Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 10.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hugh Bond Knee 3-4 weeks Tom Doedee Concussion Concussion protocols Shane McAdam Quad 2-3 weeks Andrew McPherson Quad 8-12 weeks Kieran Strachan Concussion Concussion protocols Zac Taylor Foot 11 weeks Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Doedee experienced concussion symptoms after the Crows' win against St Kilda and failed a concussion test, meaning he entered the 12-day protocols. He is joined by Strachan, who suffered the setback in the SANFL. McPherson strained his quad in the SANFL, with the defender not expected to run for up to five weeks. McAdam is back in main training but needs a bank of work under him before returning. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Carter Michael Quad 2-3 weeks Daniel Rich Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Rich is progressing, but was jogging laps at the Lions' Tuesday training session and appears another week away from returning at least. Michael can't get a clean run at it and is back on the injured list following off-season shoulder surgery. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Calf 1-2 weeks Tom De Koning Concussion Test Sam Durdin Hamstring 1-2 weeks Caleb Marchbank Calf Test Jack Martin Calf Test Sam Philp Foot Season Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will be hoping Marchbank and Martin can make their official VFL returns this week, while Cuningham is another not far away. De Koning remained in concussion protocols over the weekend, with some hope he could also return to action soon. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Cameron Knee Test Charlie Dean Foot Season Jeremy Howe Forearm TBC Nathan Kreuger Shoulder TBC Patrick Lipinski Shoulder 3-6 weeks Dan McStay Finger 3-6 weeks Joe Richards Hamstring Test Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Cameron is closing in on a return from a knee injury and could be available as soon as this weekend. The Magpies’ No. 1 ruckman hasn’t played since injuring his knee in round three. Kreuger is assessing a shoulder issue after an incident in the VFL. Lipinski continues to push for a return from a shoulder reconstruction and could be available before Collingwood’s mid-season bye in round 14. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Back 2 weeks Jayden Davey* Knee Season Matt Guelfi Hamstring 1 week Harrison Jones Back TBC Jake Kelly Concussion Test Jayden Laverde Shoulder 4-5 weeks Darcy Parish Calf 4 weeks Zach Reid Hamstring 5 weeks Jordan Ridley Concussion Test James Stewart Foot 7-8 weeks Elijah Tsatas Knee 3 weeks Peter Wright Shoulder 8 weeks Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

The injuries are piling up again at Essendon. The Bombers will be hoping to regain Ridley and Kelly after they missed the trip to Brisbane. Parish will miss weeks with his calf injury, while Guelfi, Cox and Tsatas are all inching closer to fitness. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Hamstring 5-7 weeks Josh Corbett Concussion Test Matt Taberner Back TBA Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Chapman and Taberner are the only serious concerns on the Walyalup injury list, with Corbett set to emerge from concussion protocols this week and play. Chapman and Taberner have each progressed to running on-field, the Dockers said, as they each focus on strength work in the gym. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Calf Short term Toby Conway Foot TBC Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring Short term Sam De Koning Face Test Jack Henry Foot Test Ollie Henry Testicle Short term Sam Menegola Knee TBC Gary Rohan Hamstring Short term Rhys Stanley Eye socket Short term Tyson Stengle Arm Test Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong could regain Jack Henry and Tyson Stengle for this weekend’s trip to Western Australia. Henry hasn't played this year following another foot injury in February, while Stengle hasn’t played since Gather Round due to a fractured arm. Ollie Henry has been ruled out for at least a fortnight after suffering a ruptured testicle in the loss to Richmond. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Ainsworth Corked thigh Test Connor Budarick Knee TBC Nick Holman Foot Test Touk Miller Knee TBC Lachie Weller Knee TBC Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Holman and Ainsworth are strong chances to be available to face Brisbane but will have to get through Wednesday night's main session. The swelling on Weller's knee has only just begun to subside, meaning he'll be at least another week away, possibly more. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Ankle 2 weeks Ryan Angwin Ankle Test Isaac Cumming Calf 5 weeks Toby Greene Ankle Test Cooper Hamilton Foot TBC Darcy Jones Knee Season Adam Kennedy Knee Season Braydon Preuss Back TBC Conor Stone Back 2-3 weeks Sam Taylor Hamstring 7 weeks Jacob Wehr Shoulder 2-4 weeks Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants expect Greene to return this week, which will be a massive boost for the club. However, Cumming will be sidelined until at least the mid-season bye. Jason Gillbee (calf), Nick Madden (foot) and Lachie Keeffe (thumb) all made their returns through the VFL over the weekend.– Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emerson Jeka Hamstring 3-4 weeks Changkuoth Jiath Calf TBC Max Lynch Concussion TBC Ned Reeves Ankle Test Josh Ward Foot TBC Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has lost Jiath for at least a week after he suffered a calf strain against Melbourne on the weekend. Ward will miss a second week due to a foot issue that is related to bone overload. Reeves is in the hunt to return after being a late out against the Demons due to an ankle issue that lingered last week.– Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Dunstan Knee 2-4 weeks Christian Petracca Ankle Test Harrison Petty Foot 4-6 weeks Tom Sparrow Suspension 1 week Kye Turner Groin 4-5 weeks Will Verrall Pelvis 4-5 weeks Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Petty suffered a foot injury in Narrm's win over Hawthorn and will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. It's better news for Petracca, however, with scans showing minimal damage after he rolled his ankle. While he'll need to face a fitness test later this week, the Demons are hopeful he'll play. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Groin 1 week Aiden Bonar Quad Test Charlie Comben Ankle 8-10 weeks Aidan Corr Suspension Round 11 Paul Curtis Quad Test Luke Davies-Uniacke Hamstring 3-5 weeks Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Knee 3-4 weeks Jack Mahony Shoulder Season Flynn Perez Concussion 1-2 weeks Tom Powell Ankle Test Darcy Tucker Hamstring 1 week Tristan Xerri Ankle 2-4 weeks Lachie Young Concussion 1-2 weeks Cam Zurhaar Face 1 week Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos have a long list of injuries stemming from last week's brutal loss to the Power. Curtis is expected to play, but Davies-Uniacke and Goater will miss the best part of a month. Mahony's season is over, while Perez and Young are in the concussion protocols. Tucker and Zurhaar are unlikely to feature this weekend, while Corr is suspended. In better news, Callum Coleman-Jones (concussion) and George Wardlaw (knee) returned through the VFL last week.– Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dixon Quad Test Xavier Duursma Knee 6-8 weeks Orazio Fantasia Quad 2 weeks Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Todd Marshall Concussion 1-2 weeks Junior Rioli Suspension Round 11 Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

