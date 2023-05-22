Jason Johannisen is pictured after the Western Bulldogs' clash against Adelaide in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs half-back Jason Johannisen will be sidelined for at least the next two months after damaging his hamstring in Saturday's win over Adelaide in Ballarat.

The 30-year-old was substituted out of the game at Mars Stadium in the third quarter and instantly knew he'd done some significant damage to his hamstring.

MRI scans have confirmed the club's initial fears with the 2016 Norm Smith Medal winner expected to miss up to 10 weeks at this stage.

Johannisen has avoided surgery but has suffered a high-grade hamstring strain with damage to his tendon.

The West Australian sustained the same injury on his other hamstring in 2016 and missed 10 games before returning to play a key role in ending the Western Bulldogs' 62-year premiership drought.

Cruel JJ blow as reborn rebounder pings hammy Jason Johannisen suffers another luckless injury concern after appearing to hurt his hamstring in this incident

After being dropped following the poor showing against Narrm in round one, Johannisen had produced his best two-month burst in years.

He averaged 22 disposals and four rebound 50s per game between rounds three and nine, providing plenty of drive out of the back half after returning to his preferred position, having started the season in attack.

Adam Treloar has missed the past fortnight with a hamstring strain and remains an outside chance to return for this weekend's trip to the Northern Territory to face Gold Coast at TIO Stadium on Saturday night.

The former Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney midfielder might not be risked with a four-and-a-half-hour flight to be factored in, but will look to prove his fitness early in the week before the club travels to Darwin on Thursday.

AAA: 'Ugly' Eagles, youngster's Judd moment, Dee concerns Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

Key defender Josh Bruce is available for selection after recovering from the sternum damage and broken ribs he suffered in the loss to Yartapuulti in round five.

With Footscray having the bye in the VFL, the 30-year-old wasn't able to bank some minutes in the reserves after missing out on senior selection against Adelaide.

Luke Beveridge's side recorded a fifth straight win after producing a convincing performance against the Crows on Saturday.

After starting the season 0-2, the Western Bulldogs are now 7-3 after winning seven of eight, with their only loss coming against Yartapuulti at the Adelaide Oval during Gather Round.