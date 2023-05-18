Max Lynch and Taylor Walker compete in the ruck during the R6 match between Hawthorn and Adelaide at UTAS Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has ruled Max Lynch out for the rest of 2023, moving the ruckman to its long-term injury list as he recovers from concussion.

Lynch, 24, played his first AFL game of the season in round six against Adelaide, only to be substituted after suffering a concussion.

The Hawks confirmed on Thursday they were moving the former Magpie to their long-term injury list, creating a second spot on their list for this month's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

"We have adopted an incredibly cautious approach with Max's recovery timeline given his concussion history, and this move affords him the best chance to return to full health," Hawks head doctor Liam West said.

"While we've seen some good improvement from Max and he had resumed gentle exercise, our focus is fully centred around him becoming symptom-free.

"Max is 100 per cent on board with this decision, and by removing the pressures of attempting to progress through the return-to-play protocol, it provides great comfort for him and his family."

Hawks general manager of football Rob McCartney said the club would continue to support Lynch.

"Max is a popular figure at our club and everyone here at Hawthorn is behind him," McCartney said.

"We all know the challenges that are associated with this type of injury, and Max is showing great positivity and patience through the process.

"Max will be given all the time and support he needs in his recovery – his safety and wellbeing is our absolute priority – football now becomes secondary."