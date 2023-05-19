Tyler Sonsie in action during the VFL clash between Richmond and Essendon in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

It's a Super Saturday in round nine with seven of the round's nine games taking place. The highlight looks to be the Dreamtime at the 'G curtain-raiser between Essendon and Richmond from 2.30pm AEST, while the undefeated Queensland teams Gold Coast and Brisbane are also in action from 12.05pm AEST.

On Sunday, the GWS Giants will look to firm up their place in the top eight when they take on Sandringham in the second of the day's two matches.

VFLW

The game of the round takes place on Saturday morning when ladder-leading Geelong takes on Essendon at the Bombers' home ground from 11am AEST.

That game forms part of a five-game schedule on Saturday, that also features Box Hill Hawks v Carlton and Collingwood v Southern Saints.

SANFL and WAFL

The SANFL and WAFL seasons had a bye to accommodate the SANFL v WAFL state game played on Friday, May 19 at Adelaide Oval.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round nine

Saturday, May 20

Box Hill Hawks v Southport, Box Hill City Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Werribee v Gold Coast, Avalon Airport Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Brisbane v Coburg, Brighton Homes Arena, 12.05pm AEST

Casey Demons v North Melbourne, Casey Fields, 1.35pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Frankston, Genis Steel Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Essendon v Richmond, MCG, 2.35pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Sydney, ETU Stadium, 7.05pm AEST

Sunday, May 21

Williamstown v Carlton, DSV Stadium, 12pm AEST

GWS Giants v Sandringham, Giants Stadium, 12.55pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round nine

Saturday, May 20

Collingwood v Southern Saints, Victoria Park, 11am AEST

Essendon v Geelong, NEC Hangar, 11am AEST

Casey Demons v North Melbourne, Casey Fields, 11am AEST

Box Hill Hawks v Carlton, Box Hill City Oval, 3.15pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Williamstown, ETU Stadium, 4.30pm AEST

Sunday, May 21

Western Bulldogs v Darebin, ETU Stadium, 11am AEST