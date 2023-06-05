Tom De Koning and Sam Draper during the R13 match between Carlton and Essendon. Picture: AFL Photos

THE MCG is planning for a bumper crowd of around 70,000 people for Sunday night's first King's Birthday Eve clash between Carlton and Essendon, with the traditional rivals hoping to build the fixture into the AFL's next blockbuster contest.

As revealed by AFL.com.au earlier this year, the Blues and the Bombers have eyed the vacant timeslot as the next significant primetime fixture on the AFL's calendar and are hoping to replicate the recent success of the Anzac Day Eve game.

Carlton and Essendon haven't drawn a crowd of more than 70,000 people since a Friday night clash between the two sides in 2013, while the average crowd for this fixture has hovered at a little more than 50,000 people for the last decade.

But it's hoped the new fixture will reignite the two sides' decades-old rivalry, with last season's Friday night game that celebrated Essendon's 150th birthday just the second primetime clash the two sides have played against each other in the past decade.

It's understood both Carlton and Essendon will look to promote their rivalry as powerhouse teams in the 1990s to build anticipation during the week, with both committed to growing the match into an annual contest.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Last Two Mins: Ess v Carl, PF 1999 - Fraser Brown's inspiring tackle Talk about a team-lifter from a Carlton hard nut in a preliminary final boilover at the MCG

This year's Anzac Day Eve game between Richmond and Melbourne drew a bumper crowd of 83,895 people on a Monday night and has averaged more than 70,000 supporters since its inception in 2015.

Nine of the past 12 games between Carlton and Essendon have either been played on Saturday or Sunday afternoons with one on a Friday night, one on a Saturday night and one game in 2014 played on a Sunday evening.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AAA: North's 'elephant in the room', contender a 'flat track bully' Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

Both clubs already have a long list of marquee games, with the Blues an annual fixture in the League's season-opener and a recent opponent on Good Friday. Meanwhile, the Bombers take part in the Anzac Day, Dreamtime at the 'G and Country games.

This year's King's Birthday Eve fixture, which will lead into Collingwood's annual clash with Melbourne on King's Birthday – now renowned as the 'Big Freeze' game in honour of Neale Daniher's Fight MND charity – will begin at 7.15pm AEST.