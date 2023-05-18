We support the decision by North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson to take the step today to prioritise his own health and wellbeing.



We understand how much the investigation by the independent panel into allegations of racism has impacted on all people involved, including Alastair, and believe the investigation needs to find resolution.



It is a heavy burden being carried by all parties involved and the wellbeing of everyone who is a part of this process is the key priority for our game.



It takes great courage to stand up and say you need to focus on your own personal wellbeing and we support Alastair in doing what he needs to do in the best interests of himself and his family. We will continue to provide support to all parties.



The AFL supports current efforts to find a mediated outcome that provides fairness and natural justice for all involved and encourage all parties to work towards a timely and just outcome.