Jamaine Jones leaves the field injured after West Coast's loss to Hawthorn in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE OUTLOOK for West Coast defender Jamaine Jones following ankle surgery today will determine how many players the Eagles plan to select in this week's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

The Eagles hold pick No.1 in Wednesday's draft after making a list spot available following big-bodied midfielder Jai Culley's season-ending knee injury.

Gippsland Power prospect Ryan Maric remains the favourite to land at West Coast, while Claremont key forward Jack Buller is a local option for the Eagles after some standout performances in the WAFL.

Coach Adam Simpson said the club was not expecting any of its other long-term injured players to be ruled out for the season, meaning a potential second pick will rely on Jones' recovery timeline.

Learn More AAA: Star's redemption, flopping players, recruit of the year Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

The club will make a decision on its Mid-Season Draft hand after assessing the rebounding defender on Tuesday.

"Jamaine Jones goes in for surgery on Monday, so we'll see how he comes out of that and [decide] whether we get the second pick or not," Simpson said.

"We'll work on how he pulls up. Outside of him, I don't think anyone else we've ruled out for the year because you've got to understand these guys with long-term injuries, they don't want to be written off yet.

"Some of our guys, round 17-18 we're looking at getting them back and I think it's important that they keep chasing that and not write off the year.

"So we'll make a decision on JJ on Tuesday."

Learn More Another luckless injury blow for rebounding Eagle West Coast is thrown an injury headache with Jamaine Jones forced off the field after this incident

The Eagles will have at least 12 players on their injury list this week after midfielder Luke Edwards suffered concussion in Saturday night's loss to Essendon, with premiership hero Dom Sheed also needing assessment for a leg knock.

Of those, forwards Jamie Cripps (ankle) and Liam Ryan (hamstring), ruckman Nic Naitanui (Achilles), defender Tom Cole (ankle) and forward Isiah Winder (knee) will all miss significant periods of the second half of the season, ranging from approximately six to 10 weeks.

After the returns of premiership trio Shannon Hurn, Elliot Yeo and Tom Barrass against Essendon, captain Luke Shuey (hamstring/ankle) is the only senior player expected to resume after injury in the next fortnight.

Young midfielders Campbell Chesser and Elijah Hewett are now building form in the WAFL, while draftee Coby Burgiel, who is yet to debut, made an impressive return from a hamstring injury in the state league.