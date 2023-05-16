Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 10.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hugh Bond
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Tom Doedee
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Shane McAdam
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Andrew McPherson
|Quad
|8-12 weeks
|Kieran Strachan
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|11 weeks
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
Doedee experienced concussion symptoms after the Crows' win against St Kilda and failed a concussion test, meaning he entered the 12-day protocols. He is joined by Strachan, who suffered the setback in the SANFL. McPherson strained his quad in the SANFL, with the defender not expected to run for up to five weeks. McAdam is back in main training but needs a bank of work under him before returning. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Daniel Rich
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
Rich is progressing, but was jogging laps at the Lions' Tuesday training session and appears another week away from returning at least. Michael can't get a clean run at it and is back on the injured list following off-season shoulder surgery. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Tom De Koning
|Concussion
|Test
|Sam Durdin
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Calf
|Test
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues will be hoping Marchbank and Martin can make their official VFL returns this week, while Cuningham is another not far away. De Koning remained in concussion protocols over the weekend, with some hope he could also return to action soon. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Darcy Cameron
|Knee
|Test
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Jeremy Howe
|Forearm
|TBC
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Patrick Lipinski
|Shoulder
|3-6 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Finger
|3-6 weeks
|Joe Richards
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
Cameron is closing in on a return from a knee injury and could be available as soon as this weekend. The Magpies’ No. 1 ruckman hasn’t played since injuring his knee in round three. Kreuger is assessing a shoulder issue after an incident in the VFL. Lipinski continues to push for a return from a shoulder reconstruction and could be available before Collingwood’s mid-season bye in round 14. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Back
|2 weeks
|Jayden Davey*
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Harrison Jones
|Back
|TBC
|Jake Kelly
|Concussion
|Test
|Jayden Laverde
|Shoulder
|4-5 weeks
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|4 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|5 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Concussion
|Test
|James Stewart
|Foot
|7-8 weeks
|Elijah Tsatas
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Peter Wright
|Shoulder
|8 weeks
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
The injuries are piling up again at Essendon. The Bombers will be hoping to regain Ridley and Kelly after they missed the trip to Brisbane. Parish will miss weeks with his calf injury, while Guelfi, Cox and Tsatas are all inching closer to fitness. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Josh Corbett
|Concussion
|Test
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|TBA
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
Chapman and Taberner are the only serious concerns on the Walyalup injury list, with Corbett set to emerge from concussion protocols this week and play. Chapman and Taberner have each progressed to running on-field, the Dockers said, as they each focus on strength work in the gym. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Calf
|Short term
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Hamstring
|Short term
|Sam De Koning
|Face
|Test
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|Test
|Ollie Henry
|Testicle
|Short term
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|TBC
|Gary Rohan
|Hamstring
|Short term
|Rhys Stanley
|Eye socket
|Short term
|Tyson Stengle
|Arm
|Test
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
Geelong could regain Jack Henry and Tyson Stengle for this weekend’s trip to Western Australia. Henry hasn't played this year following another foot injury in February, while Stengle hasn’t played since Gather Round due to a fractured arm. Ollie Henry has been ruled out for at least a fortnight after suffering a ruptured testicle in the loss to Richmond. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Ainsworth
|Corked thigh
|Test
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|TBC
|Nick Holman
|Foot
|Test
|Touk Miller
|Knee
|TBC
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
Holman and Ainsworth are strong chances to be available to face Brisbane but will have to get through Wednesday night's main session. The swelling on Weller's knee has only just begun to subside, meaning he'll be at least another week away, possibly more. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Ryan Angwin
|Ankle
|Test
|Isaac Cumming
|Calf
|5 weeks
|Toby Greene
|Ankle
|Test
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|TBC
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|TBC
|Conor Stone
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|7 weeks
|Jacob Wehr
|Shoulder
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants expect Greene to return this week, which will be a massive boost for the club. However, Cumming will be sidelined until at least the mid-season bye. Jason Gillbee (calf), Nick Madden (foot) and Lachie Keeffe (thumb) all made their returns through the VFL over the weekend.– Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Calf
|TBC
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|TBC
|Ned Reeves
|Ankle
|Test
|Josh Ward
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
Hawthorn has lost Jiath for at least a week after he suffered a calf strain against Melbourne on the weekend. Ward will miss a second week due to a foot issue that is related to bone overload. Reeves is in the hunt to return after being a late out against the Demons due to an ankle issue that lingered last week.– Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Dunstan
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Christian Petracca
|Ankle
|Test
|Harrison Petty
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Tom Sparrow
|Suspension
|1 week
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|4-5 weeks
|Will Verrall
|Pelvis
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
