Christian Petracca celebrates Melbourne's win over North Melbourne in R7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRISTIAN Petracca has moved to within two votes at the top of the leaderboard in the AFLCA Champion Player Award after securing a perfect 10 votes in round 12.

The Melbourne superstar and Geelong's Tom Stewart were the only two players to get 10 votes from the weekend.

Petracca's 10 moves him to within two votes of co-leaders Zak Butters (four votes in round 12) and Nick Daicos (seven votes in round 12).

Essendon's Zach Merrett got nine votes from the win over North Melbourne on Sunday to move into fourth spot.

Gold Coast's Noah Anderson has moved into equal-seventh spot alongside Marcus Bontempelli after he picked up nine votes from the Suns' win over Gold Coast.

Melbourne v Carlton

10 Christian Petracca (MELB)

8 Steven May (MELB)

5 Jake Lever (MELB)

4 Ed Langdon (MELB)

2 Harry McKay (CARL)

1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 McKay banishes any yips early with solid snap Harry McKay earns the Blues' first goal of the night with this confidence booster from the boundary

00:57 Melbourne mesmerises before Pickett's priceless shot Kysaiah Pickett completes a stunning team goal for the Demons with this dazzling finish

00:33 Van Rooyen chant echoes after super strike Jacob van Rooyen gets the Melbourne faithful up and about with this stellar shot from distance

00:46 All eyes on McKay after stunner keeps Blues alive Harry McKay has all of his side's goals so far as he slams through this ripping effort from long range

00:36 Demons defender concussed after brutal knee Melbourne's Jake Bowey is subbed out of the game after copping friendly fire in this incident

00:24 Is Harmes in hot water for this bump? James Harmes concedes a free kick after catching Matthew Cottrell high in this contest

00:24 Fritsch flies high on wing in smooth speccy Bayley Fritsch hauls in a super mark in the final term as the Dees close in on the win

00:45 Going, going, Gawn: Max rocks 'G with bomb Max Gawn unleashes a mammoth kick as the Demons look home

08:08 Highlights: Melbourne v Carlton The Demons and Blues clash in round 12

05:57 Full post-match, R12: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 12's match against Carlton

10:18 Full post-match, R12: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round 12's match against Melbourne

13:37 Mini-Match: Melbourne v Carlton Extended highlights of the Demons and Blues clash in round 12

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

8 Connor Rozee (PORT)

7 Dan Houston (PORT)

5 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)

4 Zak Butters (PORT)

3 Junior Rioli (PORT)

2 Luke Breust (HAW)

1 James Worpel (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Power switch: 20 seconds is all it took for the opener Port Adelaide's Jeremy Finlayson kicks the first goal in an electric start

00:46 Rioli's genius soccer finish helps pile on another Port goal Power's Junior Rioli joins in on brilliant start with a special toe-poke goal

00:27 Something in the air: Power and Hawks trade massive hangers Port Adelaide's Todd Marshall and Hawthorn's Jacob Koschitzke light up Adelaide Oval with these freakish grabs

00:42 Brilliant Breust kicks 500th career goal in special moment Hawthorn's triple premiership player Luke Breust hits an incredible milestone with his 500th major

00:37 Horne-Francis joins party launching long bomb Jason Horne-Francis adds to the Power's dominant first half with this unreal finish

00:55 Rozee's ridiculous snag adds more pain for Hawks Connor Rozee kicks a beauty in an obliterating first half of footy for the Power

00:57 Hawks glide through corridor for end-to-end goal Mitch Lewis finishes with a major in a rare Hawthorn team highlight

Weddle works wonders in dual speccy show On an otherwise disappointing day for the Hawks, young gun Josh Weddle shows his serious potential with these two ripping marks

08:49 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn The Power and Hawks clash in round 12

07:58 Full post-match, R12: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 12's match against Hawthorn

11:06 Full post-match, R12: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 12's match against Port Adelaide

01:44 Finlayson's electric five-goal first half powers win Port Adelaide's Jeremy Finlayson equals his career-best with his five-goal haul demolishing the Hawks early

13:18 Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Power and Hawks clash in round 12

