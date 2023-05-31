A DOUBLE reunion on Sunday provides an intriguing sub-plot for Greater Western Sydney's clash with Richmond as the Giants try and build on their famous win over Geelong.

The reception on and off the ground for 2019 club champion Tim Taranto at Giants Stadium for the first match-up with his former teammates will provide the main talking point come bouncedown.

GWS coach Adam Kingsley will also guide his side for the first time against the Tigers, where he was an assistant for four seasons, including the 2019 premiership campaign.

Kingsley, who is coming off the best win of his short tenure so far at Kardinia Park on Saturday, said he was disappointed not to be battling it out with his old boss and former Port Adelaide premiership teammate in Damien Hardwick.

"I was (looking forward to it), he kind of ruined that. Obviously, we have a close relationship. I was looking forward to it, but it isn't to be," he said.

"It'll be interesting. Clearly, I've got a lot of fond memories of Tigerland and most of those players are still there."

Adam Kingsley and Damien Hardwick at a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on July 28, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Along with the memories though, is a strong grasp of how Richmond plays, which Kingsley said may prove valuable as the Giants look to notch up back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

"It could be, I certainly understand how they play. The challenge for us is to transfer our knowledge onto the players," he said.

"I'm not sure if they've changed any element of their game plan under Andrew McQualter. The only thing I saw is they started Marlion Pickett on the inside in a run-with role. That would be different."

The threat of Taranto is obvious after his 33-disposal, four-goal game in the Tigers' loss to Port Adelaide on the weekend.

But what sort of reception he gets from the GWS faithful after he chose to depart the club for which he played 114 games will be of interest.

"I'd imagine the crowd will try and put him off and show their support for our players as they should. He's a high-quality player, obviously, and has been all season for them, he's one player we need to make sure we contain," Kingsley said.

"I'm not sure what the players reaction will be, they're all quite friendly but once the ball's bounced it's up against them and we'll do whatever it takes."

"Last week we played against Tanner Bruhn, we didn't mention him during the week and three weeks earlier it was Bobby Hill. I make it a point not to focus on them leaving us, it's all about us and making sure we get the job done."

Bobby Hill is tackled by Cam Fleeton during Collingwood's win over GWS in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants are set to get Harry Himmelberg back as they search for their first home win of the season since round one against the Crows, but fellow key-position player Nick Haynes will miss again through concussion protocols.

The Giants' list could be boosted by a new addition in Wednesday night's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft as well after Adam Kennedy and Darcy Jones were placed on the club's inactive list through injury.

"We'll see how it unfolds. Our recruiting team have taken the lead on that one. I'm aware of a few players that may be available when we get a selection," Kingsley said.

"If the players we want are there we'll pick one; if not, we'll move on with the group we have."