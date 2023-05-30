WHO IS a chance to play in round 12?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R12 ins and outs. Check it out.

There is significant selection pressure building at the Crows, who will field close to their strongest team after a successful Tribunal challenge for star midfielder Rory Laird. Wingman Mitch Hinge and half-back Brodie Smith are both available after concussion and back injuries respectively, with both likely to come straight back in. Defender Josh Worrell came into the team last week and deserves to hold his spot, making selection in defence very tricky. In the midfield, there is pressure coming from the SANFL after strong performances from Harry Schoenberg (29 disposals and four clearances), Sam Berry (25 and eight) and Matt Crouch (30 and five). Jackson Hately (20 and three) has also enjoyed strong form in recent weeks. Assembling a strong presence at stoppages will be important to counter Gold Coast star Matt Rowell, who accumulated a massive 16 clearances in round 11. – Nathan Schmook

R11 sub: Patrick Parnell (replaced Josh Worrell in the fourth quarter)

The Blues are confident that captain Patrick Cripps (ankle) will play in Friday night's crucial clash with the Demons, while Adam Cerra had his suspension overturned at the Tribunal on Tuesday night meaning he will also be available, but you can still expect up to five enforced changes. George Hewett (concussion) will miss, which could mean a long-awaited return for inside midfielder Paddy Dow (36 disposals, one goal in the VFL) after nearly 300 days without an AFL appearance. Ollie Hollands (collarbone) underwent surgery on Tuesday, which could potentially open the door for Jaxon Binns (31 disposals, one goal in the VFL) to make his debut. Lochie O'Brien (28 disposals, two goals) and Zac Fisher (40 disposals, one goal) will also be considered. Nic Newman (hamstring) will be out until after the club's round 15 bye but a number of defensive options are available including Alex Cincotta (31 disposals, eight marks), Jack Silvagni (26 disposals, 10 marks) and Caleb Marchbank (18 disposals, eight marks). Marc Pittonet (hand) will miss a fortnight, while Corey Durdin (knee) will be sidelined for around six weeks. Lewis Young is another potential inclusion to add more height to the side. Lachie Fogarty was among the emergencies last weekend, while Ed Curnow was the sub, with both able to provide other ball-winning options. - Riley Beveridge

R11 sub: Ed Curnow (replaced George Hewett)

Craig McRae will need to make at least one change ahead of the trip to Perth to face West Coast after Steele Sidebottom injured his knee on Sunday. The Magpies have some like-for-like replacements they may consider in Trent Bianco (27 disposals) and untried first-round pick Ed Allan (22 disposals), who both played well against North Melbourne's reserves on Sunday morning. Harvey Harrison is another option who has been hunting a debut and been included in recent 26-man squads, including on Sunday. Josh Carmichael was not as prolific as he has been on the weekend, but laid 10 tackles and collected six clearances at the AIA Centre to keep his name in contention. Finlay Macrae finished with 19 touches at the AIA Centre, while Reef McInnes was also part of the AFL squad. - Josh Gabelich

R11 sub: Will Hoskin-Elliott (replaced Steele Sidebottom)

Trent Bianco in action during Collingwood's VFL elimination final against Carlton in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers were too good for West Coast last week and will be eyeing another win when they face North Melbourne on Sunday. Dylan Shiel missed the trip to Perth but could be available, while Peter Wright is also nearing a return. Nik Cox made his comeback on managed minutes in the VFL last week with 16 disposals and Andrew Phillips was managed, giving Nick Bryan (six disposals, 10 hitouts) a chance against the Eagles. Bryan was subbed out for Massimo D'Ambrosio (eight disposals), while Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (six disposals, two behinds) was quiet again. Rhett Montgomerie (19 disposals, 10 marks) and Patrick Voss (17 disposals, two behinds) had decent VFL games. – Dejan Kalinic

R11 sub: Massimo D'Ambrosio (replaced Nick Bryan)

Dylan Shiel in action during Essendon's clash against St Kilda in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield is a chance to return from the hamstring strain that has seen the Brownlow medallist miss the past three games. Will he play on Saturday night ahead of the bye? Jack Bowes, Gary Rohan and Mitch Duncan are also chasing a return after missing with soft tissue issues. Ollie Dempsey bounced back from being dropped by collecting 27 disposals and kicking a goal against Port Melbourne on Saturday. Sam Simpson was managed and could return after making an impressive comeback from concussion issues that threatened his career. James Willis was included in the 26-man squad but played in the earlier game at GMHBA Stadium. - Josh Gabelich

R11 sub: Mitch Knevitt (replaced Esava Ratugolea)

Patrick Dangerfield looks on during Geelong training on May 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After their thrilling win over the Western Bulldogs, don't expect the Suns to make too many changes ahead of facing Adelaide in Darwin on Saturday night. Jy Farrar, who just inked a new two-year deal, was the substitute against the Dogs and should come under consideration, while Brandon Ellis (23 disposals and two goals in the midfield) showed his class in the VFL at the weekend. Young defender Bodhi Uwland was also superb at the lower level and continues to knock on the door for a recall. - Michael Whiting



R11 sub: Jy Farrar (replaced Rory Atkins)

The Giants will regain key forward Harry Himmelberg from concussion for Sunday's clash with the Tigers. However, defender Nick Haynes won't pass through the AFL's 12-day protocols after developing an infection in a cut that didn't allow him to train the requisite number of days. He should return next week. With the club's VFL side enjoying the bye last week, and with the senior team producing an upset win over the Cats, don't expect too many changes this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

