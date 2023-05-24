THE 2023 Mid-Season Rookie Draft is back for another year and the only place to watch all the action is on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Watch every pick as it happens live from 7pm AEST on Wednesday May 31 as clubs search the country to find the next Jai Newcombe.

Our exclusive coverage will be led by Nat Edwards along with Gettable co-hosts Callum Twomey and Riley Beveridge, who will provide instant analysis and insights on the newest players at your club.

Roving reporter Sarah Olle will also provide reaction from the draftees, plus there will be key interviews with club officials throughout the night.

The likes of Marlion Pickett, Ash Johnson, Patrick Parnell and Sam Durham have all got their chance at AFL level via the mid-season draft and the race is on to find the next diamond in the rough.

The final draft order and how many clubs will have picks available will be determined next week.