NORTH Melbourne has announced coach Alastair Clarkson will take indefinite leave from his role, effectively immediately, to "focus on his physical and emotional wellbeing".

Clarkson has been dealing the fallout from the Hawthorn investigation last year, in which allegations of mistreatment of First Nations players were made against him and two other Hawks officials, Chris Fagan and Jason Burt. He, Fagan and Burt deny all wrongdoing.

The news comes just days out from what would have been his 400th game as senior coach, against Sydney on Saturday.

Assistant Brett Ratten will coach the Kangaroos in the interim.

"The club is providing its full support to Alastair and we commend him for making this important decision to put his health first," North Melbourne president Dr Sonja Hood said.

"Everyone involved has been deeply affected by the Hawthorn investigation and the burden on Alastair has been significant.

"We will give Alastair whatever time he needs to restore his health and look forward to welcoming him back when he is fully fit.

"We have strong leaders at our club who will step up and support and coach our team while Alastair spends time focusing on his health.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Brett Ratten’s experience and capability to coach the team in the interim."

Last week, Clarkson called for Hawthorn to be investigated over the club's "shameful" handling of its report, saying reputations have been "scarred" by the long-running process.

He said the game was a "victim" of the ongoing independent investigation, which was commissioned by the AFL in October.

"It's just extraordinary that we've waited eight months, the game is the victim of this," Clarkson said.

"The game has been shamed, obviously myself, Fages and Jason (Chris Fagan and Jason Burt), our families have been shamed.

"The Indigenous and First Nations families, they've been shamed.

"And there's one particular party out there that was the catalyst for all this that haven't been investigated at all; their governance and conduct in this whole thing, the Hawthorn Football Club, just shameful.

"Let's do an investigation on them and their practices and see how they go."

Clarkson coached Hawthorn from 2005 to 2021 and had last year off before returning to coach North Melbourne, where he played.

After winning the initial two games under Clarkson, the Roos have lost seven matches in a row.

