CHRISTIAN Petracca has moved to within two votes at the top of the leaderboard in the AFLCA Champion Player Award after securing a perfect 10 votes in round 12.
The Melbourne superstar and Geelong's Tom Stewart were the only two players to get 10 votes from the weekend.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES
Petracca's 10 moves him to within two votes of co-leaders Zak Butters (four votes in round 12) and Nick Daicos (seven votes in round 12).
Essendon's Zach Merrett got nine votes from the win over North Melbourne on Sunday to move into fourth spot.
Gold Coast's Noah Anderson has moved into equal-seventh spot alongside Marcus Bontempelli after he picked up nine votes from the Suns' win over Gold Coast.
Melbourne v Carlton
10 Christian Petracca (MELB)
8 Steven May (MELB)
5 Jake Lever (MELB)
4 Ed Langdon (MELB)
2 Harry McKay (CARL)
1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
Port Adelaide v Hawthorn
8 Connor Rozee (PORT)
7 Dan Houston (PORT)
5 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)
4 Zak Butters (PORT)
3 Junior Rioli (PORT)
2 Luke Breust (HAW)
1 James Worpel (HAW)
West Coast v Collingwood
7 Nick Daicos (COLL)
5 Tom Mitchell (COLL)
4 Brody Mihocek (COLL)
4 Dom Sheed (WCE)
3 Tim Kelly (WCE)
3 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
3 Taylor Adams (COLL)
1 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
Western Bulldogs v Geelong
10 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
8 Tim English (WB)
5 Caleb Daniel (WB)
5 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
1 Brad Close (GEEL)
1 Tom Atkins (GEEL)
Gold Coast v Adelaide
9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
8 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)
4 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
4 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
3 Ben Keays (ADEL)
2 Ben King (GCFC)
Greater Western Sydney v Richmond
7 Jack Riewoldt (RICH)
5 Shai Bolton (RICH)
5 Tim Taranto (RICH)
5 Callan Ward (GWS)
5 Noah Balta (RICH)
3 Tom Green (GWS)
Essendon v North Melbourne
9 Zach Merrett (ESS)
9 Jordan Ridley (ESS)
6 Ben McKay (NMFC)
3 Nick Martin (ESS)
3 Will Phillips (NMFC)
LEADERBOARD
63 Zak Butters PORT
63 Nick Daicos COLL
61 Christian Petracca MELB
52 Zach Merrett ESS
47 Jordan De Goey COLL
45 Matt Rowell GCFC
44 Noah Anderson GCFC
44 Marcus Bontempelli WB
43 Connor Rozee PORT
43 Tim Taranto RICH
41 Lachie Neale BL
40 Jordan Dawson ADEL
40 Clayton Oliver MELB
39 Jack Sinclair STK
38 Toby Greene GWS
37 Darcy Moore COLL
37 Callum Wilkie STK
35 Chad Warner SYD
34 Jeremy Cameron GEEL
33 Caleb Serong FRE