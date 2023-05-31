Ryan Maric during the Young Guns game against Vic Country on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE will be a maximum of 15 picks at Wednesday's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft after 11 clubs activated selections for the intake.

Clubs had until 5pm on Tuesday to shift players onto the inactive list and open picks for the mid-season draft, with the draft order now finalised.

There will be 15 open selections for the draft, however not all are expected to be used on the night with some clubs likely to pass if their preferred players are already off the draft board.

Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss the pre-agents to watch, preview the upcoming mid-season draft, plus more

West Coast will hold the No.1 pick before North Melbourne (pick two), Hawthorn (pick three) and Richmond (pick four) enter the draft.

Greater Western Sydney's first of two possible picks will be at No.5, before Sydney's selection at No.6.

The Swans opened two possible selections, placing Sam Reid (hamstring) and Paddy McCartin (concussion) on the inactive list.

Geelong, Fremantle, Essendon, the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide all have one live selection, while the Hawks and Tigers, as well as the Giants, have a maximum of two picks to use on the night.

Gippsland Power forward Ryan Maric has been viewed as the leading contender for the No.1 pick for some time after a run of strong form in the Coates Talent League and VFL, while WA speedster Robert Hansen jnr, ruckman Clay Tucker, Box Hill wingman Ethan Stanley and former Swans ruckman Sam Naismith are among the other potential pick-ups.

Every pick of the Mid-Season Rookie Draft will be broadcast live and exclusive on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App on Wednesday from 7pm AEST.

2023 AFL MID-SEASON ROOKIE DRAFT ORDER

First round

1 – West Coast

2 – North Melbourne

3 – Hawthorn

4 – Richmond

5 – Greater Western Sydney

6 – Sydney

7 – Geelong

8 – Fremantle

9 – Essendon

10 – Western Bulldogs

11 – Port Adelaide

Second round

12 – Hawthorn

13 – Richmond

14 – GWS

15 – Sydney