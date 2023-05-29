Sean Darcy is seen at half-time during Fremantle's clash against Melbourne in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE ruckman Sean Darcy is expected to miss at least one match after the Dockers confirmed the important big man had suffered a "moderate grade" hamstring strain in Saturday's win against Melbourne.

Darcy injured his hamstring during the second quarter at the MCG, with the Dockers not yet prepared to put a timeline on his recovery ahead of their bye in round 12.

The 24-year-old is expected to be sidelined for the round 13 clash against Richmond at Optus Stadium in 12 days, however, before making a push to face Greater Western Sydney in round 14.

DEMONS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Fremantle players are enjoying a four-day mid-season break before returning on Thursday, but the Dockers confirmed Darcy had started his reconditioning program at the club.

The club said a timeline for his recovery would be provided as the Doig medallist progresses through his rehab program.

Sean Darcy contests the ruck against Max Gawn during Fremantle's win over Melbourne in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy's absence against the Tigers would give sidekick Luke Jackson another opportunity to step up as the team's No.1 ruckman, with support from young key forward Josh Treacy.

Jackson was a star against his former club in round 11, winning eight clearances and competing hard against Melbourne ruck duo Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy to win 15 hitouts and 19 disposals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AAA: Star's redemption, flopping players, recruit of the year Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

The Dockers also have strong-bodied ruck Liam Reidy available in the WAFL, with the mature-age rookie competing hard for Peel Thunder at the weekend for 36 hitouts.

Darcy has enjoyed a strong 2023 season, ranking No.3 in the AFL for average hitouts with a career-high 39.2, and No.4 for hitouts to advantage (11.0). The gun big man is also having an impact at ground level, winning 4.6 clearances a game.