West Coast v Collingwood

7 Nick Daicos (COLL)

5 Tom Mitchell (COLL)

4 Brody Mihocek (COLL)

4 Dom Sheed (WCE)

3 Tim Kelly (WCE)

3 Elliot Yeo (WCE)

3 Taylor Adams (COLL)

1 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Brilliant Bobby leaves Eagles for dust Bobby Hill was too slick with this sensational running goal continuing his side's hot start

00:57 Daicos designs something special in this dazzling play Nick Daicos shows a spectacular set of skills to land this absolute stunner

00:34 Is De Goey in trouble for this bump? Jordan De Goey could find himself in hot water with the MRO following this late bump on Elijah Hewett

01:27 Hot Pies go big with two in a minute Back-to-back long-range goals from Taylor Adams and Tom Mitchell extends the Pies' lead early in the second

00:29 Stellar Sheed delivers classy finish in 150th game Dom Sheed produces this brilliant running goal to make it three unanswered goals for his side

00:54 Skilful Kelly continues Eagles' fightback Tim Kelly puts through this ripping goal to continue his side's momentum swing

00:56 Daicos dazzles with ridiculously good running special Nick Daicos shows off his outrageous skill with this sensational major on the burst

07:14 Full post-match, R12: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 12's match against West Coast

08:02 Full post-match, R12: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round 12's match against Collingwood

08:08 Highlights: West Coast v Collingwood The Eagles and Magpies clash in round 12

02:04 Daicos doing Daicos things in yet another masterclass Nick Daicos conjures three goals in a dominant display to lift his side to a big win over the Eagles

14:34 Mini-Match: West Coast v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Eagles and Magpies clash in round 12

Western Bulldogs v Geelong

10 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

8 Tim English (WB)

5 Caleb Daniel (WB)

5 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

1 Brad Close (GEEL)

1 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Electric Ed slams through long running ripper Ed Richards applies a great defensive spoil and nails a brilliant major from distance

00:42 Tuohy just keeps on keeping on and finishes in style Zach Tuohy forces the turnover and stays alive to set up his own superb snap

00:42 Dogs go bang-bang from the centre through Treloar and Smith Adam Treloar kicks a terrific bursting goal from the middle before Bailey Smith's crafty snap

00:42 Daniel shows his class as the goal-fest continues Caleb Daniel nails it home off a step to extend the lead

00:29 O'Donnell feels the love after special moment James O'Donnell kicks his maiden AFL major and his teammates flood to him

00:39 Rohan fires up as the Cats storm back Gary Rohan drills a slick running goal after terrific Geelong pressure

00:33 Stewart's rare stunner lights up Marvel Tom Stewart steps inside and finds the big sticks with a huge snap

08:16 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Geelong The Bulldogs and Cats clash in round 12

11:40 Full post-match, R12: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round 12's match against Western Bulldogs

06:45 Full post-match, R12: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 12's match against Geelong

14:12 Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Geelong Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Cats clash in round 12

Gold Coast v Adelaide

9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

8 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)

4 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

4 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

3 Ben Keays (ADEL)

2 Ben King (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 O'Brien ruck brilliance gets Crows their first Reilly O'Brien kicks a clever goal out of the ruck contest to get Adelaide on the scoresheet

00:37 Pedlar perfection delivers a ripper Luke Pedlar shows all his skill with a brilliant smother before dribbling it home

00:46 Jeffrey long bomb beats them all Joel Jeffrey gets on the scoreboard after kicking it from well beyond the arc

00:32 Suspected knee injury sees Crows defender subbed early Tom Doedee is subbed out early in the first term after an injury to his leg

00:51 Humphrey hammers home spectacular solo goal Bailey Humphrey shows all his tricks to snap a special goal for the Suns

00:56 Lukosius makes it seven in row for rampaging Suns Jack Lukosius extends the lead for Gold Coast with a cool finish under pressure

00:37 Murphy makes it count to steal back lead Lachlan Murphy kicks a brilliant snap as the Crows hit the front

10:08 Full post-match, R12: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 12's match against Adelaide

07:42 Full post-match, R12: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 12's match against Gold Coast

08:17 Highlights: Gold Coast v Adelaide The Suns and Crows clash in round 12

14:57 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Suns and Crows clash in round 12

