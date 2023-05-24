Stuart Dew looks on during the R6 clash between Gold Coast and North Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium, on April 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DEFIANT Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew says he'll lead the Suns until the end of his 2024 contract.

In the 48 hours following news of Damien Hardwick's resignation from Richmond, the rumour mill has been in overdrive linking possible suitors to the Suns job.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Dew said he doesn't expect to be going anywhere.

"I found it amusing," Dew said of the rumours.

"I'm confident I'm the coach for this club now and into the future and I think the club's pretty clear I'm that too.

"I'm 10 games into a new contract.

"We've got a playing list I feel that's committed to the club knowing I'm the coach.

"That connection is strong. I think we've committed to each other and that's powerful."

Stuart Dew at Gold Coast's team photo day in February 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Out of contract last year, Dew inked a two-year deal amidst speculation then out-of-work Alastair Clarkson would be a good fit at Carrara.

Dew said just like 12 months ago, his focus was on the players, staff and club.

He said he wasn't bothered by the outside chat, but more concerned with his 4-6 team ahead of playing the Western Bulldogs in Darwin on Saturday night.

"We're building this list from beyond scratch, and we never knew how hard it was going to be.

"I feel like we're getting through that and now's the time we can have a list profile that can start to compete regularly and contend.

"For me, I love this club and I think I'm the one to lead it, simple as that."

Dew said he texted Hardwick following his news earlier in the week, saying he encouraged him to watch the Ashes cricket in England in his time off.

"I feel like we should be celebrating Damien and his contribution to the game, his journey.

"I certainly think 24 hours should have been sufficient to celebrate him. It's become a bit of a sport as to who's next."

Dew confirmed Ben Long would return to the Suns' line-up to face the Bulldogs, replacing injured small defender Sean Lemmens (hamstring).