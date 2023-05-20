A COSTLY North Melbourne interchange infringement in the final minute has gifted Sydney a much-needed three-point victory in a thriller.
Swans tall Hayden McLean was awarded a free kick for the Kangaroos' error and converted from point-blank range to seal the 14.9 (93) to 14.6 (90) win at Marvel Stadium.
The penalty came when Liam Shiels and Will Phillips left the ground and were replaced by Will Powell and Hugh Greenwood.
The two interchanges took North Melbourne over the maximum 75 for the game.
Sydney's triumph snapped a four-match losing streak, improving its record to 4-6, but came at a cost with ruckman Peter Ladhams added to a long injury list.
Ladhams sustained a suspected serious ankle injury when he landed awkwardly at a centre bounce ruck contest.
Play was held up for several minutes before Ladhams, who had just returned from an arm injury, was driven off the field moments before three-quarter time.
The Swans led by 15 points at that stage but coughed up the next five goals and looked gone before goals to Isaac Heeney and McLean put them back in front with less than a minute left on the clock.
Swans co-captain Luke Parker was huge for his side with 27 disposals, six clearances and a goal despite twice being forced off under the blood rule.
Chad Warner tallied 31 disposals, seven clearances and a goal, and Franklin finished with three majors in a welcome return to form.
The 36-year-old champion had faced heavy criticism after going goalless in consecutive matches for the first time in a decade over the preceding fortnight.
But he got the better of Kangaroos defenders Griffin Logue and Ben McKay in a fitting Sir Doug Nicholls Round contribution.
North Melbourne midfielder Bailey Scott had 33 disposals, seven clearances and a goal in the best performance of his career.
Co-captain Jy Simpkin (28 disposals, eight clearances, two goals) and Sheezel (25, two, two) were also outstanding but couldn't drag their side over the line.
Nick Larkey shook off early goalkicking yips with two important majors after Ladhams' injury and Callum Coleman-Jones also booted two.
McLean and Ladhams finished with two each for Sydney.
Franklin took his career goal tally to 1057, lifting him level with former Geelong and North Melbourne champion Doug Wade into equal fourth spot on the competition's all-time goalkicking list.
Roos' debutant makes his mark
George Wardlaw, pick No.4 in last year's draft, made his long-awaited debut for the Kangaroos and showed what they have to look forward to for years to come. The midfielder was hard at the contest, received a huge bump from Will Hayward in the second quarter and went head-to-head with Swans gun Luke Parker in the third in an impressive debut. Wardlaw finished with 16 disposals, nine tackles and six clearances.
Buddy shows glimpses
With his form questioned ahead of the round 10 clash, Lance Franklin showed glimpses of some of his best against the Kangaroos. The superstar looked dangerous from the outset and finished with 3.1, on the back of 13 disposals, nine marks and five tackles. Franklin also took a game-high four contested marks.
Fans give support to Clarkson
With Clarkson absent after taking indefinite leave, the Kangaroos fans showed their support for the coach during the first quarter. At the 23-minute mark of the opening term, supporters stood and applauded. Clarkson wore the No.23 in 85 of the 93 games he played for North between 1987 and 1995.
NORTH MELBOURNE 3.3 5.3 10.4 14.6 (90)
SYDNEY 3.6 7.7 11.7 14.9 (93)
GOALS
North Melbourne: Simpkin 2, Sheezel 2, Larkey 2, Coleman-Jones 2, Stephenson, Scott, Powell, Goldstein, Ford, Curtis
Sydney: Franklin 3, McLean 2, Ladhams 2, Warner, Parker, McInerney, Heeney, Hayward, Gulden, Campbell
BEST
North Melbourne: Simpkin, Sheezel, Scott, Wardlaw, Greenwood
Sydney: Parker, Warner, Gulden, Fox, Franklin
INJURIES
North Melbourne: Nil
Sydney: Ladhams (ankle)
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Daniel Howe (replaced Blake Drury in third quarter)
Sydney: Angus Sheldrick (replaced Peter Ladhams in third quarter)
Crowd: 21,003 at Marvel Stadium