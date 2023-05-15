Callum Mills and Logan McDonald celebrate a goal for Sydney against GWS in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has been hit with another two key injuries in the wake of Saturday’s loss to Fremantle, with co-captain Callum Mills and young spearhead Logan McDonald ruled out until after the mid-season bye.

Mills injured his calf in the first five minutes of the 17-point loss at the SCG – Sydney's fourth in a row – and was substituted out of the game in the opening quarter.

The 2022 All-Australian underwent scans on Sunday and is expected to spend between a month and six weeks on the sidelines with the grade-two calf strain.

McDonald is set to miss the next eight weeks due to a significant medial ankle sprain. The 2020 No.4 pick tried playing on against the Dockers but was pulled out of the game after half-time.

With three key forwards now sidelined, Sydney coach John Longmire will need to get creative with his structure inside 50.

Budding key forward Joel Amartey is still recovering from a hamstring tendon injury and won't be available until the second half of the season, while Sam Reid has been ruled out for the rest of the year after undergoing surgery this month on his hamstring.

Lance Franklin, Logan McDonald and Isaac Heeney after Sydney's loss to Fremantle in R9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Longmire will need more output from veteran spearhead Lance Franklin if the Swans are going to remain alive during the winter months.

The four-time Coleman Medal winner managed only four touches against the Dockers and has kicked only seven goals from six appearances in 2023 having kicked 52.28 from 23 games in 2022.

Aaron Francis, who has been playing in defence, and Hayden McLean are the other obvious tall forward options at Longmire's disposal.

The Swans were also missing three key talls down back against the Dockers, with Tom McCartin absent after he experienced concussion symptoms during the week.

The 23-year-old was sidelined for two weeks after copping a head knock against Port Adelaide in April, returned for a fortnight but was ruled out last week due to headaches.

His brother Paddy McCartin is still recovering from his own concussion battle and is working with an external specialist to determine his next steps after he suffered the tenth concussion of his career last month.

After winning 18 games to reach last year's Grand Final, the Swans slumped to 3-6 on the weekend and are now two games adrift of the top eight, with personnel issues at both ends of the ground.

They head to Melbourne this weekend to face North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.