LEADING player agent Matt Bain joins the Gettable crew this week.
Bain, from management group TLA Worldwide, gives Gettable the lowdown on a list of clients that includes St Kilda free agent Jade Gresham, Richmond recruit Tim Taranto, Carlton youngster Paddy Dow, West Coast veteran Luke Shuey and more.
Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also discuss the five big list management questions for the Tigers following the departure of long-time coach Damien Hardwick, and the six names you need to know ahead of next week's mid-season draft.