R11 sub: Josh Fahey (replaced James Peatling)

Harry Himmelberg during the round 10 GWS v St Kilda clash on May 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn has won the past two games and has a stack of players in the VFL pushing for a spot in Sam Mitchell's side. Ned Long starred on Sunday for Box Hill, amassing 38 touches, 12 tackles, 12 clearances and three goals against Essendon. Finn Maginness has been on the outer of late but collected 36 touches at The Hangar to put his hand up for another shot. Henry Hustwaite is closing in on a debut after banking another strong VFL performance, this time collecting 28 disposals and eight tackles. Cooper Stephens is yet to play for Hawthorn but produced one of his stronger performances for Box Hill, finishing with 22 touches and two goals. Harry Morrison and Bailey Macdonald were both included in the 26-man squad against St Kilda. - Josh Gabelich

R11 sub: Connor Macdonald (replaced Tyler Brockman)

Wingman Lachie Hunter is available after serving his one-match suspension and will come straight back into the Demons' side with James Harmes the most likely to make way in the 22, although he could hold his spot in the team as the sub. The Dees have confirmed midfield gun Clayton Oliver won't return this week in time to face the Blues, so Hunter's inclusion might be the only change they make. While the Demons are yet to settle on their preferred forward line mix, Josh Schache (two goals, 18 disposals) and Ben Brown (one, seven marks) are keeping the pressure on from below, however Jake Melksham (two goals, four marks) won't be available after he was suspended for striking in the VFL. Defender Adam Tomlinson might also be in line for a recall after he was among the best for Casey on the weekend, collecting 29 disposals and eight marks. – Alison O'Connor

R11 sub: James Jordon (replaced Kade Chandler)

The Kangaroos should regain veteran Liam Shiels from the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols for this week's clash with the Bombers. Darcy Tucker (31 disposals, five tackles) made an impressive return from a hamstring injury in the VFL last week and will also be considered, while Aidan Corr (19 disposals) should be in the frame after not being picked for the senior side following a one-match suspension. Kayne Turner (18 disposals, four goals) was among the standouts in the reserves, while Tarryn Thomas (18 disposals, six tackles) was considered last week. Luke Davies-Uniacke (hamstring) has progressed quicker than thought, but is likely still one more week away from his comeback. - Riley Beveridge

R11 sub: Paul Curtis (replaced Phoenix Spicer)

They've won eight straight, but Ken Hinkley could have some selection headaches this weekend with some star players a chance to return. Captain Tom Jonas is available after serving a one-match suspension, while Todd Marshall just has to pass his final concussion tests to also come into the frame. After missing the past three matches with a quad injury, spearhead Charlie Dixon is also on the cusp, while Travis Boak was a late withdrawal against the Tigers with a rib problem and will be tested through the week. - Michael Whiting

R11 sub: Francis Evans (replaced Jackson Mead)

Charlie Dixon celebrates a goal during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Tigers may need to make room for two inclusions, with Nick Vlastuin (corked leg) and Maurice Rioli (hamstring) named as tests for this week. Inclusion Tylar Young did fairly well covering for Vlastuin, but it may come down to him and Hugo Ralphsmith in the backline. Judson Clarke has struggled to get regular gametime, and may need a full match in the VFL under his belt, allowing for Rioli to return. Jack Riewoldt is overdue for a break, if the Tigers wanted to go for a smaller forward line and include both Rioli and Clarke, with Samson Ryan and Ben Miller as the talls. – Sarah Black

R11 sub: Judson Clarke (replaced Samson Ryan)

Maurice Rioli jnr in action during the round three clash between Collingwood and Richmond at the MCG on March 31, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Another week, another forced change after the Eagles lost Luke Edwards to concussion. Midfielder Greg Clark is a likely candidate to come into the 22 after being used as the substitute against Essendon, while Zane Trew (30 disposals and 10 clearances in the WAFL) is available. The club is keen to allow young midfielders Campbell Chesser (15 and five inside 50s) and Elijah Hewett (14 and three) to have a block of football in the WAFL to develop. Half-back Coby Burgiel, who returned from a hamstring injury with 21 disposals in the WAFL, is likely to be in the same basket. Ruckman Callum Jamieson (22 and 19 hit-outs) could be an option as a second ruckman and forward target. Captain Luke Shuey has been pushing to return from ankle and hamstring issues but may need another week. – Nathan Schmook

R11 sub: Greg Clark (replaced Luke Edwards at half time)

Luke Edwards heads for a concussion test during the round 11 West Coast and Essendon game at Optus Stadium on May 27, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Luke Beveridge will spend time this week considering how his backline looks against Geelong on Saturday night. Alex Keath and Josh Bruce both played in the VFL game in Darwin and could be considered. The Dogs are looking for someone to replace the pace lost by Jason Johannisen. Laith Vandermeer has moved down back since recovering from injury and could return at Marvel Stadium after producing a strong showing against Gold Coast's reserves. Toby McLean amassed 30 touches in that game but has been on the outer. Rhylee West collected 23 touches and a goal, while Hayden Crozier finished with 22 disposals at TIO Stadium. Adam Treloar is set to return after missing the past three games due to a hamstring strain. - Josh Gabelich

R11 sub: Mitch Hannan replaced (Lachie McNeil)