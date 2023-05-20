Charlie Cameron and Eric Hipwood celebrate a goal during the R10 match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba on May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN Brisbane was challenged on Saturday night, its star-studded midfield ripped the game away from Gold Coast, leading the charge to a 43-point win at the Gabba.

The Suns were within five points early in the final term, but the hosts kicked the final six goals of the night to storm to a 16.11 (107) to 9.10 (64) victory.

LIONS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

It was their seventh consecutive win and ninth straight in the QClash to solidify a spot in the top four.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Brisbane v Gold Coast The Lions and Suns clash in round 10

And while Joe Daniher again shone with four goals, it was Brisbane's midfield that won the night.

With Jarrod Witts dominating the opening half, Gold Coast had the better of the clearance count and trailed by just a goal at half-time.

But as the night wore on, Lachie Neale, Josh Dunkley, Hugh McCluggage and Will Ashcroft got to work, overwhelming Gold Coast at the contest and camping the ball inside the Lions' forward 50.

Neale was magnificent, winning the Marcus Ashcroft Medal for best afield with his game-high 35 disposals and 10 clearances, including a stunning eight out of the centre.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Sensational Neale leads Lions to big QClash win Lachie Neale claims the Marcus Ashcroft Medal as he leads his side to its seventh straight win

Dunkley (29 and seven clearances) had the best of his head-to-head battle with Matt Rowell (18) and McCluggage (30) and Ashcroft (30) also had big influences.

Although the Suns kept fighting back – they kicked the final two goals of the second and third quarters when they looked on the brink – they eventually fell away.

Brisbane won the clearance count 42-36 and more importantly generated 60 inside 50s to 39, as possession and territory eventually held sway.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Slippery Bailey slices his way through Suns Zac Bailey shows off his creativity with this exceptional finish during the second term

Eric Hipwood kicked two goals in the fourth quarter as the home team rampaged to victory.

After Gold Coast kicked the first two goals of the night, Brisbane held sway for large periods in the opening half.

It led by nine points at quarter-time courtesy of two exquisite Daniher kicks for goal, including the second on the siren.

The ball was camped inside the Lions' forward 50 for much of the second quarter (they led that stat by 31-19 at half-time), as the Suns struggled to transition the ball, but the home team did not make the most of their chances.

Easy set shot misses by Jarrod Berry and Cam Rayner kept the visitors in the contest, and then Ben King breathed real life into it with two goals in the final minute before the main break, reducing the deficit to six points.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Powerful King double gets Suns within a kick Ben King nails these two goals in the final minute of the second term to cut the margin to a single kick at half-time

Much like the second term, Brisbane again found clear air in the third as it got out to a 23-point lead midway through the term after a hat-trick of goals.

Charlie Cameron had the home crowd in raptures when he found some rare space against Sean Lemmens, burst into the clear, took a bounce and affected a perfect one-two with Hipwood before running into an open goal.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Skilful Charlie lights up the Gabba Charlie Cameron produces this special goal and has the celebration to go with it

But the Suns would not go away, with King and Nick Holman converting critical goals to reduce the margin to 11 points at the final change.

Big Joe's big night

Joe Daniher continued his fine season with another four goals and must now be putting his name into the early conversation for All-Australian selection. Following on from his six goals against Essendon last week, Daniher started in brilliant fashion against rugged opponent Sam Collins, kicking two first-quarter goals, adding another in the third quarter and his fourth in the final quarter. He even threw in a high-flying mark late in the match for good measure. Daniher has now kicked 28 goals for the season and looks full of confidence after a slow start.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Silky Joe gets Lions rolling Joe Daniher continues his recent run of form with this classy running finish during the opening term

Bailey Humphrey's big impact

After winning the Rising Star nomination earlier in the week for his 20 disposals against West Coast, Bailey Humphrey showed again why he was taken at No.6 in last year's draft. The teenage Sun was magnificent in the first half, gathering 18 disposals, including four clearances, as he spent more time in the middle of the ground. His vigour around the contest matched the more experienced Lions midfielders and on the outside he used his powerful kicking to great effect. Although running out of legs as the night wore on, Humphrey finished with a career and team-high 26 disposals and a goal to be his team's best player.

Bailey Humphrey in action during the R10 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at the Gabba on May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

King v Payne

For different reasons, Ben King and Jack Payne have both been talked about plenty in 2023 and their match-up was an engrossing one. Payne, lauded for his stunning rise to prominence as a key defender who can intercept mark with the best, started off well on his Suns opponent, but King bounced back with a bang. After missing two early set shots, King ripped his team back into the contest with back-to-back clutch kicks late in the first half and added a third in the third term. Points were probably shared in a fascinating battle.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:47 Suns start red-hot after Levi's ripper Levi Casboult kicks this sensational goal to give his side the opener

00:33 Silky Joe gets Lions rolling Joe Daniher continues his recent run of form with this classy running finish during the opening term

00:32 Slippery Bailey slices his way through Suns Zac Bailey shows off his creativity with this exceptional finish during the second term

00:51 Powerful King double gets Suns within a kick Ben King nails these two goals in the final minute of the second term to cut the margin to a single kick at half-time

00:50 Skilful Charlie lights up the Gabba Charlie Cameron produces this special goal and has the celebration to go with it

08:25 Highlights: Brisbane v Gold Coast The Lions and Suns clash in round 10

06:41 Full post-match, R10: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round ten's match against Gold Coast

02:39 Sensational Neale leads Lions to big QClash win Lachie Neale claims the Marcus Ashcroft Medal as he leads his side to its seventh straight win

08:15 Full post-match, R10: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round ten's match against Brisbane

BRISBANE 4.2 6.6 10.8 16.11 (107)

GOLD COAST 2.5 5.6 8.9 9.10 (64)

GOALS

Brisbane: Daniher 4, McCarthy, 2, Hipwood 2, Cameron 2, Sharp, McCluggage, Berry, Gunston, Bailey, Ashcroft

Gold Coast: King 3, Lukosius 2, Rosas jnr, Humphrey, Holman, Casboult

BEST

Brisbane: Neale, Dunkley, Daniher, Ashcroft, McCluggage, Wilmot

Gold Coast: Humphrey, Ballard, Witts, Fiorini, Macpherson

INJURIES

Brisbane: Coleman (glute)

Gold Coast: Lemmens (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Callum Ah Chee (replaced Harry Sharp at three quarter time)

Gold Coast: Tom Berry (replaced Sam Day in the third quarter)

Crowd: 23,286 at the Gabba