A second concussion in three matches means Yartapuulti will be cautious around Marshall over the coming weeks, although his initial testing on Monday showed an improvement after his head clash at the weekend. Dixon will be tested later in the week, while Fantasia is expected to rejoin full training in the next week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Brown Wrist 1-3 weeks Seth Campbell Adductor 4-6 weeks Mate Colina Back Indefinite Josh Gibcus Hamstring 4-6 weeks Jacob Hopper Calf 4-6 weeks Tom Lynch Foot 6-11 weeks Toby Nankervis Ankle Test Maurice Rioli jnr Hamstring 1-3 weeks Kaleb Smith Ankle 7-12 weeks Ivan Soldo Foot 4-6 weeks Robbie Tarrant Hip Indefinite Tyler Young Leg Test Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

After a gradual shortening of the injury list, it's jumped out again at Punt Road. Hopper has suffered a strain to the soleus portion of his calf, which is in the lower portion of the leg. Soldo was a test last week, but has been bumped back out to a medium-term return as he battles a plantar fasciitis issue. Gibcus was poised to make a VFL return over the weekend, but suffered a setback to a different spot in his hamstring on Friday. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot Post-bye Nick Coffield Calf 6-8 weeks Jade Gresham Knee Test Jack Hayes Hamstring 7-8 weeks Olli Hotton Back Post-bye Zak Jones Quad 6-8 weeks Max King Shoulder Test Dan McKenzie Calf 1-2 weeks Angus McLennan Back Post-bye Tim Membrey Concussion 1-2 weeks Jack Steele Knee Test Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda finally looks set to regain King for the first time since he underwent a shoulder reconstruction in December. The young spearhead was on track to play last weekend before a couple of niggles prevented him from heading to Adelaide. Membrey has entered concussion protocols after an incident at Adelaide Oval. Steele is a watch after he suffered a medial ligament strain against the Crows. The skipper will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Gresham is expected to be available after missing the loss to Adelaide to a knee complaint. Jones has suffered a setback with his Achilles and will miss at least six more weeks just when he was set to return.– Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Hamstring 4-6 weeks Peter Ladhams Shoulder/Arm TBC Paddy McCartin Concussion Indefinite Tom McCartin Concussion TBC Logan McDonald Ankle 8 weeks Callum Mills Calf 4-6 weeks Dane Rampe Neck 4-6 weeks Sam Reid Hamstring Season Matt Roberts Knee 6-8 weeks Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Sydney's injury toll has reached crisis point, with Mills and McDonald both ruled out for an extended period. The status of Ladhams remains unclear, with coach John Longmire indicating Tom Hickey's return last week was forced due to the absence of the incumbent ruckman. The club will take a conservative approach with Tom McCartin after he experienced delayed concussion symptoms last week, clouding his immediate future. All told, the Swans currently have their three best tall defenders, three tall forwards, incumbent ruckman and best midfielder in the casualty ward. The only bright spot last week was the return of Sam Wicks (shoulder) in the VFL. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Coby Burgiel Hamstring 1 week Tom Cole Ankle 7-8 weeks Jamie Cripps Ankle 10-12 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Jack Darling Arm 3-5 weeks Jamaine Jones Broken nose Test Jeremy McGovern Hamstring 5-6 weeks Nic Naitanui Achilles 5-6 weeks Samo Petrevski-Seton Quad TBC Liam Ryan Hamstring 8-10 weeks Luke Shuey Ankle/hamstring 3 weeks Jack Williams Spleen Test Isiah Winder Knee TBC Elliot Yeo Groin 1-2 weeks Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Fresh injuries hit on the weekend just as young reinforcements arrive, with Darling expected to miss around a month after scans confirmed a small fracture in his left forearm. Darling, who played through the injury against Gold Coast, will consult a specialist this week to determine his recovery plan. Jones suffered a broken nose against the Suns but early indications were he would be available this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin 4-5 weeks Josh Bruce Ribs Test Sam Darcy Lung TBC Harvey Gallagher Hamstring Test Riley Garcia Groin 3-5 weeks Roarke Smith Foot 3-5 weeks Adam Treloar Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: May 16, 2023

Early prognosis

Bruce is expected to be available for the first time since damaging his sternum and ribs against Port Adelaide during Gather Round. The forward-turned-defender still needs to prove his fitness later in the week before being given the green light to return. Darcy doesn’t have a clear return date just yet after scans revealed last week that the former No. 2 pick has a small hole in his lung. Treloar is still at least a week and possibly a fortnight away from returning from a hamstring strain. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list