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond

7 Jack Riewoldt (RICH)

5 Shai Bolton (RICH)

5 Tim Taranto (RICH)

5 Callan Ward (GWS)

5 Noah Balta (RICH)

3 Tom Green (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:48 Taranto takes his chance against ex-side Tim Taranto makes the most of his opportunity and converts this goal against his former club

Giant lands a bomb from the centre square Giants defender Callum Brown makes a statement for forward-line selection after drilling this sensational goal

00:38 Callaghan produces fiery spectacle The Giants' comeback is in full swing as Finn Callaghan blazes goalward and slots this major

00:37 Mighty Briggs conjures electrifying delight Kieren Briggs muscles Toby Nankervis out of the stoppage to collect the footy and slam through this goal

00:34 Riewoldt recovers beautifully from selfless slip-up Jack Riewoldt manages to salvage his misread handball and produces this major

00:47 Superstar Greene produces crucial major Toby Greene steals the footy from the Tigers and quickly fires the ball through the big sticks

00:48 Toby to Toby as Giants claw closer Toby Greene links up with Toby Bedford who completes a wonderful team goal

00:52 Marvelous Pickett secures phenomenal game-winner Marlion Pickett drives the footy over the goalline to put the Tigers in front

02:57 Last two mins: Marlion magic breaks Giant hearts Enjoy the thrilling final minutes of Richmond's match against Greater Western Sydney in round 12, 2023

04:50 Full post-match, R12: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round 12's match against GWS

09:02 Full post-match, R12: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round 12's match against Richmond

08:17 Highlights: GWS v Richmond The Giants and Tigers clash in round 12

02:17 Jack the Giant-slayer stuns in five-goal outing Jack Riewoldt's five majors were crucial in Richmond's narrow victory against GWS

13:32 Mini-Match: GWS v Richmond Extended highlights of the Giants and Tigers clash in round twelve

Essendon v North Melbourne

9 Zach Merrett (ESS)

9 Jordan Ridley (ESS)

6 Ben McKay (NMFC)

3 Nick Martin (ESS)

3 Will Phillips (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Scott's slick snap gets Roos rolling Bailey Scott steps inside and curls it home for North Melbourne's first major

00:48 Gritty gut-running Merrett putting on early clinic Zach Merrett earns two first-quarter majors through brilliant workrate and pressure

00:43 McDonald's ripping roost leads North back Luke McDonald winds up from downtown and slams through a huge major

00:33 Exciting young guns bounce Roos to the lead Cam Zurhaar and Will Phillips find the big sticks early in the third term

00:32 Big Phillips' comedic assist a reason to smile Nic Martin takes a great juggling mark and kicks truly after Andrew Phillips' attempted snap comes off the side of his boot

00:45 Brave Menzie comes from the field after brutal Ziebell clash Jye Menzie receives medical attention after receiving a knee to the head from Jack Ziebell

00:39 Clutch Draper turns rover to put Dons in front Sam Draper crumbs off the pack and finds the big sticks with an unconventional shot

00:47 Super sub D'Ambrosio wins it with insane curler Massimo D'Ambrosio threads a stunning snap in traffic to win the match for Essendon

03:20 Last two mins: Dons break Roo hearts in Marvel thriller Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Essendon and North Melbourne in round 12

08:29 Highlights: Essendon v North Melbourne The Bombers and Kangaroos clash in round 12

06:03 Full post-match, R12: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 12's match against Essendon

08:44 Full post-match, R12: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round 12's match against North Melbourne

14:57 Mini-Match: Essendon v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Bombers and Kangaroos clash in round 12

LEADERBOARD

63 Zak Butters PORT

63 Nick Daicos COLL

61 Christian Petracca MELB

52 Zach Merrett ESS

47 Jordan De Goey COLL

45 Matt Rowell GCFC

44 Noah Anderson GCFC

44 Marcus Bontempelli WB

43 Connor Rozee PORT

43 Tim Taranto RICH

41 Lachie Neale BL

40 Jordan Dawson ADEL

40 Clayton Oliver MELB

39 Jack Sinclair STK

38 Toby Greene GWS

37 Darcy Moore COLL

37 Callum Wilkie STK

35 Chad Warner SYD

34 Jeremy Cameron GEEL

33 Caleb Serong FRE