Petty suffered a foot injury in Narrm's win over Hawthorn and will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. It's better news for Petracca, however, with scans showing minimal damage after he rolled his ankle. While he'll need to face a fitness test later this week, the Demons are hopeful he'll play. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Groin
|1 week
|Aiden Bonar
|Quad
|Test
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Aidan Corr
|Suspension
|Round 11
|Paul Curtis
|Quad
|Test
|Luke Davies-Uniacke
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Season
|Flynn Perez
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Powell
|Ankle
|Test
|Darcy Tucker
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Tristan Xerri
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Lachie Young
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Cam Zurhaar
|Face
|1 week
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos have a long list of injuries stemming from last week's brutal loss to the Power. Curtis is expected to play, but Davies-Uniacke and Goater will miss the best part of a month. Mahony's season is over, while Perez and Young are in the concussion protocols. Tucker and Zurhaar are unlikely to feature this weekend, while Corr is suspended. In better news, Callum Coleman-Jones (concussion) and George Wardlaw (knee) returned through the VFL last week.– Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dixon
|Quad
|Test
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|2 weeks
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Todd Marshall
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Junior Rioli
|Suspension
|Round 11
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
A second concussion in three matches means Yartapuulti will be cautious around Marshall over the coming weeks, although his initial testing on Monday showed an improvement after his head clash at the weekend. Dixon will be tested later in the week, while Fantasia is expected to rejoin full training in the next week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Brown
|Wrist
|1-3 weeks
|Seth Campbell
|Adductor
|4-6 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|Indefinite
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|6-11 weeks
|Toby Nankervis
|Ankle
|Test
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|7-12 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Tyler Young
|Leg
|Test
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
After a gradual shortening of the injury list, it's jumped out again at Punt Road. Hopper has suffered a strain to the soleus portion of his calf, which is in the lower portion of the leg. Soldo was a test last week, but has been bumped back out to a medium-term return as he battles a plantar fasciitis issue. Gibcus was poised to make a VFL return over the weekend, but suffered a setback to a different spot in his hamstring on Friday. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|Post-bye
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|6-8 weeks
|Jade Gresham
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Hayes
|Hamstring
|7-8 weeks
|Olli Hotton
|Back
|Post-bye
|Zak Jones
|Quad
|6-8 weeks
|Max King
|Shoulder
|Test
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Post-bye
|Tim Membrey
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Steele
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
St Kilda finally looks set to regain King for the first time since he underwent a shoulder reconstruction in December. The young spearhead was on track to play last weekend before a couple of niggles prevented him from heading to Adelaide. Membrey has entered concussion protocols after an incident at Adelaide Oval. Steele is a watch after he suffered a medial ligament strain against the Crows. The skipper will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Gresham is expected to be available after missing the loss to Adelaide to a knee complaint. Jones has suffered a setback with his Achilles and will miss at least six more weeks just when he was set to return.– Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Amartey
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Peter Ladhams
|Shoulder/Arm
|TBC
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|8 weeks
|Callum Mills
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Dane Rampe
|Neck
|4-6 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Matt Roberts
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
Sydney's injury toll has reached crisis point, with Mills and McDonald both ruled out for an extended period. The status of Ladhams remains unclear, with coach John Longmire indicating Tom Hickey's return last week was forced due to the absence of the incumbent ruckman. The club will take a conservative approach with Tom McCartin after he experienced delayed concussion symptoms last week, clouding his immediate future. All told, the Swans currently have their three best tall defenders, three tall forwards, incumbent ruckman and best midfielder in the casualty ward. The only bright spot last week was the return of Sam Wicks (shoulder) in the VFL. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|7-8 weeks
|Jamie Cripps
|Ankle
|10-12 weeks
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Darling
|Arm
|3-5 weeks
|Jamaine Jones
|Broken nose
|Test
|Jeremy McGovern
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|5-6 weeks
|Samo Petrevski-Seton
|Quad
|TBC
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Luke Shuey
|Ankle/hamstring
|3 weeks
|Jack Williams
|Spleen
|Test
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|TBC
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
Fresh injuries hit on the weekend just as young reinforcements arrive, with Darling expected to miss around a month after scans confirmed a small fracture in his left forearm. Darling, who played through the injury against Gold Coast, will consult a specialist this week to determine his recovery plan. Jones suffered a broken nose against the Suns but early indications were he would be available this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|4-5 weeks
|Josh Bruce
|Ribs
|Test
|Sam Darcy
|Lung
|TBC
|Harvey Gallagher
|Hamstring
|Test
|Riley Garcia
|Groin
|3-5 weeks
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 16, 2023
Early prognosis
Bruce is expected to be available for the first time since damaging his sternum and ribs against Port Adelaide during Gather Round. The forward-turned-defender still needs to prove his fitness later in the week before being given the green light to return. Darcy doesn’t have a clear return date just yet after scans revealed last week that the former No. 2 pick has a small hole in his lung. Treloar is still at least a week and possibly a fortnight away from returning from a hamstring strain. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list