yeo  Groin  1-2 weeks
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Fresh injuries hit on the weekend just as young reinforcements arrive, with Darling expected to miss around a month after scans confirmed a small fracture in his left forearm. Darling, who played through the injury against Gold Coast, will consult a specialist this week to determine his recovery plan. Jones suffered a broken nose against the Suns but early indications were he would be available this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  4-5 weeks
 Josh Bruce  Ribs  Test
 Sam Darcy  Lung  TBC
 Harvey Gallagher  Hamstring  Test
 Riley Garcia  Groin  3-5 weeks
 Roarke Smith  Foot  3-5 weeks
 Adam Treloar  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Bruce is expected to be available for the first time since damaging his sternum and ribs against Port Adelaide during Gather Round. The forward-turned-defender still needs to prove his fitness later in the week before being given the green light to return. Darcy doesn’t have a clear return date just yet after scans revealed last week that the former No. 2 pick has a small hole in his lung. Treloar is still at least a week and possibly a fortnight away from returning from a hamstring strain. Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 